1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st A lot will change in my mocks over the coming weeks. This won't. Trevor Lawrence will be the first pick in the draft, and it will be the Jaguars drafting him. He is not a sure thing, but he's about as close to one as you could realistically expect to find in the NFL draft.

2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd I don't know where Sam Darnold goes from here, but the Jets can't pass up on the chance to draft Fields. He's been the second-best QB on my board for over a year, and that's not changing. His accuracy and touch on balls gives him a better chance to succeed than any other QB in this class not named Trevor Lawrence.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Texans send Deshaun Watson to Miami for Tua Tagovailoa, this pick, and others. They then use the pick to improve the offensive line for their new QB. Something they probably should have done for the one they traded to get this pick back.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons 4 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd I like Zach Wilson. I get why so many others do too. But I believe there's a lot of confirmation bias in this evaluation. He does some Patrick Mahomes-like stuff, and therefore people want to compare him to Mahomes. He's not. But he's an interesting talent, and one Carolina is willing to take a chance on after swapping firsts (and more) with the Falcons.

5 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd There's a lot of variance amongst evaluators on who the best offensive tackle in this draft is after Sewell. I'm not even 100% sure who I'd put at No. 2 on my board. That said, I do see a lot of potential in Darrisaw, and even if Sewell's off the board, the Bengals still need to address the tackle spot.

6 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd There's a chance the Eagles could go for a QB here, but with the top three off the board, I think they'd prefer to address a serious need at receiver. Waddle missed most of the 2020 season with an injury, but he is a multi-dimensional talent that can break a game open any time he touches the ball. Philly could use some of that.

7 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Chase opted out of the 2020 college season, and considering how LSU's offense looked, it was probably a good decision. He's a very talented player who reminds me of Michael Crabtree in a lot of ways, but with a bit more speed and quickness.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers 8 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons need to replace Matt Ryan at some point, but I don't think it's in the first round this year. Instead, the Falcons decide to add yet another weapon to the offense. Pitts is a wide receiver in a tight end's body and can be used in several different ways. Combined with Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones, the Falcons offense would be a matchup nightmare.

9 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st You know, I was once a Caleb Farley hipster. I was all over him in 2019, but now that everybody else has caught onto how good he is, I'm not going to pull that "I liked his debut album" move. He's got the athletic ability, and he's very smart and intuitive when playing the position. I don't know that he's a perennial All-Pro, but I feel like his floor in the NFL is "starting cornerback." Those are valuable, you know.

10 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Slater's stock has risen this year, but part of what makes him good is what makes it hard to evaluate him. I don't know if he's a tackle or if he's going to have to move to the interior. Plenty of other people who are smarter than me are higher on him, and he's projected to be one of the first tackles off the board -- and Dallas can use all the help it can get up front.

11 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd I love DeVonta Smith. Teams might be scared off by his size, and I get it, but he's just such an elegant player on the field. He shows a tremendous understanding of what opposing defenses are trying to do to him and an ability to counter it, constantly finding the open spot in every defense he faces despite being the guy most defenses were trying to stop weekly. I look at him, and I see Marvin Harrison.

12 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Surtain's size, length, discipline and intelligence make him a solid, safe pick for any team. I think he's a logical replacement for Richard Sherman in the 49ers defense. If there's any concern, it's the lack of top-end speed, but I wouldn't let that scare me off everything he does well.

From From Los Angeles Chargers 13 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Paye is more projection than production at this point. That's not to say that he wasn't productive at Michigan, as much as I'm saying there's a lot of untapped potential. Paye strikes me as a player who could go in the middle of the first, and three years from now, we're wondering what the morons in the top 10 were thinking when they didn't draft him.

From From Minnesota Vikings 14 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd I'm not sure how Minnesota will see the fit with Barmore, but he's probably my favorite interior defensive lineman in this draft. He strikes me as the one with the highest ceiling in this draft because he's able to create havoc from the interior, which has always been valuable and only seems to become more and more valuable to defenses with each passing year.

From From New England Patriots 15 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st This isn't New England's most significant need, but they could use some help at linebacker, and Parsons has always struck me as the kind of player Bill Belichick likes. He can play as a middle linebacker or outside linebacker across multiple fronts. While it's his pass-rushing skills that will feed the family, he's also athletic enough to be reliable in pass coverage.

From From Arizona Cardinals 16 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Bateman doesn't have top-end speed, but that has never seemed to impact his ability to get open at the college level. That's largely due to how quickly he's able to reach his top speed. He has good hands, can win vertically, but also has the size to play over the middle and make an impact. I think he'd be an excellent complement to DeAndre Hopkins in the Cardinals offense.

17 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 7th Ojulari is the kind of edge rusher that will garner different opinions in any draft room. When I look at him, I see a player who hasn't quite reached his full potential. His pass-rush technique can use some refinement, but he doesn't take plays off (a real Gruden Grinder, if you will), so I'm sure he's going to be willing to work on it. He could prove to be a steal.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins 18 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th How does one evaluate Trey Lance? When you look at him play, you see the arm and athleticism that causes evaluators to dream big, but we've only seen him play at the FCS level for a powerhouse FCS program. And that's when we did see him play. He opted out of the 2020 season when the FCS schedule was moved to the spring, so there's not a ton of film to work with. He is very much a high-risk/high-reward kind of prospect that will be all over the place on draft boards.

19 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 68th POSITION RNK 8th Marshall should thank Ja'Marr Chase for taking the 2020 season off because it allowed him to shine as the one player on LSU's offense worth noticing. Marshall has great size and ball skills, and he's versatile. He's shown an ability to line up and succeed on the outside and in the slot. With Terry McLaurin, he'd give Washington's 2021 starting QB a pair of terrific weapons to use.

20 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 10th The Bears need help on the offensive line, but general manager Ryan Pace has shown an unwillingness to address this OL early in the draft. Even though the Bears will likely use the franchise tag on Allen Robinson, I still expect them to add to the offense for whoever is playing QB for them next season. Toney is an excellent vertical threat, and when paired with Robinson, Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet, he gives the Bears offense a lot of exciting options.

21 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 80th POSITION RNK 8th I love Oweh. That said, I'm not sure he's ready to step into an NFL defense and be a three-down player just yet, and that's likely to keep him from going any earlier than this in the draft. Still, there's so much potential here when you look at his length and athleticism.

22 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Rousseau was at the top of many early 2021 mocks last spring, but his stock has fallen a bit after he opted out of the 2020 season. Still, the reasons his stock was so high last year still exist, as he's a tantalizing talent that can be used in multiple fronts. The Titans need to add to their defensive line, and Rousseau is a good start.

From From Seattle Seahawks 23 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th With their second pick of the first round, I can see new coach Robert Saleh looking to add a versatile defensive weapon to the Jets defense, and Owusu-Koramoah is a very intriguing player. He's only 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds, so that size will likely scare some teams off, but he's also versatile. You can use him to bring pressure from a linebacker spot, or you can allow him to serve as more of a safety and have him cover receivers. If you're unfamiliar, watch him in Notre Dame's regular-season win over Clemson. He dominated that game and gave the world a glimpse of what he could be.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers 24 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 109th POSITION RNK 18th Having added Deshaun Watson, the Dolphins go about the business of keeping him on his feet with Jenkins. He played mostly right tackle at Oklahoma State, and he's powerful, often using his hands to knock opponents off balance and keep them there. Also, he's mean. Just because the play might be over doesn't mean he's going to stop blocking you.

From From Los Angeles Rams 25 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Vera-Tucker played left tackle at USC, but I believe he's destined to move to the interior at the NFL level. Still, the Jaguars could try him out at tackle and make him prove he can't cut it there first.

26 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 4th Even though Phillips is listed as 6-foot-5 and 258 pounds, and you're aware he's a very large human, I'm always still struck by how big he is when on the field. While teams will be drafting him intending to get an explosive pass-rusher, he's proven to be equally adept at stopping the run and shows the ability to fit any scheme.

27 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th The Ravens need help at the receiver position, and Moore provides lottery ticket potential. When he's healthy, and on the field, Moore is an electric talent. The problem is he hasn't been able to stay on the field much during the last two seasons. He has the kind of ability to prove to be the best receiver in this draft class if he stays healthy. He's a chance worth taking for Baltimore.

28 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Mac Jones is not Drew Brees, but Mac Jones is Drew Brees-ish. He doesn't have the strongest arm, but he has an accurate arm. He played well in an RPO-heavy offense with Alabama. While there are questions about how he'd look playing for a team that doesn't have a clear talent advantage against nearly everyone it plays, his decision-making and accuracy have nothing to do with the talent surrounding him. My biggest area of concern is his lack of mobility in an era where even "pocket" QBs need to be able to move a bit.

29 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 4th Horn is the son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn, and during his time at South Carolina, he improved every season. As of this moment, he projects as a solid NFL starting cornerback, but with room to improve. He has good size and length, and he's physically capable of mixing it up with bigger receivers. He's not a great tackler, though, which could hurt his draft stock with some teams.

30 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Collins was one of my favorite players to watch in the country. He's a linebacker who can do a little bit of everything for you. He's got the size and length to win as a pass-rusher but the athleticism to drop into coverage. He also shows an ability to quickly diagnose plays, as he consistently puts himself in the correct position to make plays. All of this suggests to me that he either lives in the film room and studies everything about his opponent or that he's just plain psychic. Whichever it is, both are valuable traits to have.

31 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th The Super Bowl showed the world about the limited depth Kansas City has on its offensive line, and while some might consider tackle depth to be more critical, I think the Chiefs could upgrade on the interior too. And with the lineman still available in this mock, I believe Davis offers a better value than the tackles left on the board. Davis may have already reached his potential as a player, which could cause him to drop down some boards, but I'm one of those weirdos who doesn't mind if a player has tapped all his potential if he's already really good.