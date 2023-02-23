Super Bowl LVII has come and gone, with the Kansas City Chiefs hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in four seasons after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in a thriller at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

So ... now what? Well, the 2023 offseason will kick into high gear. There's free agency, along with a trade market that could be headlined by several big-name quarterbacks. Then comes the 2023 NFL Draft, perhaps the biggest event of the year in terms of foundational team-building.

But before all that is the NFL Scouting Combine, where hundreds of scouting department employees will descend upon Indianapolis to evaluate more than 300 of the nation's top prospects.

When is the 2023 combine? Who are the names to watch? Here's everything you need to know:

When is the combine?

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine will take place from Feb. 28 through March 6. The specific start times (Eastern) for each day's on-field workouts are as follows:

Thursday, March 2 (3 p.m.): DL/LB

Friday, March 3 (3 p.m.): DB/ST

Saturday, March 4 (1 p.m.): QB/WR/TE

Sunday, March 5 (1 p.m.): RB, OL

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The full schedule is below:

Where is the combine?

The 2023 NFL combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, home of the Indianapolis Colts. The event has been held in Indianapolis since 1987 and will continue to be held there through at least 2024.

After that, however, the location could change. For the first time ever, the combine was put out for bid, similar to the process of other league events like the NFL Draft and the Super Bowl. But at the NFL Spring League Meeting in May, the owners voted to keep the combine in Indianapolis for at least 2023 and 2024.

Who will be at the combine?

319 of college football's top prospects were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine this year. To see the full list, click here.

2023 NFL Draft order

Every pick of the first round is set! Keep in mind there are only 31 picks in the first round this year, after the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round selection due to multiple violations of NFL rules. Here's the lineup for Day 1:

Bears Texans Cardinals Colts Seahawks (via Broncos) Lions (via Rams) Raiders Falcons Panthers Eagles (via Saints) Titans Texans (via Browns) Jets Patriots Packers Commanders Steelers Lions Buccaneers Seahawks Chargers Ravens Vikings Jaguars Giants Cowboys Bills Bengals Saints (via Broncos) Eagles Chiefs

Mock draft central

Half the fun of draft season is projecting all the different scenarios up top, and our draft experts will have you covered with first-round forecasts (and more) all offseason. You can find updated projections from Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, Josh Edwards and Kyle Stackpole right here at our mock draft hub. Three of the four analysts have different picks for the No. 1 selection.

Prospect rankings

We've also got updated rankings of the top 2023 draft prospects at CBS Sports. Here's the latest top 20: