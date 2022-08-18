The Los Angeles Rams will hang their Super Bowl banner before playing the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Sept. 8. With less than a month until the start of the season, time is running out to place your 2022 NFL futures bets. Buffalo is the +650 favorite in the 2023 Super Bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook and one of two teams (along with Tampa Bay) that has its over-under set at 11.5 in the latest 2022 NFL win totals. Can Josh Allen and the Bills live up to high expectations after a disappointing second-round playoff exit last season?
The Houston Texans are at the opposite end of the spectrum in the preseason NFL odds, with an over-under for total wins of 4.5 and Super Bowl odds 2023 of 250-1. Davis Mills actually performed better than expected as a starter during his rookie season, so could Houston surprise doubters during the 2022-23 NFL season? Before making any NFL picks or 2022 NFL futures bets, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicappers, R.J. White, Larry Hartstein and Alex Selesnick.
Entering the 2022 NFL season, Hartstein is 427-344 all-time on NFL sides (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 ATS. He went 68-50 ATS (58 percent) and 8-3 on moneyline plays last season for a profit of $1,552.
Over the past seven years,White's SuperContest picks are 329-250-21 (56.8 percent) and he consistently crushes the NFL: He went 445-378-24 on ATS picks from 2017-21, returning $2,542 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks.
Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in MLB, NFL and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling to deliver profitable long-term results.
Top 2022 NFL futures bets
White and Hartstein are leaning over 11 wins for the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP seasons and the Packers have managed 13 wins he last three seasons as they continue to dominate the NFC North. Even without Davante Adams, no team in the division has taken a serious enough step forward and Green Bay should remain the cream of the crop.
"The offense likely takes a step back without Davante Adams and Marquez Valdez-Scantling, but the defense is scary good, featuring seven former first-round picks as starters," Hartstein told SportsLine. "Since Matt LaFleur took over, the Packers are 18-6 in close games. If they continue that trend, they'll go Over their win total yet again."
"With an elite quarterback in Rodgers, a top-10 coach in Matt LaFleur and one of the best defenses in the league, the Packers should have no trouble winning a weaker division yet again, even if no one emerges as a dependable WR1 to replace Adams," White added. Head to SportsLine now to see the rest of White, Hartstein and Selesnick's picks broken down by team.
How to place 2022 NFL futures wagers
2022 NFL win totals from Caesars Sportsbook
|Bills
|11.5
|-140/+120
|Buccaneers
|11.5
|+110/-130
|Packers
|11
|-110/-110
|Chiefs
|10.5
|-115/-105
|Rams
|10.5
|-110/-110
|Cowboys
|10.5
|+125/-145
|49ers
|10
|-110/-110
|Broncos
|10
|-110/-110
|Bengals
|9.5
|-135/+115
|Chargers
|10
|-130/+110
|Colts
|9.5
|-145/+125
|Eagles
|9.5
|-140/+120
|Ravens
|9.5
|-145/+125
|Browns
|9.5
|+110/-130
|Vikings
|9
|-135/+115
|Titans
|9.5
|+120/-140
|Dolphins
|8.5
|-135/+115
|Patriots
|8.5
|-130/+110
|Cardinals
|9
|+120/-140
|Raiders
|8.5
|-130/+110
|Saints
|8
|-160/+140
|Commanders
|7.5
|-115/-105
|Steelers
|7.5
|-105/-135
|Giants
|7
|+105/-125
|Bears
|6.5
|+130/-150
|Lions
|6
|-160/+140
|Jaguars
|6.5
|+115/-135
|Panthers
|6.5
|+100/-120
|Seahawks
|6
|+110/-130
|Jets
|5.5
|-175/+150
|Falcons
|5
|+125/-145
|Texans
|4.5
|+100/-120
2023 Super Bowl odds
Buffalo Bills +650
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Green Bay Packers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
San Francisco 49ers +1600
Los Angeles Chargers +1600
Denver Broncos +1600
Dallas Cowboys +1800
Baltimore Ravens +2000
Cincinnati Bengals +2200
Cleveland Browns +2500
Indianapolis Colts +2500
Philadelphia Eagles +3000
Arizona Cardinals +3500
Tennessee Titans +3500
Las Vegas Raiders +4000
New England Patriots +4000
New Orleans Saints +4000
Minnesota Vikings +4000
Miami Dolphins +4000
Washington Commanders +8000
Pittsburgh Steelers +8000
Carolina Panthers +10000
New York Giants +10000
Chicago Bears +12500
Detroit Lions +12500
Jacksonville Jaguars +12500
New York Jets +12500
Seattle Seahawks +15000
Houston Texans +25000
Atlanta Falcons +25000