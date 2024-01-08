The NFL regular season is complete. The majority of teams now know where they are picking in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but there is still a lot to sort through.
For instance, Monday night's College Football Playoff title game could play a part in where Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., among others, are drafted.
In today's thought exercise, we explore the newly cemented draft order and how quarterback-needy teams may need to make a trade if they want to position themselves to add one of a handful worthy of first-round consideration.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Unlike most of the quarterback-needy teams in this draft, Chicago has a viable option at quarterback for the 2024 campaign. In this scenario, it goes back to the draft and makes a change at quarterback. Caleb Williams is walking through the door while Ryan Poles finds a suitable trade partner for Justin Fields.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Washington made a change early Monday morning by parting ways with head coach Ron Rivera. It is the beginning of what could be a busy offseason for the Commanders. The newest change is swapping out starting quarterback Sam Howell for Drake Maye.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
With two of the perceived top quarterback prospects off the board, New England goes in another direction to address the wide receiver room. Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best prospect eligible for the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Arizona's offensive line has not been good this season. If they are going to keep Kyler Murray, then upgrading his protection should be a point of emphasis. Moving on from D.J. Humphries next league year would save the franchise $9 million.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
It will be an interesting offseason for Los Angeles as they embrace a new change in leadership. The Chargers have gone all in over the past few years making significant investments, but those did not pay off. Do they tear it down entirely? The selection of Brock Bowers is a good start to renovating.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Malik Nabers has No. 1 wide receiver ability. They may have to run it back with Daniel Jones but at least the team is making progress with a wide receiver room of Jalin Hyatt, Wan'Dale Robinson and Nabers.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Tennessee receives a late Christmas gift as Joe Alt tumbles a bit to No. 7 overall. Will Levis' protection was putrid this season and the consecutive first-round selections of Peter Skoronski and Alt change that outlook for the better.
Round 1 - Pick 8
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Desmond Ridder experiment comes to an end as Atlanta makes a big move in the first round landing LSU dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Montez Sweat was a worthwhile investment for Chicago, but it supercharges its pass rush with the addition of Dallas Turner.
Round 1 - Pick 10
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
New York may need to replace both starting offensive tackles. JC Latham and the entire Alabama offensive line struggled against Michigan's pass-rush plan, but there is still a lot to like about the massive right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Marcus Davenport and Danielle Hunter are both free agents at season's end. If Minnesota does not retain both, then they may need Laiatu Latu to provide some immediate pass-rush production.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
In the wake of the Russell Wilson news, it is rather clear that Denver will be pursuing other options at quarterback. Michael Penix Jr. is a leader who can come in and provide some hope.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Jack Jones has been a good find in a short period of time. Nate Wiggins upgrades the potential of that group but the team may be afraid to go back to the Clemson well.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
New Orleans realistically can not do anything with Derek Carr this offseason because of his contract. They can give him and whichever quarterback ends up taking over another weapon though.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Indianapolis is building out its pass rush with the addition of Jared Verse. Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo and Verse give them a lot of power to rush the passer.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Seattle has thrown a lot of resources at the defensive line over the past two years and that trend continues with the high motor Jer'Zhan Newton in the middle of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Jacksonville is rebuilding its wide receiver room with Keon Coleman and Calvin Ridley. Trevor Lawrence has to find another gear next season but there will be no shortage in skill talent allowing him to do so.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Jonah Williams is scheduled to hit free agency after the season. His play has not exactly warranted jumping into a bidding war. Cincinnati would be upgrading at right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The situation with Jaire Alexander last week was a bit confusing and would cast some doubt on his future with the organization if not for his contract. Terrion Arnold gives the Packers some depth.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Cooper DeJean offers versatility in the secondary as well as return ability. Tampa Bay is in a good position to compete within a weak NFC South for years to come but they need to infuse more young talent on the roster.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 21
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Cornerback is the path to least resistance to a starting job in Arizona. Jonathan Gannon's team overcame expectations this season but needs players like Kool-Aid McKinstry to take it to the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Denzel Burke CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Los Angeles has done a good job of identifying good young talent to rebuild their defense. Denzel Burke offers a higher ceiling at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Pittsburgh picks an offensive tackle for the second consecutive year as Taliese Fuaga slots into the right side and Broderick Jones flips to the left side.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb will both be coming off injuries next season. Emmanuel Ogbah's contract likely leads to the organization moving on from him this offseason. If they can rely on Andrew Van Ginkel, then perhaps they go in another direction but Bralen Trice gives them quality depth coming off a fantastic College Football Playoff semifinal performance against Texas.
Round 1 - Pick 25
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Philadelphia gets a mammoth offensive lineman who can eventually take over for Lane Johnson on the right side. Kingsley Suamataia has played left and right tackle over the past two years.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
One thing that can be said about Ohio State's wide receivers is that they are well-coached and prepared to transition to the NFL. Kansas City needs a player who can be counted on to be in the right place at the right time.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 27
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Quinyon Mitchell is a tough, accountable player who helps set the tone for the rest of that secondary. He should endear himself to head coach DeMeco Ryans.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Detroit has a few interior offensive linemen scheduled to hit free agency. The addition of Troy Fautanu allows them to absorb some of that potential loss.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Buffalo is looking at some turnover on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. The addition of Chop Robinson allows them to address a premium position while getting more more inexpensive.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Tyler Nubin has been a popular choice for Dallas. They need to upgrade that spot and the team is well-equipped at most other positions. Nubin is another ball hawk capable of capitalizing on opponents' bad choices.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Jordan Morgan has started at left tackle but projects inside at the next level. San Francisco needs to upgrade its offensive line this offseason and Morgan allows them some flexibility.
Round 1 - Pick 32
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Jadeveon Clowney is playing out his contract with Baltimore. With as well as he has played this season, it would not be a surprise if the organization brought him back for another season but given recent history with Clowney, that decision may not happen until the summer.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.