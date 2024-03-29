From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 Caleb Williams didn't have to work out at the USC pro day to be the No. 1 overall pick, but he did so anyway and checked all the boxes in front of the Bears brass. Caleb to Chicago is a foregone conclusion at this point.

Round 1 - Pick 2 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 NFL Media reported earlier this week that in talking to executives of other teams who know new Commanders GM Adam Peters well, the popular answer to whom they'll select at No. 2 overall is J.J. McCarthy. Let me make this clear: I'm fully aware it's smokescreen season and that the rumors will be flying all the way until draft night. But for the sake of this mock, let's explore this possibility. McCarthy to Washington.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 The Patriots select Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye here. The LSU standout was impressive at his pro day this week. And perhaps more importantly, he weighed 210 pounds. His weight was a potential concern for teams earlier in the draft process, especially after Daniels opted not to get measured at the NFL Scouting Combine. Daniels is plenty heavy enough to be a potentially game-changing QB for new head coach Jerod Mayo.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 Not only do the Cardinals stick at No. 4, but they take Malik Nabers instead of Marvin Harrison Jr. Nabers absolutely rocked his pro day and has better short-area explosiveness than his Ohio State counterpart. Lots of people still have Harrison ahead of him, but it's not a consensus like it was after the college football season.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 5 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 Instead of taking Marvin Harrison Jr., whom Jim Harbaugh knows very well from playing against Ohio State, the Chargers collect an extra first-round by moving back six spots in a trade with the Vikings. Drake Maye has a connection to Vikings QB coach Josh McCown going back to high school, so the two reunite as Minnesota finds its replacement for Kirk Cousins.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 If the Giants miss out on the top QBs, this is the next-best scenario. New York jumps at the opportunity to drop in a WR1 into what's been a lackluster passing offense in recent years.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Will Levis got a No. 1-caliber WR in Calvin Ridley during free agency. Now it's time for him to get a franchise cornerstone protecting his blindside. Notre Dame's Joe Alt is the man for the job.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons brought in Kirk Cousins to elevate the offense to new heights, and they draft Dallas Turner to do the same on the defensive side of the ball. He's everything you want in an NFL edge rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Similar to Atlanta, the Bears got a lot better offensively with the additions of D'Andre Swift, Keenan Allen and then Caleb Williams. But they still need a pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat, so they look to the uber-productive Jared Verse out of Florida State.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Rome Odunze or Brock Bowers were tempting here, but beefing up the offensive line in front of Aaron Rodgers was more important. Drafting Taliese Fuaga will ensure New York puts out the best five players to protect the future Hall of Fame QB.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 11 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 The Chargers pass on Marvin Harrison Jr. but gain the No. 23 overall pick as well as Rome Odunze, who would be fighting for the No. 1 WR spot in other draft classes.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd With the top-four QBs off the board, the Broncos turn to the defensive side of the ball. Having Terrion Arnold and Pat Surtain II as the starting outside corners will be a big luxury for Vance Joseph's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Neither Aidan O'Connell nor Gardner Minshew seems like the long-term answer in Vegas, but once the Raiders do find one, they'll already have a franchise left tackle in Olumuyiwa Fashanu.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 14 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 Big move from the Eagles! GM Howie Roseman has traded up in Round 1 for three straight drafts and four of the past five, and he does so again here. Knowing the team's starting cornerbacks are aging and that Quinyon Mitchell is potentially the No. 1 CB in this class, Roseman gets aggressive in helping the Philadelphia defense.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 The Colts would have loved Mitchell here, but getting Anthony Richardson a big, explosive, speedy wideout works, too.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st The Seahawks lost guard Damien Lewis and center Evan Brown in free agency, and they haven't re-signed their other guard from last season in Phil Haynes. That tells me they're locking in on offensive line in Round 1, and Troy Fautanu is a worthy choice. He played left tackle at Washington but will probably be best suited inside in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th The Jaguars signed veteran Ronald Darby after releasing Darious Williams, but they need more firepower at the position. Nate Wiggins has the length, speed and press-coverage chops to give opposing WRs fits in the AFC South.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Brock Bowers?! As long as Joe Burrow stays healthy, he'd be in for a massive season.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Poor Byron Murphy II, who will be tasked with replacing one of the best defensive tackles in NFL history. He won't be Aaron Donald, but he can be an interior disruptor from Day 1 -- similar to several Rams rookies from last season.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Russell Wilson will get the first crack as QB1, with Justin Fields waiting for his opportunity. Regardless of whom is the starter, the Steelers will have two Georgia tackles protecting them in Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims.

Round 1 - Pick 21 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th Terron Armstead said he'll play in 2024, but the 5-time Pro Bowl tackle will turn 33 years old in July and has only averaged 10 starts per season during his career (not counting his rookie campaign). History says the injury-prone Armstead will again deal with issues in 2024, so JC Latham would not be a massive (literally) insurance policy, but he could battle Austin Jackson for the starting right tackle spot.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 22 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Saints move down eight spots and still get the third edge rusher off the board. Laiatu Latu, who may slip because of his medical history, is one of the best pass rushers in this class when he's on the field.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 23 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd Center Jackson Powers-Johnson is Jim Harbaugh's type of offensive lineman: tenacious, nasty and always getting the job done in the trenches. Los Angeles recently signed Bradley Bozeman, but he's not the long-term answer, so maybe Powers-Johnson starts his NFL career at guard before moving over to center.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 6th The Cowboys need a Tyron Smith replacement. Tyler Smith can move over to the left side while another Tyler (Guyton, out of Oklahoma) slots in at right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th The Packers have used 12 of their past 13 first-round picks on the defensive side of the ball -- with the lone offensive player being Jordan Love -- and I expect that to continue this year. Ennis Rakestraw Jr. didn't test great at the combine, but he's energetic, physical and productive. He'll fit in just fine on this Green Bay defense.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th The explosive Chop Robinson replaces Shaq Barrett in Tampa Bay.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Darius Robinson EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th The Cardinals improve their edge-rushing presence by bringing on Darius Robinson, who can help on the interior as well.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th The Bills basically released their entire secondary due to salary cap reasons, and while they did re-sign some of their own, they need more. Cooper DeJean will not only help in coverage but is also a very capable run-stopper, blitzer and return man.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 GM Brad Holmes preached continuously at the combine that the Lions will focus on adding the best player available from their draft board. In this case, I believe that to be Adonai Mitchell, who joins Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams in creating a dangerous receiving trio in Detroit.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens Round 1 - Pick 30 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th The Broncos challenged Michael Penix Jr. during his meeting with them at the combine, and based on this pick, they must have liked what they heard. Denver moves back into the first round to snag the Heisman Trophy runner-up to compete for the starting job from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 9th The 49ers haven't drafted an offensive tackle since 2021, and that was in the fifth round. That changes with the selection of Jordan Morgan, who can compete for the right tackle job right away and hopefully become the long-term replacement for Trent Williams on the left side.