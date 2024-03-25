We're just a month out from the 2024 NFL Draft, and it's positioning to be a historic one for a variety of reasons. For one, it's time to fully expect that the first four picks of the first round will all be quarterbacks for the first time in NFL history.
But secondly, and most exciting for NFL clubs who aren't in the market for a quarterback, it's one of the strongest top of the drafts in recent memory, with as many as six offensive tackles, four receivers and a handful of elite defenders who would be top-10 picks in almost any other draft.
Expect some fireworks at the top of the draft for a quarterback, followed by a lot of teams thankful they can sit back and get a potential franchise cornerstone throughout the top half of the first round.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
As the Bears prepare to build around Caleb Williams, they've made short-term moves like trading for Keenan Allen to do what they can to give Williams a chance to succeed as a rookie.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Commanders have run a detailed, patient process, and with a new owner, that's to be expected. Jayden Daniels is potentially the better fit for Kliff Kingsbury's offense over Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
First trade of the mock draft, and it's the Vikings making the move to get Josh McCown's former player, Drake Maye (in high school), with the third pick. Sam Darnold can give Maye time to develop within the offense.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 4
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Many expect the Vikings to trade up for a quarterback, but few realize the urgency in Denver. This trade leaves the Broncos with very few assets for the future, but people in Denver feel they're closer than most think to winning. If they want to move up, they have to trade into the top four, as the Chargers won't be trading with a division rival.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Most feel the Chargers will look at a receiver with this pick (if they don't trade down), but finding their long-term right tackle is very much an option too. It's a very deep receiver class, and history says Jim Harbaugh-coached teams focus on OL first and foremost.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Giants may have interest in a quarterback, but getting one of the top receivers to play alongside Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt would be a major win for Brian Daboll. Whether Daniel Jones is the long-term answer or not, the quarterback of the Giants in 2025 will be set up very nicely.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
After signing Calvin Ridley, the Titans don't have a major need at receiver (though they could still take one). Olu Fashanu would've been a top-five pick in last year's draft, and should still go early in this year's too.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 8
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
After moving down earlier, the Cardinals trade back up (just like they did a year ago) to get one of the best receivers in the draft. All in, the Cardinals trade from 4 to 8, get a future first and third, and still greatly improve their receiver room.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Even after adding Keenan Allen, the Bears could use more firepower for Caleb Williams. Odunze is a great fit that'll allow D.J. Moore and/or Allen to work in the slot.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
The Jets have made a major effort to improve their offensive line this offseason, but only four (John Simpson, Joe Tippmann, Carter Warren and Max Mitchell) are under contract past this year. Fuaga can challenge Simpson for a guard spot as a rookie.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Patriots trade down here and get two extra firsts as the trade off for passing on a top quarterback in this year's draft. Thomas is one of the four best receivers in the draft, and probably should be discussed as so, instead of the "next best receiver after the top three." Thomas is unlikely to get out of the top-14 picks.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 12
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
The Falcons move down from the eighth pick and still end up with Dallas Turner, one the two best defensive prospects in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 13
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
The Raiders could use help at a few spots, but giving their quarterback Aidan O'Connell a chance to be successful by adding to the offensive line is likely their best path. Latham would swing over to right tackle and give the Raiders bookend tackles for the future.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Even as the fifth tackle taken, it's growing unlikely that Mims won't get into the 20s, as he has incredible upside and tools to develop. The Saints can test him out along with Trevor Penning to see which is their left tackle and left guard for the future.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The Colts have talent at cornerback, including underrated Dallis Flowers, a former PFA turned starter, but adding Quinyon Mitchell, a plug-and-play starter with high-end upside, can bolster a Colts team motivated to win in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
The Seahawks have outstanding offensive tackles, but their interior offensive line could use help. Fautanu would be a flawless fit, as he's the clear top IOL in the draft and just played for new Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb at Washington.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Jaguars added to their edge rusher, receiver and cornerback room this offseason, but all three could still be great options for Jacksonville in the draft. Arnold is among the top players still on the board, and can develop into a starter.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Brock Bowers is an outstanding offensive weapon, among the best in the draft. The Bengals grabbing him here is both possible and a huge win for Cincinnati, who had a great offseason ramping up for another Super Bowl run.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
The Rams just lost one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history in Aaron Donald, and while they have Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up Kobie Turner in place, adding Murphy, who's the closest prospect to Donald we've seen since him, can keep the Rams' strength a strength.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Pittsburgh could look to bolster its offensive line here as well, but adding more talent to its secondary, especially with the Ravens, Browns and Bengals ramping up their offensive weapons, would be a wise move.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Miami was forced to let Christian Wilkins walk in free agency, but luck out here and land one of the best two IDL in the draft class. If Newton/Murphy are gone, the Dolphins may have to force drafting an interior offensive lineman here.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Eagles, as usual, have addressed all of their needs this offseason, and could look at a variety of options, including cornerback, edge rusher, offensive line and receiver. They can likely find receiver and offensive line depth later in the draft, but corners like McKinstry may be tougher to come by later in the draft.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Jared Verse could easily go in the top 10, so the Patriots grabbing him here, in large part due to scheme fit and team needs in the teens of this year's draft, is a major win. Verse can be the long-term replacement to Matt Judon, who's in the last year of his contract.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Graham Barton can play offensive tackle, guard and center in the NFL, and the Cowboys would likely ask him to slide into guard, allowing Tyler Smith to play left tackle and not leaving a major hole at that spot.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Jordan Morgan is viewed by some as a guard, but he can certainly play offensive tackle in the NFL. In Green Bay, he'll have the chance to earn a starting spot at potentially both spots, with the opportunity to be the long-term replacement for David Bakhtiari.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 230 lbs
Haven't seen Edgerrin Cooper in first-round mock drafts nearly enough, and as the draft's top linebacker and a host of teams having needs at the position, he'll definitely be in play in the back end of the first round. Both Bucs projecting starting linebackers are in the last year of their contract.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 290 lbs
Ruke Orhorhoro likely would've been a first-round pick a year ago, and I'd expect him to be one this year too. Orhorhoro is a highly gifted defensive tackle prospect with ample upside and versatility, and can give the Cardinals a long-term interior defensive lineman to build around.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
The Bills added Curtis Samuel this offseason, but adding another weapon to replace Gabe Davis' outside receiver role should still be in play. Mitchell could easily end up as one of the best two or three receivers in this class in a few years.
Round 1 - Pick 29
T.J. Tampa CB
Iowa State • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
The Lions still stand to improve their secondary talent, and T.J. Tampa is a name who should get more attention as a surprise first-round contender. Tampa is a long, physical defensive back who has shutdown cornerback potential.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Michigan • Sr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
If he doesn't go in the first, Mike Sainristil will go early in the second round. The Chargers, coached by Sainristil's former college coach (and current Ravens HC's brother) is potentially his floor early in Round 2. Ravens may have to grab him here if they want to ensure they get him to give them a standout nickel presence in their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
The 49ers brought back Colton McKivitz on a one-year extension, but adding more offensive line help for this year and for the future would be wise. Guyton can develop into a high-end right tackle for the future.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Even with the signing of Marquise Brown, the Chiefs could still use more speed and vertical threats to maximize Patrick Mahomes. Worthy's similarities to Jaylen Waddle might make him go even earlier than this pick.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.