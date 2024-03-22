From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st There's plenty of time between now and the first pick of the draft, but while you'll hear plenty of speculation about what the Bears could do here or red flags on Caleb Williams, don't get caught up in them. Barring something cataclysmic, Williams will be a Chicago Bear.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd I'm confident Caleb Williams will go first, but as for the second QB off the board, it's anybody's guess. Opinions vary across the league on who the best QB is in this class after Williams. In this mock, the Commanders are lured by the tantalizing playmaking and potential of Jayden Daniels.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd When the Vikings made the trade with Houston to add a first-round pick, it sent alarm bells about what their plans might be following Kirk Cousins's departure. Minnesota packages those two picks to move up and grab a new franchise quarterback.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 4 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Titans don't mess around here. They want Joe Alt and make sure they get him by moving up to No. 4. There's been so much focus on the QBs in this class, and we haven't talked nearly enough about the franchise cornerstone potential of some of the tackles in the class. Alt is the best of the bunch.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 5 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Trades everywhere you look, and only one for a QB! In this scenario, it's hard to imagine somebody won't be looking to move up if Marvin Harrison is available. The Jets take advantage here to pair Harrison with Garrett Wilson and give former VP hopeful Aaron Rodgers another weapon.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd I don't know how Giants fans would feel seeing this flurry of action in front of them, but when the dust settles, they still have excellent options available to fill multiple needs. For me, the value of adding Malik Nabers to an offense with a serious devoid of playmakers is too much to pass up.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans Round 1 - Pick 7 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd The Cardinals passed up on the chance to draft Marvin Harrison but added assets and got Rome Odunze. That's not bad if you ask me. Ironically enough, one of the players I see Odunze compared to most often is former Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Arizona would probably be pretty happy with another decade of that production.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st I could see a team looking to trade up for a QB here if this is how things fall, but instead of going that route I have the Falcons adding what they view as the top edge rusher in the class in Alabama's Dallas Turner. The addition of Turner and Atlanta's moves in free agency suddenly make the Falcons a team to be reckoned with in the NFC South.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 9 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Bears would love to add more draft picks after parting with multiple in recent trades, so they listen when Denver calls looking to move up. As for Denver, there's been a significant overhaul of the roster, and there's a gaping hole at QB. Michigan's J.J. McCarthy strikes me as a prospect Sean Payton could be intrigued by.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 10 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd After parting ways with Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, the popular theory is that the Chargers will use the No. 5 pick to add a receiver. I still think Jim Harbaugh will look to build from the line of scrimmage out. So they trade down to 10, add a great right tackle in Fuaga, and could address the need for receivers later in a deep WR class.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 11 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Patriots didn't sign Jacoby Brissett as a long-term answer, but this roster has plenty of needs. By trading down and adding picks, they can address more of them. One of those needs is along the offensive line, where they add a prospect oozing with potential in Fashanu.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 12 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bears have made plenty of moves this offseason but have yet to address the need for another pass rusher. Florida State's Jared Verse fits the profile of what they've looked for here in the past.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders still need to address the quarterback spot but aren't comfortable with the options here. So after putting together one of the best defensive lines in the NFL they get to work on the secondary by adding a corner who just feels like a Raider in Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st New Orleans needs a new left tackle, and Fautanu is about as solid as it gets at the position. He's an excellent athlete who held up well against some excellent pass rushers in his time with the Huskies.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st I'm high on Terrion Arnold, who had a rough start to the season for Alabama but was playing at a remarkably high level by the end of the year. He's a player who stands out repeatedly when watching the tape and would be an excellent addition to the Colts defense.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th The best way to describe the tackle talent in this draft class is that I have Georgia's Amarius Mims as the fifth one off the board in the first half of the first round, and there's a legitimate shot he winds up as the best of them all. He hasn't played nearly as many snaps as the players taken ahead of him, so it could take some time, but the athletic ability he displays for a man his size (and not just in tights) is awe-inspiring.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th Mitchell is a player whose name I hear pop up more often as the draft approaches. Although his overall production isn't there compared to the other top receivers in the class, teams are intrigued by Mitchell's combination of size, speed and physicality when attacking the football.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Whether or not this is Cincinnati's most pressing need is up for debate, but Murphy is as disruptive an interior defender as you'll find in this class. The Bengals have addressed some holes on offense already, and this pick is a boost to the defensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd With Aaron Donald's retirement, the Rams suddenly find themselves with a massive hole in the interior of their defensive line. Newton is not Aaron Donald, but they share similar traits. Both are undersized, disruptive interior linemen with strong and violent hands.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 8th Whether it's Russell Wilson or Justin Fields at QB, the Steelers need to improve along the offensive line. Barton offers positional versatility as he played left tackle at Duke, but many NFL teams see him as an interior lineman who could end up at center. His combination of effectiveness at multiple spots will come in handy for Pittsburgh.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins defense took a massive hit when Christian Wilkins left for Las Vegas, but they're able to start rebuilding their pass rush with Latu.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Bringing C.J. Gardner-Johnson back is a good start to fixing the secondary, but the Eagles shouldn't stop there. Consider me to be very pro-Nate Wiggins as I'm a big fan of his length, speed and demeanor.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 23 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Moving down from the third spot nets the Patriots a new left tackle in Olu Fashanu and a deep threat in the passing game who could evolve into much more in LSU's Brian Thomas. In this scenario, it's possible the Pats would take a quarterback with their second-round pick.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd Based on their lack of action in free agency, the Cowboys could go any number of directions with this pick. While a tackle to replace Tyron Smith is in play, Jackson Powers-Johnson makes sense too.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 7th Green Bay has given itself flexibility at this spot after the moves it has already made, so I see this as a combination of need and the best player available. DeJean's absence from the combine has caused him to be overlooked in some circles and raised questions about how teams see him, but I've seen enough of him in college to expect he's still a first-round pick.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Speaking of best player available, here's Brock Bowers falling to Tampa. Retaining Mike Evans is huge, as is keeping Baker Mayfield, but the Bucs can't stop adding weapons to their offense if they want to maintain their hold on the division. Bowers is not the classic tight end, but he's a matchup nightmare in the passing game.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Cardinals have gotten to work fixing their defense and continue toward that goal by adding McKinstry to the secondary. Overall, moving down, adding assets and finishing the first round with Rome Odunze and McKinstry is a very strong start to the draft for Arizona.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 1st Cards on the table: I had no idea what to do as I went through this mock exercise and reached this pick. Buffalo has had to clear a lot of cap room recently, but it's also added some pieces. One spot that still needs to be addressed is safety, and while I don't know for sure there's a safety teams view as a first-rounder in this draft, Nubin's my favorite in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th In previous mocks, I said that no matter what happened, I would have the Lions address their secondary with this pick. Well, I lied. This time, I have them adding Chop Robinson to enhance their pass rush, which will, in turn, help the secondary. So it's only a half-lie!

Round 1 - Pick 30 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th The Ravens may go receiver or corner here instead, but they have a need at tackle, and Latham is excellent value for them this late in the first. Plus, it's not like the Ravens don't have a long history of drafting Alabama players.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 7th The 49ers have been actively overhauling their defense this offseason but still need reinforcements on the offensive line. Morgan is one of the most underappreciated players in this class. It's understandable due to the depth at tackle, but I see him as an above-average starter at the position for a decade.