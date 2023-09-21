From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Arizona has been more feisty than many expected but they are still in a position to draft early. In this instance, the Cardinals are picking No. 1 overall as a result of their draft-day trade with Houston. Caleb Williams is the pick.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Arizona gives its new quarterback a new weapon. Marvin Harrison Jr. was once rumored to be transferring to USC with Caleb Williams but they do finally connect in the NFL.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs I do not think Chicago has done anything to give Justin Fields confidence but he is certainly not playing like a quarterback with confidence right now. He is missing open receivers and the Bears' new regime did not draft him.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Braxton Jones had been solid at left tackle prior to his injury. Their scheme is a good fit for him but I wonder if they want a left tackle that is a bit more diverse to usher in the future with Drake Maye.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Last week, offensive tackle was the choice for Indianapolis. The truth is that once we get to this point in the draft, the value is gone unless offensive tackle is a need. The choice here is Jared Verse but I think he needs to show more to prove that he is worthy of a top-5 selection.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs New York has a bunch of wide receivers but none of them have shown the ability to take over a game. Malik Nabers is capable of being that player. He has the body control down the field to make acrobatic catches.

Round 1 - Pick 7 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs The jury is still out on J.J. McCarthy. The Bowling Green game was much worse than the prior two. It is known that Las Vegas is going to need a quarterback of the future.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Sam Howell has done some good things through two games. He has shown that the moment is not too big for him. Washington may be inclined to give him a longer look if things continue at this pace. Brock Bowers is someone who can make that transition easier.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Los Angeles' offensive line has been better than I expected. They have an offensive-friendly blocking scheme but Amarius Mims, when healthy, is a talent who makes the scheme irrelevant. He has All-Pro potential.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs We are in Year 3 of wondering whether or not this is the year Minnesota moves on from Kirk Cousins. This year more than any other, it feels as though a change is likely. Shedeur Sanders has shown that he can elevate his team in big moments, which is exactly what the Vikings have been looking for from the position.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Denver needs to find someone who can step up opposite Pat Surtain II. Both coming out of Alabama, Surtain should know how to communicate with and lay out expectations for Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Round 1 - Pick 12 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Tristan Wirfs is playing well at left tackle so if that is a viable long-term plan then the selection of JC Latham solidifies the edges. Luke Goedeke has played pretty well at right tackle so that may allow the organization to go in another direction with their first-round pick.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs New England has Trent Brown available to play left or right tackle so the addition of Joe Alt allows them to upgrade two positions.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs Tennessee needs some more juice to rush the passer. The Titans have enough strength and power. They need a player like Dallas Turner to create some chaos.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs New York has built a great defense but now they must consider sustaining it. The addition of Nate Wiggins provides them with depth and an eventual off-ramp for D.J. Reed's contract. In an ideal world, one of the tackles would still be there but that wasn't the case here.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kamren Kinchens S Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Green Bay's safeties have improved a bit this year but Kamren Kinchens elevates the floor in that room.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs Pittsburgh addresses its offensive line with a first-round pick for the second consecutive year. The jury is still out on Kenny Pickett but the public has already ruled guilty in the case of offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The Steelers need to find some building blocks for the future.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Riley Leonard QB Duke • Jr • 6'4" / 212 lbs Geno Smith turns 33 years old next month. Perhaps he is an option for the next few years but the idea of a quarterback playing at a high level into their late 30s, early 40s is a myth unless that player's name is Tom Brady. The depth in this quarterback class allows them to land a player like Riley Leonard later in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Mack Hollins has been a breath of fresh air for that Atlanta offense but the presence of Emeka Egbuka to complement Kyle Pitts and Drake London is exciting. The Falcons may not want to be that type of team, however.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Los Angeles is still getting gouged in the run game. They add a high-motor interior defender to constrict some of those run lanes.

Round 1 - Pick 21 JT Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs Cam Jordan continues to play at a high level and Carl Granderson has proven to be serviceable. JT Tuimoloau is a heavy-handed rusher who fits the mold of a New Orleans defensive end.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 22 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Houston adds another toy for head coach DeMeco Ryans. Laiatu Latu and Will Anderson Jr. give the Texans a formidable pass-rush duo.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Maason Smith DL LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs With all of the investment into the edge rushers over the past five years, Jacksonville now turns its attention to the interior. Maason Smith is an immensely gifted prospect who can provide some of that sizzle over guards.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kalen King CB Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Detroit addresses another problem spot on its defense with the selection of Kalen King, who is a Detroit native. Head coach Dan Campbell is stacking building blocks until the opposition is unable to get through its wall.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Zak Zinter OL Michigan • Sr • 6'6" / 322 lbs The Cincinnati offensive line has improved but there are still questions about the interior. Zak Zinter represents an upgrade for that unit.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Miami has used speed to stretch the field to this point but Keon Coleman provides the Dolphins with a different element. While Tyreek Hill is able to win with speed down the field, Coleman is someone who will be a ball winner in contested-catch situations.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Talent at cornerback has been a luxury for the Ravens over the years but injuries and defections have put them in a position to make some changes for the first time in awhile.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Dallas was between Mazi Smith and Matthew Bergeron in the first round last year. They chose Smith. Jordan Morgan provides them with stability and insurance in the event of injury.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Leonard Taylor III DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Buffalo is building through its defensive line and with some players slated to hit free agency after the season. Leonard Taylor III allows them to absorb some of that potential loss.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK If this were to be the last year for Derek Barnett and Brandon Graham in Philadelphia, then they will need a replacement. Whether it is this year or next, it feels like time is running out for both of those players in the City of Brotherly Love.

Round 1 - Pick 31 McKinnley Jackson DL Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 325 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The new Chris Jones contract has put a Band-Aid on the matter. Kansas City could use more talent to bolster the interior and spell Jones on early downs.