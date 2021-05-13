After months of anticipation, the NFL has released its 2021 schedule. The league has plenty of intriguing matchups for fans to look forward to, starting with the thrilling kickoff game between the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys on September 9 (which is just 120 days away).

For the fifth time, Tom Brady will play in the NFL's kickoff game. Brady was 3-1 in such games during his prolific run with the Patriots. This time around, Brady will look to get the Buccaneers' title defense off to a winning start against a Cowboys team that is welcoming back their own quarterback, Dak Prescott. Since 2004, defending champions are 13-3 when playing in the NFL's season opener.

The NFL released its entire Week 1 schedule on Thursday morning. Among the marquee Week 1 games includes a 2020 playoff rematch between the Browns and Chiefs. The Jets, with new quarterback Zach Wilson, will head to Carolina to face their former quarterback Sam Darnold. The Dolphins, fresh off of last year's surprising record, will head to New England to face the revamped Patriots. Speaking of the AFC East, the Bills will host the Steelers, who will start on the road for a seventh straight season. The Rams will host the season's first "Sunday Night Football" game against the Bears. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders on "Monday Night Football."

Here's a look at every team's full schedule below, including kickoff time, TV channel and more. All kickoff times are in ET. Football season is just around the corner!

Sep. 12 at Tennessee Titans 1 PM CBS Sep. 19 Minnesota Vikings 4:05 PM FOX Sep. 26 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 PM FOX Oct. 3 at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM FOX Oct. 10 San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM FOX Oct. 17 at Cleveland Browns 4:05 PM FOX Oct. 24 Houston Texans 4:25 PM CBS Oct. 28 Green Bay Packers (Thu) 8:20 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon** Nov. 7 at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM FOX Nov. 14 Carolina Panthers 4:05 PM FOX Nov. 21 at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX

BYE



Dec. 5 at Chicago Bears 1 PM FOX Dec. 13 Los Angeles Rams (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN Dec. 19 at Detroit Lions 1 PM FOX Dec. 25 Indianapolis Colts 8:15 PM NFLN Jan. 2 at Dallas Cowboys 1 PM FOX Jan. 9 Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX

Sep. 12 Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX Sep. 19 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:05 PM FOX Sep. 26 at New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 3 Washington Football Team 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 10 New York Jets (London) 9:30 AM NFLN

BYE



Oct. 24 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 31 Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX Nov. 7 at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX Nov. 14 at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM FOX Nov. 18 New England Patriots (Thu) 8:20 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon** Nov. 28 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS Dec. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX Dec. 12 at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX Dec. 19 at San Francisco 49ers 1:00 PM CBS Dec. 26 Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX Jan. 2 at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM FOX Jan. 9 New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX

Sep. 13 at Las Vegas Raiders (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN/ABC Sep. 19 Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM NBC Sep. 26 at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 3 at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM CBS Oct. 11 Indianapolis Colts (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN Oct. 17 Los Angeles Chargers 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 24 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS

BYE



Nov. 7 Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM FOX Nov. 11 at Miami Dolphins (Thu) 8:20 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon** Nov. 21 at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 28 Cleveland Browns 8:20 PM NBC* Dec. 5 at Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 PM CBS Dec. 12 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS Dec. 19 Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM FOX Dec. 26 at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS Jan. 2 Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM FOX Jan. 9 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS

Sep. 12 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS Sep. 19 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM FOX Sep. 26 Washington Football Team 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 3 Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 10 at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM NBC* Oct. 18 at Tennessee Titans (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN

BYE



Oct. 31 Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 7 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 14 at New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 21 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 25 at New Orleans Saints (Thanksgiving) 8:20 PM NBC Dec. 6 New England Patriots (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN Dec. 12 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM CBS TBD Carolina Panthers TBD TBD Dec. 26 at New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS Jan. 2 Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX Jan. 9 New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS

Sep. 12 New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS Sep. 19 New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX Sep. 23 at Houston Texans (Thu) 8:30 PM NFLN Oct. 3 at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 10 Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 17 Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 24 at New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 31 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX Nov. 7 New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 14 at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX Nov. 21 Washington Football Team 1:00 PM FOX Nov. 28 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM FOX

BYE



Dec. 12 Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX TBD at Buffalo Bills TBD TBD Dec. 26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX Jan. 2 at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX Jan. 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX

Sep. 12 at Los Angeles Rams 8:20 PM NBC Sep. 19 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM FOX Sep. 26 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 3 Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 10 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM CBS Oct. 17 Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 24 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM CBS Oct. 31 San Francisco 49ers 1:00 PM FOX Nov. 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN

BYE



Nov. 21 Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 25 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving) 12:30 PM FOX Dec. 5 Arizona Cardinals 1:00 PM FOX Dec. 12 at Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM NBC* Dec. 20 Minnesota Vikings (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN Dec. 26 at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX Jan. 2 New York Giants 1:00 PM CBS Jan. 9 at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM FOX

Sep. 12 Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM FOX Sep. 19 at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX Sep. 26 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS Sep. 30 Jacksonville Jaguars (Thu) 8:20 PM NFLN Oct. 10 Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 17 at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 24 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 31 at New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 7 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS

BYE



Nov. 21 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM CBS Nov. 28 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS Dec. 5 Los Angeles Chargers 1:00 PM FOX Dec. 12 San Francisco 49ers 1:00 PM CBS Dec. 19 at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM CBS Dec. 26 Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS Jan. 2 Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS Jan. 9 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS

Sep. 12 at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS Sep. 19 Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS Sep. 26 Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 3 at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 10 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM CBS Oct. 17 Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX Oct. 21 Denver Broncos (Thu) 8:20 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon** Oct. 31 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 7 at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 14 at New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 21 Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX Nov. 28 at Baltimore Ravens 8:20 PM NBC*

BYE



Dec. 12 Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS TBD Las Vegas Raiders TBD TBD Dec. 25 at Green Bay Packers 4:30 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon** Jan. 3 at Pittsburgh Steelers (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN Jan. 9 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS

Sep. 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Thu) 8:20 PM NBC Sep. 19 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM CBS Sep. 27 Philadelphia Eagles (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN Oct. 3 Carolina Panthers 1 PM FOX Oct. 10 New York Giants 4:25 PM FOX Oct. 17 at New England Patriots 4:25 PM CBS

BYE



Oct. 31 at Minnesota Vikings 8:20 PM NBC* Nov. 7 Denver Broncos 1 PM FOX Nov. 14 Atlanta Falcons 1 PM FOX Nov. 21 at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM FOX Nov. 25 Las Vegas Raiders (Thanksgiving) 4:30 PM CBS Dec. 2 at New Orleans Saints (Thu) 8:20 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon** Dec. 12 at Washington Football Team 1 PM FOX Dec. 19 at New York Giants 1 PM FOX Dec. 26 Washington Football Team 8:20 PM NBC* Jan. 2 Arizona Cardinals 1 PM FOX Jan. 9 at Philadelphia Eagles 1 PM FOX

Sep. 12 at New York Giants 4:25 PM FOX Sep. 19 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 PM CBS Sep. 26 New York Jets 4:05 PM CBS Oct. 3 Baltimore Ravens 4:25 PM CBS Oct. 10 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1 PM FOX Oct. 17 Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM CBS Oct. 21 at Cleveland Browns (Thu) 8:20 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon** Oct. 31 Washington Football Team 4:25 PM FOX Nov. 7 at Dallas Cowboys 1 PM FOX Nov. 14 Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM CBS

BYE



Nov. 28 Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM CBS Dec. 5 at Kansas City Chiefs 1 PM CBS Dec. 12 Detroit Lions 4:05 PM FOX Dec. 19 Cincinnati Bengals 4:05 PM CBS Dec. 26 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM CBS Jan. 2 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM CBS Jan. 9 Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS

Sep. 12 San Francisco 49ers 1:00 PM FOX Sep. 20 at Green Bay Packers (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN Sep. 26 Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 3 at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 10 at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 17 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 24 at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM FOX Oct. 31 Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX

BYE



Nov. 14 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM FOX Nov. 21 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM FOX Nov. 25 Chicago Bears (Thanksgiving) 12:30 PM FOX Dec. 5 Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM CBS Dec. 12 at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM FOX Dec. 19 Arizona Cardinals 1:00 PM FOX Dec. 26 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX Jan. 2 at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX Jan. 9 Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM FOX

Sep. 12 at New Orleans Saints 4:25 PM FOX Sep. 20 Detroit Lions (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN Sep. 26 at San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM NBC Oct. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 PM CBS Oct. 10 at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 17 at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 24 Washington Football Team 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 28 at Arizona Cardinals (Thu) 8:20 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon** Nov. 7 at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM FOX Nov. 14 Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM CBS Nov. 21 at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM FOX Nov. 28 Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM FOX

BYE



Dec. 12 Chicago Bears 8:20 PM NBC* Dec. 19 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM FOX Dec. 25 Cleveland Browns 4:30 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon** Jan. 2 Minnesota Vikings 8:20 PM NBC* Jan. 9 at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX

Sep. 12 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS Sep. 19 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS Sep. 23 Carolina Panthers (Thu) 8:20 PM NFLN Oct. 3 at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 10 New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 17 at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 24 at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM CBS Oct. 31 Los Angeles Rams 1:00 PM FOX Nov. 7 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM FOX

BYE



Nov. 21 at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 28 New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS Dec. 5 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS Dec. 12 Seattle Seahawks 1:00 PM FOX Dec. 19 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS Dec. 26 Los Angeles Chargers 1:00 PM CBS Jan. 2 at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM CBS Jan. 9 Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS

Sep. 12 Seattle Seahawks 1:00 PM FOX Sep. 19 Los Angeles Rams 1:00 PM FOX Sep. 26 at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 3 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 11 at Baltimore Ravens (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN Oct. 17 Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 24 at San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM NBC* Oct. 31 Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 4 New York Jets (Thu) 8:20 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon** Nov. 14 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 21 at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 28 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX Dec. 5 at Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS

BYE



TBD New England Patriots TBD TBD Dec. 25 at Arizona Cardinals 8:15 PM NFLN Jan. 2 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM CBS Jan. 9 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS

Sep. 12 at Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS Sep. 19 Denver Broncos 1:00 PM CBS Sep. 26 Arizona Cardinals 1:00 PM FOX Sep. 30 at Cincinnati Bengals (Thu) 8:20 PM NFLN Oct. 10 Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 17 Miami Dolphins (London) 9:30 AM CBS

BYE



Oct. 31 at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM CBS Nov. 7 Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 14 at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 21 San Francisco 49ers 1:00 PM FOX Nov. 28 Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM CBS Dec. 5 at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM CBS Dec. 12 at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS Dec. 19 Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS Dec. 26 at New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS Jan. 2 at New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS Jan. 9 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS

Kansas City Chiefs

Sep. 12 Cleveland Browns 4:25 PM CBS Sep. 19 at Baltimore Ravens 8:20 PM NBC Sep. 26 Los Angeles Chargers 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 3 at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 10 Buffalo Bills 8:20 PM NBC* Oct. 17 at Washington Football Team 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 24 at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 1 New York Giants (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN Nov. 7 Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM FOX Nov. 14 at Las Vegas Raiders 8:20 PM NBC* Nov. 21 Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM FOX

BYE



Dec. 5 Denver Broncos 1:00 PM CBS Dec. 12 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM CBS Dec. 16 at Los Angeles Chargers (Thu) 8:20 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon** Dec. 26 Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 PM CBS Jan. 2 at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS Jan. 9 at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM CBS

Sep. 12 at Washington Football Team 1 PM CBS

Sep. 19 Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM CBS

Sep. 26 at Kansas City Chiefs 1 PM CBS

Oct. 4 Las Vegas Raiders (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN

Oct. 10 Cleveland Browns 4:05 PM CBS

Oct. 17 at Baltimore Ravens 1 PM CBS



BYE





Oct. 31 New England Patriots 4:05 PM CBS

Nov. 7 at Philadelphia Eagles 4:05 PM CBS

Nov. 14 Minnesota Vikings 4:05 PM FOX

Nov. 21 Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 PM NBC*

Nov. 28 at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM CBS

Dec. 5 at Cincinnati Bengals 1 PM FOX

Dec. 12 New York Giants 4:05 PM FOX

Dec. 16 Kansas City Chiefs (Thu) 8:20 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon**

Dec. 26 at Houston Texans 1 PM CBS

Jan. 2 Denver Broncos 4:05 PM CBS

Jan. 9 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM CBS

Sep. 12 Chicago Bears 8:20 PM NBC

Sep. 19 at Indianapolis Colts 1 PM FOX

Sep. 26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM FOX

Oct. 3 Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX

Oct. 7 at Seattle Seahawks (Thu) 8:20 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon**

Oct. 17 at New York Giants 1 PM FOX

Oct. 24 Detroit Lions 4:05 PM FOX

Oct. 31 at Houston Texans 1 PM FOX

Nov. 7 Tennessee Titans 8:20 PM NBC*

Nov. 15 at San Francisco 49ers (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN



BYE





Nov. 28 at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM FOX

Dec. 5 Jacksonville Jaguars 4:25 PM CBS

Dec. 13 at Arizona Cardinals (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN

Dec. 19 Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX

Dec. 26 at Minnesota Vikings 1 PM FOX

Jan. 2 at Baltimore Ravens 4:25 PM FOX

Jan. 9 San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM FOX

Sep. 13 Baltimore Ravens (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN/ABC Sep. 19 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1 PM CBS Sep. 26 Miami Dolphins 4:05 PM CBS Oct. 4 at Los Angeles Chargers (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN Oct. 10 Chicago Bears 4:05 PM CBS Oct. 17 at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM CBS Oct. 24 Philadelphia Eagles 4:05 PM FOX

BYE



Nov. 7 at New York Giants 1 PM CBS Nov. 14 Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM NBC* Nov. 21 Cincinnati Bengals 4:05 PM CBS Nov. 25 at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving) 4:30 PM CBS Dec. 5 Washington Football Team 4:05 PM FOX Dec. 12 at Kansas City Chiefs 1 PM CBS TBD at Cleveland Browns TBD TBD Dec. 26 Denver Broncos 4:25 PM CBS Jan. 2 at Indianapolis Colts 1 PM CBS Jan. 9 Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM CBS

Sep. 12 at New England Patriots 4:25 PM CBS Sep. 19 Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM FOX Sep. 26 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM CBS Oct. 3 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 10 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 17 at Jacksonville Jaguars (London) 9:30 AM CBS Oct. 24 Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 31 at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 7 Houston Texans 1:00 PM FOX Nov. 11 Baltimore Ravens (Thu) 8:20 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon** Nov. 21 at New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 28 Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX Dec. 5 New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX

BYE



TBD New York Jets TBD TBD Dec. 27 at New Orleans Saints (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN Jan. 2 at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS Jan. 9 New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS

Sep. 12 at Cincinnati Bengals 1 PM FOX

Sep. 19 at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX

Sep. 26 Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX

Oct. 3 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 10 Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX

Oct. 17 at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX



BYE





Oct. 31 Dallas Cowboys 8:20 PM NBC*

Nov. 7 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM FOX

Nov. 14 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM FOX

Nov. 21 Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM FOX

Nov. 28 at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM FOX

Dec. 5 at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM CBS

Dec. 9 Pittsburgh Steelers (Thu) 8:20 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon**

Dec. 20 at Chicago Bears (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN

Dec. 26 Los Angeles Rams 1:00 PM FOX

Jan. 2 at Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM NBC*

Jan. 9 Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX

Sep. 12 Miami Dolphins 4:25 PM CBS Sep. 19 at New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS Sep. 26 New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:20 PM NBC Oct. 10 at Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 17 Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM CBS Oct. 24 New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 31 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM CBS Nov. 7 at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 14 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 18 at Atlanta Falcons (Thu) 8:20 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon** Nov. 28 Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS Dec. 6 at Buffalo Bills (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN

BYE



TBD at Indianapolis Colts TBD TBD Dec. 26 Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS Jan. 2 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS Jan. 9 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS

Sep. 12 Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM FOX Sep. 19 at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX Sep. 26 at New England Patriots 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 3 New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 10 at Washington Football Team 1:00 PM CBS

BYE



Oct. 25 at Seattle Seahawks (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN Oct. 31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM FOX Nov. 7 Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX Nov. 14 at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 21 at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX Nov. 25 Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving) 8:20 PM NBC Dec. 2 Dallas Cowboys (Thu) 8:20 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon** Dec. 12 at New York Jets 1:00 PM FOX Dec. 19 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:20 PM NBC* Dec. 27 Miami Dolphins (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN Jan. 2 Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX Jan. 9 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX

Sep. 12 Denver Broncos 4:25 PM FOX Sep. 16 at Washington Football Team (Thu) 8:20 PM NFLN Sep. 26 Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 3 at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 10 at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM FOX Oct. 17 Los Angeles Rams 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 24 Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX Nov. 1 at Kansas City Chiefs (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN Nov. 7 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM CBS

BYE



Nov. 22 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN Nov. 28 Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX Dec. 5 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM FOX Dec. 12 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM FOX Dec. 19 Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM FOX Dec. 26 at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX Jan. 2 at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM CBS Jan. 9 Washington Football Team 1:00 PM FOX

Sep. 12 at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM CBS Sep. 19 New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS Sep. 26 at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM CBS Oct. 3 Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 10 at Atlanta Falcons (London) 9:30 AM NFLN

BYE



Oct. 24 at New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 31 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 4 at Indianapolis Colts (Thu) 8:20 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon** Nov. 14 Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 21 Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 28 at Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS Dec. 5 Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM CBS Dec. 12 New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX TBD at Miami Dolphins TBD TBD Dec. 26 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS Jan. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX Jan. 9 at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS

Sep. 12 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX Sep. 19 San Francisco 49ers 1:00 PM FOX Sep. 27 at Dallas Cowboys (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN Oct. 3 Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 10 at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX Oct. 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Thu) 8:20 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon** Oct. 24 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM FOX Oct. 31 at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX Nov. 7 Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM CBS Nov. 14 at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM CBS Nov. 21 New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX Nov. 28 at New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX Dec. 5 at New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS

BYE



TBD Washington Football Team TBD TBD Dec. 26 New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX Jan. 2 at Washington Football Team 1:00 PM FOX Jan. 9 Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM FOX

Sep. 12 at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS

Sep. 19 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM CBS

Sep. 26 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 3 at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM CBS

Oct. 10 Denver Broncos 1:00 PM FOX

Oct. 17 Seattle Seahawks 8:20 PM NBC*



BYE





Oct. 31 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS

Nov. 8 Chicago Bears (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN

Nov. 14 Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX

Nov. 21 at Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM NBC*

Nov. 28 at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS

Dec. 5 Baltimore Ravens 4:25 PM CBS

Dec. 9 at Minnesota Vikings (Thu) 8:20 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon**

Dec. 19 Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS

Dec. 26 at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS

Jan. 3 Cleveland Browns (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN

Jan. 9 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS

Sep. 12 at Detroit Lions 1 PM FOX Sep. 19 at Philadelphia Eagles 1 PM FOX Sep. 26 Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM NBC Oct. 3 Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX Oct. 10 at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM FOX

BYE



Oct. 24 Indianapolis Colts 8:20 PM NBC* Oct. 31 at Chicago Bears 1 PM FOX Nov. 7 Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM FOX Nov. 15 Los Angeles Rams (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN Nov. 21 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 PM FOX Nov. 28 Minnesota Vikings 4:25 PM FOX Dec. 5 at Seattle Seahawks 8:20 PM NBC* Dec. 12 at Cincinnati Bengals 1 PM CBS Dec. 19 Atlanta Falcons 4:05 PM CBS Dec. 23 at Tennessee Titans (Thu) 8:20 PM NFLN Jan. 2 Houston Texans 4:05 PM CBS Jan. 9 at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM FOX

Sep. 12 at Indianapolis Colts 1 PM FOX Sep. 19 Tennessee Titans 4:25 PM CBS Sep. 26 at Minnesota Vikings 4:25 PM FOX Oct. 3 at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM FOX Oct. 7 Los Angeles Rams (Thu) 8:20 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon** Oct. 17 at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 PM NBC* Oct. 25 New Orleans Saints (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN 4Oct. 31 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:05 PM CBS

BYE



Nov. 14 at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM CBS Nov. 21 Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM FOX Nov. 29 at Washington Football Team (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN Dec. 5 San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM NBC* Dec. 12 at Houston Texans 1 PM FOX Dec. 19 at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM FOX Dec. 26 Chicago Bears 4:05 PM FOX Jan. 2 Detroit Lions 4:25 PM FOX Jan. 9 at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sep. 9 Dallas Cowboys (Thu) 8:20 PM NBC Sep. 19 Atlanta Falcons 4:05 PM FOX Sep. 26 at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM FOX Oct. 3 at New England Patriots 8:20 PM NBC Oct. 10 Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 14 at Philadelphia Eagles (Thu) 8:20 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon** Oct. 24 Chicago Bears 4:25 PM CBS Oct. 31 at New Orleans Saints 4:25 PM FOX

BYE



Nov. 14 at Washington Football Team 1:00 PM FOX Nov. 22 New York Giants (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN Nov. 28 at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM FOX Dec. 5 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX Dec. 12 Buffalo Bills 4:25 PM CBS Dec. 19 New Orleans Saints 8:20 PM NBC* Dec. 26 at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX Jan. 2 at New York Jets 1:00 PM FOX Jan. 9 Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX

Sep. 12 Arizona Cardinals 1:00 PM CBS Sep. 19 at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM CBS Sep. 26 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 3 at New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 10 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 18 Buffalo Bills (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN Oct. 24 Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS Oct. 31 at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 7 at Los Angeles Rams 8:20 PM NBC* Nov. 14 New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 21 Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS Nov. 28 at New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS

BYE



Dec. 12 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS Dec. 19 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS Dec. 23 San Francisco 49ers (Thu) 8:20 PM NFLN Jan. 2 Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS Jan. 9 at Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS

Washington Football Team