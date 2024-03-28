Free agency has come and gone for the most part, so mock drafts actually mean something.
Unlike our lead NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson, I am late to the process when it comes to doing mock drafts. I will do four: this one, another in two weeks, then my who-they-should draft mock (teams should really pay attention to that one) and then the final mock the day of the draft.
Wilson has done 4000 of them, but who is counting?
The only ones that make sense are those that come after free agency and the NFL Scouting Combine. So here is my Mock No. 1. It includes a major trade.
That trade has the Minnesota Vikings moving up to the fourth spot with the Arizona Cardinals to take North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. The Vikings would give up two first-round picks to do so, one of which they acquired in a trade two weeks ago from the Houston Texans, to land Maye. They would also have to sprinkle in a few more picks to sweeten the deal, but getting a franchise quarterback is a must.
In this mock, I have the quarterbacks going 1-2-3-4, with Caleb Williams going to the Chicago Bears with the first pick, followed by Jayden Daniels to the Washington Commanders at No. 2 and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy to the New England Patriots with the third pick. The Vikings would then take Maye.
The infatuation with McCarthy is strange in my eyes, but the league loves him, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him go ahead of Maye. So for this mock, that's the way it will be — until we mock again in two weeks.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen below!
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
It's becoming obvious that Caleb Williams is the pick for the Bears. They have had a nice offseason, and if he's the real deal, watch out for this team.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
They are definitely taking a quarterback and Jayden Daniels should be the pick. He's the most-improved player I've ever seen in the draft process. That matters.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Would I draft J.J. McCarthy here? No way. But he just seems like a Patriots quarterback -- a leader and a winner.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 4
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
They make the bold move to go get a quarterback, which they must do. Drake Maye is rumored to be their guy.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
With Keenan Allen traded to the Bears and Mike Williams released, they need to get a receiver in the worst way. Marvin Harrison Jr. is considered by most to be the best.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Giants lack a true playmaker outside, which is what Malik Nabers can be. I think he's the best receiver in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
The Falcons have seemingly been searching for a top-tier edge rusher for a decade. Dallas Turner has those types of skills. They did a lot for the offense in free agency, so now it's time to add to the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The Bears need to add an edge player opposite Montez Sweat. Jared Verse has the speed and power teams love. They could consider offensive line here, but edge makes more sense.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
They are trying to get more help outside to go with Garrett Wilson. Rome Odunze is a big target who would make a nice complement to Wilson's game -- even with the one-year signing of Mike Williams.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
They signed Sean Murphy-Bunting in free agency, but you can never have enough corners. They also could look to add a receiver here, maybe Brian Thomas Jr. from LSU
Round 1 - Pick 12
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
They don't get a lot out of the position, so taking Brock Bowers would make sense. They could also look to get help for their offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
You can never go wrong taking a big, powerful offensive lineman. Taliese Fuaga would fit better on the right side than Olu Fashanu from Penn State.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
In this mock, Olu Fashanu falls down this far, which might be unlikely since he's so talented. The Saints have to fix their line, and he would go a long way towards doing that.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
They have two young corners they like, but in a division loaded with young passers on the rise, they need more. Terrion Arnold would be a nice addition.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Taking an up-the-field type of player makes sense for new coach Mike Macdonald, who had Justin Madubuike in Baltimore. Byron Murphy II plays a lot like Madubuike.
Round 1 - Pick 17
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
They tried to keep Calvin Ridley, but he went to Tennessee. So now they add a speedy, big player to go with Gabe Davis, Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. They could consider corner here as well.
Round 1 - Pick 18
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
They need to get a long-term answer at right tackle and JC Latham is a perfect fit. He is a big, power player who will give them a nice right tackle even after they signed Trent Brown to a one-year deal.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
With Aaron Donald gone, they need to get help on the edge to help improve the rush. They have some good, young down players, but need edge help. Laiatu Latu can be that guy.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
They need more help up front, and Troy Fautanu can play guard or tackle. He is a power player who fits the Steelers.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Terron Armstead is getting up in the years and was said to be considering retiring, so it's time to get a long-term left tackle. Amarius Mims can play right guard in 2024 when Armstead is on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Corner is a big issue for them as age has become a problem with their starters. They need to get a young cover player who can improve the back end.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
They need to get better inside and center Hjalte Froholdt is in the final year of his contract. Jackson Powers-Johnson would give them a nice player to develop the line around.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Corner help is needed with Stephon Gilmore gone. Nate Wiggins has outstanding cover skills, but some scouts have knocked him for his tackling. But he's not as bad on tape as that sounds.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
They need help at corner and Cooper DeJean would make sense. He could also move inside to safety if they needed to do that down the road.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
The center spot was an issue for them last year, so taking Graham Barton makes sense. He played tackle last year, but most teams think he's better off inside.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
They need deep speed in their offense. Xavier Worthy blew away the 40-yard dash at the combine, so he could be that guy. He isn't big, but he can fly.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Troy Franklin is thin, but he can fly. The Bills need a burner to help open up the passing game. Franklin has that type of ability.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
They signed Marcus Davenport in free agency to a one-year deal, but they need more help. Darius Robinson could be a major steal in this spot playing opposite Aiden Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
The Ravens need to inject some youth into their corner spot. They also lost Ronald Darby to the Jaguars in free agency. Ennis Rakestraw Jr. didn't test great, but he plays faster than his times.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
They signed Leonard Floyd, but they need more help rushing the passer. Chop Robinson has the speed that would show up in their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
They signed Marquise Brown to a one-year deal, but they need long-term help. Adonai Mitchell can stretch the field, which they need. Could also consider corner here.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.