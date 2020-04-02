2020 NFL Mock Draft: Redskins take Tua second overall, Henry Ruggs first receiver off the board

The idea of the Redskins taking a quarterback second overall is not well received by fans of Washington's football team. They want a stud defensive player. Maybe Ron Rivera does too.

But by all accounts, Rivera has been given the keys to the kingdom in Washington. Is he really going to trust his first season and his run in D.C. to Dwayne Haskins, a quarterback he doesn't know at all and hasn't been able to work with, and Kyle Allen, a young QB he likes but someone with minimal experience as a starter and plenty of critics waiting in the wings?

Instead, how about he follows suit with my move? I took Tua second overall and it was WIDELY PANNED.

I don't care. Everyone says you need to get a quarterback to win in the NFL. Why are the Redskins magically exempt from this rule that we're so steadfast about? Tua was a generational quarterback prospect a year ago and now the Redskins should pass on him just because they have Haskins, who didn't exactly thrill during his rookie year? Come on.

Go big or go home, which is what the Redskins do below.



