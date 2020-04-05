NFL Mock Draft 2020: Jaguars get Gardner Minshew help at receiver, two running backs go in Round 1

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals are taking the best player in this draft and their next franchise quarterback. This isn't Akili Smith. Cincinnati gets this pick right and has its generational quarterback for the next decade.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Ron Rivera is the Redskins' new head coach. He didn't draft Dwayne Haskins, which gives him every reason to select Tua Tagovailoa in this spot. But it's hard to see Washington pass up on Young when Jack Del Rio is the defensive coordinator. The Redskins get the generational pass rusher needed in a division with the Eagles and Cowboys offensive lines.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Lions traded Darius Slay to the Eagles and could use a cornerback on their revamped defense. Okudah has the makeup of a shutdown corner, continuing the new tradition of having one in Detroit.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants need an offensive tackle to protect Daniel Jones. Nate Solder is getting paid a lot of money to be average and New York needs another tackle anyway. Dave Gettleman takes the best lineman available in Wills.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins don't have to trade any of their first-round picks to move up and get Tua. He'll be there at No. 5, and Miami will use 2020 to develop the most talented quarterback the franchise has employed since Dan Marino (sorry, Ryan Tannehill).

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The Chargers appear to have no interest in Jameis Winston or Cam Newton, and I find it hard to believe they will roll into the season with Tyrod Taylor having no competition. Herbert goes over Love here and will compete with Taylor for the starting job.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers seem to always have an excellent linebacker (is that what we're calling Simmons?) fall into their lap. He's perfect for what Phil Snow will want to run in Carolina, especially since he can play slot cornerback and safety as well.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd The Cardinals are loaded with offensive weapons, but Kyler Murray will be running for his life. Becton has the most upside of the "big four" offensive tackles in this draft and his athleticism fits what Arizona does on offense.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jaguars need interior defensive line and cornerback help more than a wide receiver, but they make the draft go sideways with the selection of Jeudy. Jacksonville has solid wideouts outside of D.J. Chark, but still want to make Gardner Minshew a thing. Jeudy gives Minshew the best chance to succeed as the starter.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Browns send a "thank you" card to the Jaguars for taking Jeudy, as that enables them to land Wirfs. They solidify the right side of the line with Wirfs and Jack Conklin, as Cleveland can plug Wirfs at guard to start before an eventual move to tackle if they find another answer on the blindside this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 11 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets lost Robby Anderson in free agency and signed Breshad Perriman to replace him. They still need to add a receiver, even with Derrick Brown still on the board. Joe Douglas has demonstrated he prioritizes the trenches, but there's no way he passes on Lamb.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Raiders badly need a wide receiver. With Jeudy and Lamb off the board, they have no choice but to draft Ruggs. Tough to pass on Derrick Brown, but Derek Carr needs someone to throw the ball to.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The 49ers traded DeForest Buckner for the No. 13 pick. Brown falls into San Francisco's lap and the team adds him to an already stacked defensive line. The 49ers get one of the best picks in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th The Buccaneers see Thomas fall to No. 14 after the top wide receivers come off the board. They get their tackle to protect Tom Brady, which is what the franchise desperately needs in order for Brady to win another Super Bowl.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Denver needs help at wide receiver and cornerback, but there's no point in reaching for one at No. 15. Vic Fangio loves his defensive linemen and with Kinlaw still on the board, it's a no-brainer.

Round 1 - Pick 16 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Injuries and all, there's no denying Chaisson's ability to get to the quarterback. The Falcons addressed their pass-rushing deficiency with Dante Fowler and add another sack master in Chaisson. C.J. Henderson is tempting here, but there are corners to be had later.

Round 1 - Pick 17 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas has a tough call choosing between Henderson and Xavier McKinney, but the Cowboys can't go wrong either way. They get a cornerback who should start Week 1.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st This is the pick the Dolphins got for Minkah Fitzpatrick and they select -- a safety?! Miami needs help behind Byron Jones and Xavien Howard, and McKinney will lead the safety position on South Beach for years to come.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Raiders could have traded up to land Henderson (no trades in this mock, remember), but they settle for Fulton. Getting a good cornerback isn't a bad consolation prize for a team that desperately needs a starter here.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Jacksonville drafts the best player available. The Jaguars could use an edge rusher and Yannick Ngakoue isn't playing for them anymore. Jordan Love is tempting, but the Jaguars are still hoping for a first-round pick for Ngakoue at this stage. Plus they are convinced Minshew is going to work (at least this year).

Round 1 - Pick 21 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th The Eagles love their pass rushers, especially with Jim Schwartz putting a premium on rushing four. Gross-Matos is the long-term solution behind Brandon Graham. Besides, the Eagles don't have much depth behind Graham and Derek Barnett at defensive end. They can get their wide receiver in the second round.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Mike Zimmer has picked a cornerback in the first round twice in the past six drafts. He takes another corner, and Minnesota could use one.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd How fortunate are the Patriots to have Love still on the board at No. 23? They get a year to develop him in the offense while finding out if Jarrett Stidham is the truth. Unfortunately, there are no tight ends worth taking in the first round this year.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 3rd Don't see how the Saints pass on a linebacker here, especially since they could use a starter to go with an oft-injured group that includes Kiko Alonso and Alex Anzalone. New Orleans should hope Queen is better than Kenneth Murray.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th No point to reach for Jefferson at No. 22 when the Vikings can land their wide receiver at No. 25. Jefferson is no field stretcher like Stefon Diggs, but he already is a polished wide receiver. The Vikings could use one of those.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st Miami really needs a running back to pair with Jordan Howard. The Dolphins were last in rush yards and 31st in yards per carry in 2019. Why wait until the second round, hoping Taylor falls to them? Taylor is the best player on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th Jones needs to polish on his footwork and needs to improve in pass protection. The Seahawks can't pass up his potential, especially if they can develop Jones as Brown's successor at left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd Murray is a perfect fit for the Ravens, who struggled to find an adequate replacement for C.J. Mosley last year. Murray models his game after Ray Lewis, so he'll fit right in.

Round 1 - Pick 29 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 2nd The Titans are trying to win a Super Bowl this year. They get the best player on the board in Swift, who will be an excellent change-of-pace back to Henry (who is playing under the franchise tag this year). Swift can also be a long-term solution in case the Titans decide to move on from Henry.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Denzel Mims WR Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 8th Green Bay has its pick at the wide receiver it wants between Mims, Brandon Aiyuk and Tee Higgins. Mims fits the Packers offense the best of the three, even though they could use a burner on the outside.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th The 49ers didn't take a wide receiver at No. 13. They get their man at No. 31 in Aiyuk, who is excellent in yards after the catch. Jimmy Garoppolo will be pleased with his new target.