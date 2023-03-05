Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st CBSSports' R.J. White updated his trade value chart recently and came up with the following scenario in a trade up: No. 4 overall, No. 36 overall, No. 80 overall, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick going to Chicago in exchange for the No. 1 overall selection. With that choice, the Colts select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Round 1 - Pick 2 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Houston watched as their division rival leap-frogged them for the No. 1 overall selection. The Texans respond by selecting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. It would be the fifth time since 2010 that quarterbacks have gone 1-2.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The news that came out Wednesday regarding Jalen Carter could have an impact on his draft stock, but it is still unclear to what degree. Arizona has the opportunity to take the first non-quarterback off the board. Faced with a decision between adding an interior defender or an edge rusher, the Cardinals opt for the position more difficult to fill in defensive-minded Jonathan Gannon's first season as head coach.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Chicago was able to trade out of the No. 1 overall selection without sacrificing the chance to select a top defender in the class. In a trade-back scenario, Arizona is likely to take the first non-quarterback but the Bears should be more than satisfied with their consolation prize.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd I envision a scenario where Seattle takes a quarterback. It makes too much sense in the long-term scope of the organization but, how much does Pete Carroll's advanced age and desire to win impact their decision-making? In this scenario, they draft the lengthy edge rusher from Texas Tech.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 6 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Most in the media think that Carolina is going to be comfortable taking whichever quarterback is left. What if they want a particular quarterback projected to be taken higher? The Panthers do not owe anyone to stay put at No. 9 overall. They trade up ahead of the Raiders to select Kentucky's Will Levis.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Las Vegas has the decision taken out of their hands with Will Levis off the board. Anthony Richardson has more upside than any quarterback in the class but it is going to take patience for him to reach that point.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta has several needs and that could be a reason why the Falcons do not trade up this year. Quarterback remains a need. If available, they should at the very least consider that player. If they are not a fan, then they are not forced to take him. Similar to Las Vegas, the decision is out of their hands with all of the quarterbacks off the board. They add edge rusher Myles Murphy instead.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Detroit traded back from No. 6 overall, allowing Carolina to trade up and select a quarterback in the process. The Lions add draft capital and Clemson's Myles Murphy is the only non-quarterback to come off the board in that time. General manager Brad Holmes adds a tail, fast cornerback to the secondary.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd I love the athletic and cultural fit of Devon Witherspoon in Philadelphia. Veteran cornerback James Bradberry is a free agent and the Eagles have a lot of difficult decisions to make, particularly on defense. Witherspoon has the traits to play man coverage and the awareness to play zone coverage, but his fiery personality is what will endear him to the city.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Tennessee has already moved on from left tackle Taylor Lewan and the right tackle position was already a position of need. The Titans need to come away with a starting-caliber offensive tackle in Round 1 and Peter Skoronski is at the top of my personal list.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Houston first added quarterback C.J. Stroud and now provide him with a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Quentin Johnston has the height, weight and speed to be an elite boundary wide receiver in the NFL. He needs to refine his route-running skills to buck the trend of Big 12 wide receivers taken early in the NFL Draft to fail.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Brian Branch may have played college football but he carries himself and prepares as if he is already a professional. New York adds an accountable, competitive leader to the back end of the secondary to go along with a much-improved cornerback room.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd Starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn is scheduled to hit free agency this offseason. The buzz supports the idea that the Patriots will part ways with the Georgia product. His play has not necessarily matched what he is likely to receive on the open market. New England fills the need through the draft with Paris Johnson Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd After a few offseasons of speculation, could this finally be the year that Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers part ways? If Jordan Love is the team's choice moving forward, then it needs to surround him with the talent that a veteran like Rodgers didn't necessarily need to be successful. Dalton Kincaid is a fantastic outlet as a pass-catcher.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Washington has needs along the offensive line and in the secondary. The Commanders fill one of those voids with Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Pittsburgh has not invested a first-round pick into its offensive line since 2012. The Steelers have used 10 of their 15 first-round picks on the defensive side of the ball. The gap had been even wider three years ago before they had selected Najee Harris and Kenny Pickett. He has picked two offensive linemen over the same time period -- David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey. It is time for them to return to the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Detroit moved on from T.J. Hockenson ahead of the trade deadline last year. They add a tight end back to the roster with the selection of Michael Mayer; a player whose style will endear himself to head coach Dan Campbell.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Tampa Bay roster is going to look a lot different next year. It just is. Tom Brady is gone and many others, including cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean, are scheduled to hit free agency. They need cheaper contracts on the payroll and the selection of Cam Smith allows them to start over at that position.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Former Vikings general manager and "With the First Pick" co-host Rick Spielman has compared Jordan Addison to DeVonta Smith. Two former Ole Miss teammates, A.J. Brown and DK Metcalf, now have their own DeVonta Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Dawand Jones OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 359 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th Dawand Jones is a mammoth of a human being. His sheer size represents a problem for edge defenders. Los Angeles has invested heavily in the offensive line in recent years with Rashawn Slater, Zion Johnson and now Jones. It is a small price to pay for Justin Herbert to remain upright and capable of doing what he does best.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Deonte Banks DB Maryland • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 189th POSITION RNK 8th The best available complement to Rashod Bateman at wide receiver is Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt. Baltimore finds better value elsewhere, however.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 8th No cornerback can contest Emmanuel Forbes' production over the course of his career with 14 interceptions and six being returned for a touchdown.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th It is difficult to justify Jacksonville adding another front-seven player with a first-round pick. Five of the team's eight first-round selections since 2018 have been used to address the defensive front seven. The long-term plan from the interior defensive line remains in question and Bryan Bresee addresses that need.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th New York could explore wide receiver help and Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt would be one to consider. He is a go-ball pass-catcher who is still developing his route-running. However, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale needs lengthy man-coverage cornerbacks to make his scheme work.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 2nd Trenton Simpson should perform well at the NFL combine so it is reasonable to think he could ascend. Simpson has a versatile skill set that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn should be creative with alongside Micah Parsons.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Tremaine Edmunds is a potential free agent this offseason so this selection is really dependent upon what happens with him later this month. Drew Sanders has the versatility to fit run gaps or provide some spot pass rush as well.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'0" / 280 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 8th Cincinnati has been able to supply some pressure around the edge but this is a team that is competing for a Super Bowl every year. Calijah Kancey is a vulnerable run defender but he is someone who can apply pressure up the middle in critical situations.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 29 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 7th As New Orleans moves toward the future, finding inexpensive contributors will help long term as the Saints try to regain salary cap health. Marcus Davenport may price himself out of town and adding a player like Lukas Van Ness allows them to maintain that depth and playmaking ability on the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd In reality, Bijan Robinson is likely to be long gone by the time Philadelphia comes on the clock for a second time. It is just difficult to pinpoint who that team will be. If Robinson makes it this far, the Eagles would be nuts to pass on him, especially if Miles Sanders moves on in free agency.