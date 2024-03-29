There's still a month until the draft, which means we can still experiment with some things in our mock draft!
In this edition, the Commanders shock the media (but apparently not team executives) with their QB choice at No. 2, the Eagles get aggressive to improve their secondary, and Michael Penix Jr. sneaks into the end of Round 1.
Now let's get to it!
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Caleb Williams didn't have to work out at the USC pro day to be the No. 1 overall pick, but he did so anyway and checked all the boxes in front of the Bears brass. Caleb to Chicago is a foregone conclusion at this point.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
NFL Media reported earlier this week that in talking to executives of other teams who know new Commanders GM Adam Peters well, the popular answer to whom they'll select at No. 2 overall is J.J. McCarthy. Let me make this clear: I'm fully aware it's smokescreen season and that the rumors will be flying all the way until draft night. But for the sake of this mock, let's explore this possibility. McCarthy to Washington.
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Patriots select Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye here. The LSU standout was impressive at his pro day this week. And perhaps more importantly, he weighed 210 pounds. His weight was a potential concern for teams earlier in the draft process, especially after Daniels opted not to get measured at the NFL Scouting Combine. Daniels is plenty heavy enough to be a potentially game-changing QB for new head coach Jerod Mayo.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Not only do the Cardinals stick at No. 4, but they take Malik Nabers instead of Marvin Harrison Jr. Nabers absolutely rocked his pro day and has better short-area explosiveness than his Ohio State counterpart. Lots of people still have Harrison ahead of him, but it's not a consensus like it was after the college football season.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Instead of taking Marvin Harrison Jr., whom Jim Harbaugh knows very well from playing against Ohio State, the Chargers collect an extra first-round by moving back six spots in a trade with the Vikings. Drake Maye has a connection to Vikings QB coach Josh McCown going back to high school, so the two reunite as Minnesota finds its replacement for Kirk Cousins.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
If the Giants miss out on the top QBs, this is the next-best scenario. New York jumps at the opportunity to drop in a WR1 into what's been a lackluster passing offense in recent years.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Round 1 - Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
The Falcons brought in Kirk Cousins to elevate the offense to new heights, and they draft Dallas Turner to do the same on the defensive side of the ball. He's everything you want in an NFL edge rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Similar to Atlanta, the Bears got a lot better offensively with the additions of D'Andre Swift, Keenan Allen and then Caleb Williams. But they still need a pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat, so they look to the uber-productive Jared Verse out of Florida State.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Rome Odunze or Brock Bowers were tempting here, but beefing up the offensive line in front of Aaron Rodgers was more important. Drafting Taliese Fuaga will ensure New York puts out the best five players to protect the future Hall of Fame QB.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
The Chargers pass on Marvin Harrison Jr. but gain the No. 23 overall pick as well as Rome Odunze, who would be fighting for the No. 1 WR spot in other draft classes.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
With the top-four QBs off the board, the Broncos turn to the defensive side of the ball. Having Terrion Arnold and Pat Surtain II as the starting outside corners will be a big luxury for Vance Joseph's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Neither Aidan O'Connell nor Gardner Minshew seems like the long-term answer in Vegas, but once the Raiders do find one, they'll already have a franchise left tackle in Olumuyiwa Fashanu.
Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 14
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Big move from the Eagles! GM Howie Roseman has traded up in Round 1 for three straight drafts and four of the past five, and he does so again here. Knowing the team's starting cornerbacks are aging and that Quinyon Mitchell is potentially the No. 1 CB in this class, Roseman gets aggressive in helping the Philadelphia defense.
Round 1 - Pick 15
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Colts would have loved Mitchell here, but getting Anthony Richardson a big, explosive, speedy wideout works, too.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
The Seahawks lost guard Damien Lewis and center Evan Brown in free agency, and they haven't re-signed their other guard from last season in Phil Haynes. That tells me they're locking in on offensive line in Round 1, and Troy Fautanu is a worthy choice. He played left tackle at Washington but will probably be best suited inside in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
The Jaguars signed veteran Ronald Darby after releasing Darious Williams, but they need more firepower at the position. Nate Wiggins has the length, speed and press-coverage chops to give opposing WRs fits in the AFC South.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Brock Bowers?! As long as Joe Burrow stays healthy, he'd be in for a massive season.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Poor Byron Murphy II, who will be tasked with replacing one of the best defensive tackles in NFL history. He won't be Aaron Donald, but he can be an interior disruptor from Day 1 -- similar to several Rams rookies from last season.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Russell Wilson will get the first crack as QB1, with Justin Fields waiting for his opportunity. Regardless of whom is the starter, the Steelers will have two Georgia tackles protecting them in Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims.
Round 1 - Pick 21
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Terron Armstead said he'll play in 2024, but the 5-time Pro Bowl tackle will turn 33 years old in July and has only averaged 10 starts per season during his career (not counting his rookie campaign). History says the injury-prone Armstead will again deal with issues in 2024, so JC Latham would not be a massive (literally) insurance policy, but he could battle Austin Jackson for the starting right tackle spot.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 22
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Saints move down eight spots and still get the third edge rusher off the board. Laiatu Latu, who may slip because of his medical history, is one of the best pass rushers in this class when he's on the field.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Center Jackson Powers-Johnson is Jim Harbaugh's type of offensive lineman: tenacious, nasty and always getting the job done in the trenches. Los Angeles recently signed Bradley Bozeman, but he's not the long-term answer, so maybe Powers-Johnson starts his NFL career at guard before moving over to center.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
The Cowboys need a Tyron Smith replacement. Tyler Smith can move over to the left side while another Tyler (Guyton, out of Oklahoma) slots in at right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
The Packers have used 12 of their past 13 first-round picks on the defensive side of the ball -- with the lone offensive player being Jordan Love -- and I expect that to continue this year. Ennis Rakestraw Jr. didn't test great at the combine, but he's energetic, physical and productive. He'll fit in just fine on this Green Bay defense.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
The explosive Chop Robinson replaces Shaq Barrett in Tampa Bay.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
The Cardinals improve their edge-rushing presence by bringing on Darius Robinson, who can help on the interior as well.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
The Bills basically released their entire secondary due to salary cap reasons, and while they did re-sign some of their own, they need more. Cooper DeJean will not only help in coverage but is also a very capable run-stopper, blitzer and return man.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
GM Brad Holmes preached continuously at the combine that the Lions will focus on adding the best player available from their draft board. In this case, I believe that to be Adonai Mitchell, who joins Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams in creating a dangerous receiving trio in Detroit.
Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens
Round 1 - Pick 30
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
The Broncos challenged Michael Penix Jr. during his meeting with them at the combine, and based on this pick, they must have liked what they heard. Denver moves back into the first round to snag the Heisman Trophy runner-up to compete for the starting job from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
The 49ers haven't drafted an offensive tackle since 2021, and that was in the fifth round. That changes with the selection of Jordan Morgan, who can compete for the right tackle job right away and hopefully become the long-term replacement for Trent Williams on the left side.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Ladd McConkey just knows how to get open, and you know Patrick Mahomes will find ways to get him the ball. With Marquise Brown and McConkey in Kansas City, Andy Reid's offense won't be questioned in 2024.