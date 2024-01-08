From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Unlike most of the quarterback-needy teams in this draft, Chicago has a viable option at quarterback for the 2024 campaign. In this scenario, it goes back to the draft and makes a change at quarterback. Caleb Williams is walking through the door while Ryan Poles finds a suitable trade partner for Justin Fields.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Washington made a change early Monday morning by parting ways with head coach Ron Rivera. It is the beginning of what could be a busy offseason for the Commanders. The newest change is swapping out starting quarterback Sam Howell for Drake Maye.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st With two of the perceived top quarterback prospects off the board, New England goes in another direction to address the wide receiver room. Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best prospect eligible for the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Arizona's offensive line has not been good this season. If they are going to keep Kyler Murray, then upgrading his protection should be a point of emphasis. Moving on from D.J. Humphries next league year would save the franchise $9 million.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st It will be an interesting offseason for Los Angeles as they embrace a new change in leadership. The Chargers have gone all in over the past few years making significant investments, but those did not pay off. Do they tear it down entirely? The selection of Brock Bowers is a good start to renovating.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Malik Nabers has No. 1 wide receiver ability. They may have to run it back with Daniel Jones but at least the team is making progress with a wide receiver room of Jalin Hyatt, Wan'Dale Robinson and Nabers.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Tennessee receives a late Christmas gift as Joe Alt tumbles a bit to No. 7 overall. Will Levis' protection was putrid this season and the consecutive first-round selections of Peter Skoronski and Alt change that outlook for the better.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Desmond Ridder experiment comes to an end as Atlanta makes a big move in the first round landing LSU dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd Montez Sweat was a worthwhile investment for Chicago, but it supercharges its pass rush with the addition of Dallas Turner.

Round 1 - Pick 10 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd New York may need to replace both starting offensive tackles. JC Latham and the entire Alabama offensive line struggled against Michigan's pass-rush plan, but there is still a lot to like about the massive right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Marcus Davenport and Danielle Hunter are both free agents at season's end. If Minnesota does not retain both, then they may need Laiatu Latu to provide some immediate pass-rush production.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 8th In the wake of the Russell Wilson news, it is rather clear that Denver will be pursuing other options at quarterback. Michael Penix Jr. is a leader who can come in and provide some hope.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Jack Jones has been a good find in a short period of time. Nate Wiggins upgrades the potential of that group but the team may be afraid to go back to the Clemson well.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th New Orleans realistically can not do anything with Derek Carr this offseason because of his contract. They can give him and whichever quarterback ends up taking over another weapon though.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Indianapolis is building out its pass rush with the addition of Jared Verse. Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo and Verse give them a lot of power to rush the passer.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 1st Seattle has thrown a lot of resources at the defensive line over the past two years and that trend continues with the high motor Jer'Zhan Newton in the middle of the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Jacksonville is rebuilding its wide receiver room with Keon Coleman and Calvin Ridley. Trevor Lawrence has to find another gear next season but there will be no shortage in skill talent allowing him to do so.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Jonah Williams is scheduled to hit free agency after the season. His play has not exactly warranted jumping into a bidding war. Cincinnati would be upgrading at right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 11th The situation with Jaire Alexander last week was a bit confusing and would cast some doubt on his future with the organization if not for his contract. Terrion Arnold gives the Packers some depth.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Cooper DeJean offers versatility in the secondary as well as return ability. Tampa Bay is in a good position to compete within a weak NFC South for years to come but they need to infuse more young talent on the roster.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 21 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Cornerback is the path to least resistance to a starting job in Arizona. Jonathan Gannon's team overcame expectations this season but needs players like Kool-Aid McKinstry to take it to the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Denzel Burke CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Los Angeles has done a good job of identifying good young talent to rebuild their defense. Denzel Burke offers a higher ceiling at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th Pittsburgh picks an offensive tackle for the second consecutive year as Taliese Fuaga slots into the right side and Broderick Jones flips to the left side.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Bralen Trice EDGE Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 6th Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb will both be coming off injuries next season. Emmanuel Ogbah's contract likely leads to the organization moving on from him this offseason. If they can rely on Andrew Van Ginkel, then perhaps they go in another direction but Bralen Trice gives them quality depth coming off a fantastic College Football Playoff semifinal performance against Texas.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 9th Philadelphia gets a mammoth offensive lineman who can eventually take over for Lane Johnson on the right side. Kingsley Suamataia has played left and right tackle over the past two years.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th One thing that can be said about Ohio State's wide receivers is that they are well-coached and prepared to transition to the NFL. Kansas City needs a player who can be counted on to be in the right place at the right time.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 27 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Quinyon Mitchell is a tough, accountable player who helps set the tone for the rest of that secondary. He should endear himself to head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 1st Detroit has a few interior offensive linemen scheduled to hit free agency. The addition of Troy Fautanu allows them to absorb some of that potential loss.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Buffalo is looking at some turnover on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. The addition of Chop Robinson allows them to address a premium position while getting more more inexpensive.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 3rd Tyler Nubin has been a popular choice for Dallas. They need to upgrade that spot and the team is well-equipped at most other positions. Nubin is another ball hawk capable of capitalizing on opponents' bad choices.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 7th Jordan Morgan has started at left tackle but projects inside at the next level. San Francisco needs to upgrade its offensive line this offseason and Morgan allows them some flexibility.