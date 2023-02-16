The 2023 NFL Draft is a few months away but trade conversations will really be initiated at the NFL Combine later this month and into March. The rumors that come out of Indianapolis will fuel discussion as teams attempt to build a roster capable of contending with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs.
In today's thought exercise, one team trades up to fill its gaping hole at quarterback. Three AFC teams add quarterbacks as well. The decisions made by Chicago and Arizona will have a massive impact on tthe draft.
The draft order below is now the official order based on team records and tiebreakers. There are only 31 picks as a result of the Dolphins' pick being forfeited due to tampering violations.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
For more extensive draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)
Round 1 - Pick 1
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
If Chicago is unwilling to move out of the No. 1 overall selection, then there is going to be more interested in Arizona's selection at No. 3 overall. The Bears did not find a deal worth potentially missing out on one of the elite defenders so they stick and pick Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Houston lands its franchise quarterback at No. 2 overall. Bryce Young is the type of leader that can rally the franchise in the first-year of head coach Demeco Ryans.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 3
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Carolina is not going to settle for the quarterback option that falls to them, so they get aggressive and trade up to No. 3 overall with Arizona. The Cardinals get some additional draft capital to support a rebuild in head coach Jonathan Gannon's first season. With the No. 3 overall selection, the Panthers select C.J. Stroud, who elevated his stock in the College Football Playoffs.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Indianapolis' first order of business was hiring head coach Shane Steichen. Steichen and the Eagles have done a great job building the offense around Jalen Hurts rather than forcing him to do something with which he is uncomfortable. The same is expected of Steichen and Will Levis.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Seattle has to be hopeful that either Chicago or Arizona trades out to a team looking to a take a quarterback unless they intend to take one themselves. If they do not, and either team trades out, then it ensures the Seahawks one of those elite defensive lineman as it does here with Jalen Carter.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Detroit has already added former Illinois safety Kerby Joseph so they reunite him with Devon Witherspoon, who is easily one of the most fiery competitors in this draft class. He will have no problem matching head coach Dan Campbell's energy.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Jermaine Eluemenor has been a journeyman through his NFL career but actually performed well this past season. Las Vegas has options but opt to take Paris Johnson Jr., who would be playing his third position in as many years after playing left tackle and guard for the Buckeyes the past two years.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Atlanta is looking to upgrade its pass rush a year after taking Arnold Ebiketie in the second-round. Tyree Wilson has elite size and athleticism but the on-field production is still a work in progress.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
After trading back from No. 3 overall, Arizona picks the lengthy Christian Gonzalez in an effort to fill a position that has been a weakness for many years.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Philadelphia's first selection as a result of a trade with New Orleans a year ago. General manager Howie Roseman believes in building through the trenches so it would not be a surprise to see him keep the cupboards stocked at those positions.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Tennessee could theoretically save roughly $18 million in salary cap space by moving on from Ryan Tannehill. The 34-year-old is entering the final year of his contract so the Titans need to consider its long-term options.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Peter Skoronski has five-positional flexibility but the plan is for him to play on the inside. Houston selected Bryce Young No. 2 overall and now upgrade his protection.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Brian Branch is a fit for the Jets from many perspectives. He is an intelligent prospect that excelled despite having a lot on his plate at Alabama. Senior advisor Phil Savage has strong connections to the Crimson Tide program and should get a big endorsement from Nick Saban.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
Speaking of ties to the Alabama program, the relationship between Bill Belichick and Nick Saban are well-documented. Drew Sanders transferred out of Tuscaloosa despite some convincing from Saban. Sanders is a good fit for what New England's scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
While the world awaits a decision from Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay has to plan for the possibility that he returns and the possibility that he leaves. Michael Mayer is a good option in either scenario.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Washington had the 19th-highest man coverage rate last season. Cam Smith has exposure to playing man coverage but excels in his awareness and competitiveness. He is a great fit for the scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Pittsburgh continues the Porter legacy by selecting Joey's son. The Steelers need help on the boundary and Porter has more than held his own in the Big Ten.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Detroit focused its first round efforts on defense. The Lions first added cornerback Devon Witherspoon and now pick up Bryan Bresee after taking Aidan Hutchinson in the first round a year ago.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Tom Brady is gone and then could spell the beginning of a rebuild in Tampa Bay. There is an opportunity for the Buccaneers to move on from left tackle Donovan Smith and save $10 million in salary cap space this season. Broderick Jones stands in as his replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 20
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Seattle takes the first wide receiver off the board as Jordan Addison is added to eventually be the primary complement to D.K. Metcalf when Tyler Lockett moves on.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Los Angeles desperately needs speed to stretch the field and Justin Herbert certainly has the arm strength to find him.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Baltimore's offense has been predicated on having a strong run game but that should change with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. The presence of Bijan Robinson allows them to attack the defense through the air while also being effective on the ground.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Kelee Ringo checks the height, weight and speed boxes that teams covet in a man coverage cornerback. Minnesota should get a healthy Andrew Booth back on the field this season but Ringo gives them options at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Jacksonville will hopefully have Calvin Ridley on the field next season but they continue providing Trevor Lawrence with offensive firepower with the selection of Dalton Kincaid.
Round 1 - Pick 25
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Quentin Johnston gives the Giants some height in the pass game. The hope is that a healthy Wan'Dale Robinson returns and the two can complement each other for quite some time.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Trenton Simpson played more of an off-ball role this season and was not given full reign to use his athleticism. With defensive coordinator Dan Quinn returning, Micah Parsons and Simpson should give them a lot of flexibility.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'10" / 172 lbs
Everyone witnessed how much more effective the Buffalo offense was with Cole Beasley. Zay Flowers gives them some longevity in that role.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Cincinnati was aggressive in trying to overhaul its offensive line last season but it is clearly still a work in progress. O'Cyrus Torrence allows them to get their five best on the field.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 29
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
As New Orleans attempts to create a more healthy salary cap structure, they add Felix Anudike-Uzomah to maintain depth at the edge rusher spot.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Emmanuel Forbes had 14 interceptions, including six returned for a touchdown, during his SEC career. Numbers that big do not happen with a great sense of awareness and Philadelphia will need that in its zone heavy scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Nolan Smith gives Kansas City juice off the edge to go along with George Karlaftis.