2018 NFL preseason schedule released: All 65 games, including some notable matchups

Before you'll even know it, it'll be time for football again. The NFL preseason, which serves as the official precursor to the regular season and our first real chance to catch a glimpse at highly touted rookies and new-look teams, is fewer than four months away.

It might seem even closer than that after Wednesday night, when the NFL released the 2018 preseason schedule.

We already knew that football will officially begin again on Aug. 2, when the Chicago Bears will take on the Baltimore Ravens in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio -- assuming, you know, the field is in a playable condition. On Wednesday night, we got the rest of the schedule. A few notable games include:

Week 1: Browns vs. Giants in what could be our first glimpse at the two top-drafted rookie quarterbacks.

Week 1: Falcons vs. Jets in what could be the debut of the Jets' rookie quarterback or Teddy Bridgewater.

Week 1: Vikings vs. Broncos in what could be our first look at Kirk Cousins in a Vikings' uniform against the Vikings' former quarterback, Case Keenum.

Week 1: Texans vs. Chiefs in what could be Deshaun Watson vs. Patrick Mahomes, which would be fun as hell.

Week 2: Eagles vs. Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch.



Week 3: Bengals vs. Bills in what could be AJ McCarron's dress rehearsal for the regular season against his former team or could be McCarron's last chance to win the starting job if the Bills end up drafting a quarterback.

Week 3: Chiefs vs. Bears in a game that pits Matt Nagy against his former team as he gets the Bears ready for the regular season.

Week 3: Giants vs. Jets in a New York rivalry game.

Week 4: Any of the games featuring rookie quarterbacks who are scheduled to start the regular season on the bench, which means they should see the field in the final week of the preseason as the starters get an off week.

OK, let's get to the entire schedule, which you can find below, via NFL.com. As you can see, the exact dates for most of the games haven't been released yet, but you'll find an outline of the schedule along with the exact time and channel for the eight nationally television games.

Hall of Fame Game (August 2)

What : Bears vs. Ravens



: Bears vs. Ravens When : 8 p.m. ET



: 8 p.m. ET TV: NBC



Week 1 (August 9-13)

Week 2 (August 16-20)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons



Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers



Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns



Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys



Chicago Bears vs. Denver Broncos



New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions



Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers



San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans



Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts (ESPN, Aug. 20)



Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers



Oakland Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams



Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Minnesota Vikings



Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots



Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints



Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans



New York Jets vs. Washington Redskins (ESPN, Aug. 16)



Week 3 (August 23-26)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills (Fox, Aug. 26)



New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers



Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears



Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns (Fox, Aug. 23)



Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys (NBC, Aug. 26)



San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts



Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars



New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers (CBS, Aug. 25)



Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams



Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins



Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings



New York Giants vs. New York Jets



Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders



Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers



Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (CBS, Aug. 24)



Denver Broncos vs. Washington Redskins

Week 4 (August 30-31)