NFL Mock Draft 2020: Patriots trade up, grab Tom Brady's heir apparent in quarterback Jordan Love

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The best player in the draft goes to the team that needs him most.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Ron Rivera gets his defensive anchor in Young, who tallied 16.5 sacks in 12 games for the Buckeyes in 2019.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Former (Burrow started there) Ohio State players go 1-2-3 in the 2020 draft. Okudah, the nation's best cornerback last season, will look to improve a Lions' defense that was 32nd against the pass in 2019.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The draft's fastest linebacker, Simmons should fit like a glove in Patrick Graham's defensive scheme. Simmons ran the 40-yard-dash in a blazing 4.39 seconds at the combine.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Don't let the outside noise fool you; the Dolphins are taking Tua with this pick.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Herbert will get to play inside a Chargers' offense that already includes Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Hunter Henry. Herbert enjoyed a prolific career at Oregon, throwing 95 touchdowns against just 23 interceptions.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 7 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st With Okudah off the board, the Panthers trade back and pick up the 14th and 45th overall picks. The Buccaneers, who also get the 152nd overall pick, get the draft's best lineman to help protect Tom Brady. A consensus All-American last season, Wirfs was the only true freshman to start at either offensive tackle position in the Kirk Ferentz era.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cardinals fill a glaring need at right tackle while giving Kyle Murray some much-needed protection. Wills was a staple of stability at Alabama, allowing just one sack and 3.5 quarterback hurries last season.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The draft's best defensive line prospect, Brown could eventually become the new face of Jacksonville's defense. A consensus All-American in 2019, Brown finished his career with 12.5 sacks, 170 tackles and 33.5 tackles for loss.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd The Browns will boast a formidable duo at offensive tackle in 2020, with Thomas on the right side and Jack Conklin on the left side. Thomas was the 2019 recipient of the SEC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy, the first Bulldog to win the award in 21 years.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Sam Darnold gets the draft's most complete receiver in Jeudy, who caught 24 touchdowns during his last two seasons at Alabama. He finished second all-time in school history in touchdown receptions and fourth all-time in receiving yards.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 12 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Patriots give up the 23rd and 87th picks and a 2021 third round pick to land Love, who will help usher in a new era in New England. Love left Utah State as the school's all-time leader with 9,003 all-purpose yards.

Round 1 - Pick 13 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The 49ers' get a dynamic receiver that can help replace Emmanuel Sanders while complementing Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne. Lamb is Oklahoma's all-time leader with 24 career catches of at least 40 yards and with six career games of at least 160 receiving yards.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 14 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd The Panthers trade out of the seventh pick and still manage to grab the second best cornerback in the draft. An athletic and intelligent player, Henderson quieted concerns about his speed by running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the combine.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Drew Lock gets an explosive weapon in Ruggs, the fastest player in the 2020 draft. A home run threat every time he touched the ball at Alabama, Ruggs had the Crimson Tide's longest touchdown last season (81 yards) and second longest touchdown reception (75 yards).

Round 1 - Pick 16 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons grab the draft's second best edge rusher before getting their coveted new cornerback in Round 2. Chaisson filled the stat sheet last season, with 92 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys wait another round to address their needs at cornerback while nabbing the second-best interior defensive line prospect in the draft. A consensus All-American last season, Kinlaw was also a special teams force, blocking three kicks for the Gamecocks.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Miami gets incredibly lucky here, grabbing one of the draft's best lineman and 2020 combine standout. Becton's speed could be attributed to his success on the hardwood as a center at Highland Springs High School in Virginia.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd The Raiders land one of the draft's top cornerbacks in Fulton, who broke up a whopping 14 passes while helping the Tigers win the 2019 national title. Fulton allowed Tua Tagovailoa to complete just one pass against him during LSU's regular season win over the Crimson Tide.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 5th After passing on a lineman with the ninth overall pick, the Jaguars are able to land Jones, who surprisingly slips to the back half of the first round. The Jaguars get an experienced lineman who was a four-year starter at Houston.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 21 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th The Packers trade the 30th, 94th and 192nd overall picks to move up to select Jefferson, who caught 18 touchdowns during his final season at LSU. Jefferson ended his college career with a bang, with 21 receptions for 342 yards and five touchdowns in the Tigers' last two games.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th With the Raiders expected to take a cornerback with the 23rd pick, the Vikings wait on selecting an edge rusher in order to take Diggs, who recorded three picks, eight passes defensed and two fumble recoveries during his final year at Alabama. He allowed a passer rating of just 44.5 when he was targeted in 2019.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 23 Jeff Gladney CB TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th The Raiders secure one of the draft's best cornerbacks in Gladney, a four-year starter who broke up 26 passes during his last two seasons at TCU.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Saints pass on Kenneth Murray in favor of Queen, a local LSU product who filled the stat sheet during his final year with the Tigers. Queen's second quarter interception off of Tua helped LSU build a commanding halftime lead en route to a 46-41 victory.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Minnesota is able to land one of the draft's best pass rushers in Gross-Matos, who tallied 17 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss during his final two years in Happy Valley.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins find another former Alabama safety to replace Minkah Fitzpatrick. McKinney led Alabama in tackles (95) and forced fumbles (four) in 2019.

Round 1 - Pick 27 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th Seattle gets their coveted edge rusher in Epenesa, who tallied 26.5 sacks and 36 tackles for loss in three years at Iowa.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd In Murray, Baltimore finally finds their replacement for C.J. Mosley while filling one of their biggest pre-draft needs. Murray, who started in each of his 42 games at Oklahoma, finished his Sooners career with 335 tackles and 37 tackles for loss.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th With the top edge rushers off the board, the Titans grab the best remaining linebacker in Baun, who recorded 12.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss during his final season in Madison.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 30 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th The Eagles get a big target for quarterback Carson Wentz in Higgins, who caught 27 touchdowns at Clemson while averaging 18.1 yards per catch. Higgins, whose 1,167 receiving yards last season was the fifth-highest total in school history, caught a touchdown in five straight games in 2019.

Round 1 - Pick 31 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The defending NFC champs grab one of the draft's top cornerbacks in Terrell, a First Team All-ACC selection last season. Terrell played well in last year's College Football Playoffs, with 13 tackles and three pass breakups against the Buckeyes and Tigers.