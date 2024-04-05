From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 I remain unchanged here. Caleb Williams will be a Chicago Bear. Not only do we know Williams was in Chicago this week for his team visit, but we know what restaurant the team brass took him to. The Bears are dropping any pretense of mystery surrounding the pick.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 While I'm taking a different approach to this mock with the QBs, I'm not changing the top two. The Bears and Commanders will take a QB. The only question is whom the Commanders take, and I'm going with Drake Maye because he's No. 2 on my board.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Now the fun begins. What if the Patriots don't want a QB? What if nobody is interested in trading up for one here? What if the Patriots decide they'd rather solve the left tackle spot for the next decade and take Joe Alt? There's been plenty of talk about how great this draft class is for tackles. If it's that good, it would make sense for one to go in the top three, wouldn't it?

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 I've seen smart people speculate that the Cardinals may trade down and trade back up to get Marvin Harrison Jr. That seems overly complicated, and the kind of theory you concoct when you've spent far too much time thinking about the draft. If the Cardinals want Harrison, and he's on the board when they pick, just take Harrison.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd If things break this way, the Chargers would likely love to trade down with a team racing to get a quarterback, but it doesn't break that way here. A receiver makes sense, given the needs, but I'm holding firm to my theory that Jim Harbaugh will address the LOS first and then get a receiver later.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Round 1 - Pick 6 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 Wait a second, what if a team did try to trade with the Chargers, but the Chargers were asking for too much to make a deal with a division rival? No problem: the Raiders find a trade partner in the Giants that allows them to come up to get Jayden Daniels.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st I've had the Titans going tackle in this spot in most of my mocks, but with two already drafted, they opt to take the top EDGE rusher on their board in Dallas Turner.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd I don't rate this EDGE class all that highly, as I see a lot of potential quality starters, but not guys who strike me as game-changers. That said, Atlanta has a need, and Verse may not be an elite prospect, but he's well-rounded and improves the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Given the picks they've traded away this offseason, I felt the Bears were obvious trade-down candidates to add more picks. However, recent comments from GM Ryan Poles have caused me to reconsider. Reading between the lines, I don't think the Bears love this class at their positions of need, so they add Malik Nabers to a WR corps that already includes D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen. What more could Caleb Williams ask for?

Round 1 - Pick 10 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd Maybe the Jets go tackle in this situation, but the idea of pairing Rome Odunze with Garrett Wilson was just too enticing to pass up. Their games compliment each other so well, and would give the Jets an incredible array of talent on offense.

Round 1 - Pick 11 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 The Vikings have two first-round picks and didn't have to package them together to move up to get the QB they want. Can you imagine? Opinions on McCarthy vary, but what he's shown an ability to do well lines up with what Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings ask their QB to do. The reason you keep seeing the Vikings connected to McCarthy is because it just makes sense.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 This is a best player available situation for the Broncos. They may move up to grab a QB, but it seems unlikely, given their lack of trade assets. Instead, they get Bowers, who immediately upgrades their thinning cadre of pass-catchers.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 13 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st I love Quinyon Mitchell. I love his size. I love his length. I love his athleticism. I love his tenacity. I want to get all that out of the way before I say the dumb thing I'm about to say. I love all of it, but am I the only one concerned about a corner from the MAC? There isn't exactly a long list of success stories! The concern isn't enough to keep me from drafting him, but my big dumb brain has big dumb thoughts it wants to share.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st I'm constantly caught in an internal dialogue about Olu Fashanu. I have concerns about Fashanu returning to school last season and not improving as a run-blocker. At the same time, he's still very young, and perhaps he needs to get on an NFL roster to learn how to be better at it. Either way, he's immediately one of the 10 best pass blockers at left tackle in the league.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd It's not the most pressing need for the Colts, but it's a need, and the way this mock has played out, I can see the Colts addressing the pass rush now instead of waiting until later when this class thins out significantly.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 8th I've heard so many conflicting opinions on Graham Barton that it's hard to know where he'll end up. I'm coming around on him. I don't know that he has elite traits, but he's versatile and doesn't show any glaring weaknesses. He also shows better recovery balance than some of the other highly rated tackles in this class, and it's an important trait to have.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd I consider myself a charter member of The Terrion Arnold Fan Club, so I'm a little surprised it took this long to see him come off the board in this mock. Don't worry, I shall be writing an angry letter to the author about it!

Round 1 - Pick 18 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd I watched Johnny Newton play his entire college career because I'm one of maybe 10 people who actively watch Illinois football games on Saturdays regardless of their opponent. In that time, I saw Newton dominate games -- not opposing linemen, games -- from the defensive tackle position far more often than I've seen any other tackle not named Aaron Donald or Jalen Carter do at the college level.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Byron Murphy II could easily be the first defensive tackle off the board, and I wouldn't be surprised if he goes a lot earlier than this. With Aaron Donald's retirement, taking Murphy (or Newton) here makes sense for the Rams.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd If I could design my ideal center, it'd be Jackson Powers-Johnson. Everything from his size, shape and demeanor aligns perfectly with what I want from the position. He's also much more athletic than his build would have you believe at first glance. He can handle himself in open space.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th The Dolphins could go any number of directions with this pick. Here I have them taking Nate Wiggins, whom I've been moving between No. 1 and No. 2 on my CB board with Terrion Arnold for a month now.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Maybe it isn't Kool-Aid McKinstry, but I'll be surprised if the Eagles don't begin their draft by addressing the secondary. It was just too big a problem for them last year.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 23 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th The Vikings have added a couple of edge rushers in free agency after losing Danielle Hunter, but you can never have enough. Chop Robinson could be the best pure pass-rusher of the class, and while he's not as well-rounded as others, Minnesota wouldn't need him to be a three-down player right away.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Amarius Mims doesn't have the reps of other tackles in the class, but they lack his size, athleticism and potential. This would be a tremendous value for a Cowboys team that needs reinforcements up front.

Round 1 - Pick 25 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th When I watch JC Latham, the word that comes to mind is "solid." There are some spectacular moments, but it's the overall consistency of Latham's not doing anything poorly that stands out.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Iowa has produced plenty of productive defensive backs over the years, some of whom have become solid NFL players. But Cooper DeJean feels different than those who came before him in the program. There's a juice and electricity to his game that stands out, and if it weren't for the broken leg that kept him from being at full strength in the pre-draft process, there would be a lot more buzz around him.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Max Melton DB Rutgers • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 93rd POSITION RNK 3rd Want a late first-round surprise? Look no further than Max Melton, whose name I've heard come up a few times lately as somebody to watch in the first round. He's improved throughout his career and held up well in games against guys like Marvin Harrison Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 Have you looked at Buffalo's WR depth chart following the Stefon Diggs trade? I'd be shocked if the Bills don't select a receiver in the first round. They may even trade up to get one, but I don't think they'll have to, given how deep the class is.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 1st The Lions have shown they aren't as concerned about positional value when they feel there's a player available at a position of need. Tyler Nubin could be that player. He's my favorite safety in the class and would be an upgrade for the Lions secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st In most years, Troy Fautanu isn't likely to get past No. 20, but in this draft class, the Ravens could find a potential All-Pro falling into their laps late in the first.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 9th I do not understand the lack of hype surrounding Jordan Morgan. He has some of the most impressive tape of any OT in the class. The 49ers have to address their offensive line in this draft, and Morgan would be a steal at 31.