2020 NFL Mock Draft: Redskins take Tua second overall, Henry Ruggs first receiver off the board
Will Brinson's Mock Draft Version 4.0 has multiple curveballs in the first round
The idea of the Redskins taking a quarterback second overall is not well received by fans of Washington's football team. They want a stud defensive player. Maybe Ron Rivera does too.
But by all accounts, Rivera has been given the keys to the kingdom in Washington. Is he really going to trust his first season and his run in D.C. to Dwayne Haskins, a quarterback he doesn't know at all and hasn't been able to work with, and Kyle Allen, a young QB he likes but someone with minimal experience as a starter and plenty of critics waiting in the wings?
Instead, how about he follows suit with my move during the CBS Sports HQ Mock Draft (another version coming this Monday at noon ET so make sure and mark your calendar, it's free, it's 24/7 and you can watch through the CBS Sports app)? I took Tua second overall and it was WIDELY PANNED.
I don't care. Everyone says you need to get a quarterback to win in the NFL. Why are the Redskins magically exempt from this rule that we're so steadfast about? Tua was a generational quarterback prospect a year ago and now the Redskins should pass on him just because they have Haskins, who didn't exactly thrill during his rookie year? Come on.
Alright, let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
There's been some buzz floating about the Dolphins trying to move up, but I'm not even sure the Bengals do it for three first-round picks. Burrow is going to the Bengals.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
In our CBS Sports HQ mock draft I had Tua going to Washington, so I'm going to ride it out here. Dan Snyder empowered Ron Rivera to win in Washington and Rivera needs to get his guy. He can give Dwayne Haskins/Kyle Allen a year to see what they have if need be and then go to Tua the following year or worst case just trade Tua.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Easy choice here for Detroit with Young sitting right there for the taking.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Dave Gettleman loves his hog mollies and Becton might be the hoggiest molly to ever hog molly.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Miami might want to trade up unless it really does love Herbert. Because otherwise the options are to play chicken at 18 or draft Herbert/Jordan Love here.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Ryan Wilson and I joined Chargers.com for a podcast and both ended up with this selection. I kind of love it -- and only one or two things have to happen for the Bolts to land Okudah. That roster could be absolutely loaded if they get him in the secondary. They know they have to keep up with the Chiefs and there's only one way to do that.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Dream scenario for the Panthers? Simmons would be a really nice building block for them in Matt Rhule's first draft.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
With the DeAndre Hopkins trade, it sure does feel like the Cardinals will look to improve the offensive line for Kyler Murray moving forward.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
The Jags' direction this offseason is certainly confusing, but you can probably bank on them going defense with this pick, especially if Yannick Ngakoue is dealt out of town.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
How do the Browns not go with an offensive lineman here? They need to keep protecting Baker Mayfield, even after signing Jack Conklin this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
How do you replace Robby Anderson? With a cleaner, better, faster receiver who is quickly drawing interest as a guy who could be the first receiver off the board in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
They're not shy about guys from big schools. You can see Mike Mayock falling in love with Jeudy's game, and you can definitely see how Jon Gruden would like Jeudy's route-running in his offense.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 13
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Sensing a run on wide receivers, the Broncos make a move up to get a second guy to match up with Courtland Sutton.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Big time score here for the Bucs, who land a top tier tackle prospect without having to trade up. They really want this to play out.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 15
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
The 49ers were happy with any of the three guys who just went, and here they get to replace DeForest Buckner while gaining extra draft capital (third-rounder) for their trouble.
Round 1 - Pick 16
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
I don't see anyway the Falcons don't focus on defense with this pick and they are not exactly loaded at cornerback right now, so nabbing one of the top guys here makes a ton of sense.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
The Cowboys signing Aldon Smith gives them a little wiggle room to snag another upside-filled pass rusher with room to grow.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
First you get the quarterback, then you get the guy in charge of protecting the quarterback.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Raiders getting out of this draft with an Alabama WR and an Alabama DB is a pretty, pretty, PRETTT-AH nice haul.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
What better way to buy yourself some time than by getting Gardner Minshew some competition at quarterback? Right now it's just the 'stache and Josh Dobbs. That ain't gonna cut it.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Is there a more widely-mocked pick than the LSU wide receiver to the Eagles?
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
The Vikings taking a cornerback with this pick feels like a fait accompli given Mike Zimmer's tendencies.
Round 1 - Pick 23
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
It would be very Patriots of the Patriots to trade down here but I'll give them one of the edge guys out of a stout LSU defense.
Round 1 - Pick 24
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
I'm assuming the Saints will be looking for an impact defensive player to supplement the offensive firepower they already have in an "all in" year for Drew Brees.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
The Vikings got a cornerback and can now add a wide receiver to replace the departed Stefon Diggs.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Miami could triple down on the offense here, but why not add a young stud on the back end of your secondary, which already features a hefty investment?
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
The LB corps has been depleted a bit in recent years so this makes sense to improve the Ravens in 2020 as they gear up for a title run in Lamar Jackson's third year as a starter.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Using a first-round pick on a RB isn't the smartest thing in the world, but Dion Lewis was let go, Derrick Henry is on the tag and the Titans want to win this year. They need to supplement their backfield and this is a good spot for it, especially to create contract leverage.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Packers have to get some supplemental help for Aaron Rodgers outside of Davante Adams.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Injury risk at the end of the first round here, but the upside of Shenault is too much to pass up, especially with the fifth-year option available and some patience from San Francisco.
Round 1 - Pick 32
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Chiefs are trying to keep building a roster that can help them in the title defense and they're gonna need help on the back end to pull it off.
