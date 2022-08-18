The Los Angeles Rams will hang their Super Bowl banner before playing the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Sept. 8. With less than a month until the start of the season, time is running out to place your 2022 NFL futures bets. Buffalo is the +650 favorite in the 2023 Super Bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook and one of two teams (along with Tampa Bay) that has its over-under set at 11.5 in the latest 2022 NFL win totals. Can Josh Allen and the Bills live up to high expectations after a disappointing second-round playoff exit last season?

The Houston Texans are at the opposite end of the spectrum in the preseason NFL odds, with an over-under for total wins of 4.5 and Super Bowl odds 2023 of 250-1. Davis Mills actually performed better than expected as a starter during his rookie season, so could Houston surprise doubters during the 2022-23 NFL season? Before making any NFL picks or 2022 NFL futures bets, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicappers, R.J. White, Larry Hartstein and Alex Selesnick.

Entering the 2022 NFL season, Hartstein is 427-344 all-time on NFL sides (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 ATS. He went 68-50 ATS (58 percent) and 8-3 on moneyline plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

Over the past seven years,White's SuperContest picks are 329-250-21 (56.8 percent) and he consistently crushes the NFL: He went 445-378-24 on ATS picks from 2017-21, returning $2,542 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in MLB, NFL and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling to deliver profitable long-term results.

Now, White, Hartstein and Selesnick have revealed their 2022 NFL futures picks for every team. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2022 NFL futures bets

White and Hartstein are leaning over 11 wins for the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP seasons and the Packers have managed 13 wins he last three seasons as they continue to dominate the NFC North. Even without Davante Adams, no team in the division has taken a serious enough step forward and Green Bay should remain the cream of the crop.

"The offense likely takes a step back without Davante Adams and Marquez Valdez-Scantling, but the defense is scary good, featuring seven former first-round picks as starters," Hartstein told SportsLine. "Since Matt LaFleur took over, the Packers are 18-6 in close games. If they continue that trend, they'll go Over their win total yet again."

"With an elite quarterback in Rodgers, a top-10 coach in Matt LaFleur and one of the best defenses in the league, the Packers should have no trouble winning a weaker division yet again, even if no one emerges as a dependable WR1 to replace Adams," White added. Head to SportsLine now to see the rest of White, Hartstein and Selesnick's picks broken down by team.

How to place 2022 NFL futures wagers

SportsLine's expert have also revealed their 2022 NFL best bets for every team, including a shocking forecast for a team that made a major change at quarterback this offseason. You can see all of our experts' 2022 NFL futures bets for each team here.

Which 2022 NFL futures odds should you target? Which team is in for a rude awakening? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2022 NFL futures bets from a proven team of NFL experts.

2022 NFL win totals from Caesars Sportsbook

Bills 11.5 -140/+120 Buccaneers 11.5 +110/-130 Packers 11 -110/-110 Chiefs 10.5 -115/-105 Rams 10.5 -110/-110 Cowboys 10.5 +125/-145 49ers 10 -110/-110 Broncos 10 -110/-110 Bengals 9.5 -135/+115 Chargers 10 -130/+110 Colts 9.5 -145/+125 Eagles 9.5 -140/+120 Ravens 9.5 -145/+125 Browns 9.5 +110/-130 Vikings 9 -135/+115 Titans 9.5 +120/-140 Dolphins 8.5 -135/+115 Patriots 8.5 -130/+110 Cardinals 9 +120/-140 Raiders 8.5 -130/+110 Saints 8 -160/+140 Commanders 7.5 -115/-105 Steelers 7.5 -105/-135 Giants 7 +105/-125 Bears 6.5 +130/-150 Lions 6 -160/+140 Jaguars 6.5 +115/-135 Panthers 6.5 +100/-120 Seahawks 6 +110/-130 Jets 5.5 -175/+150 Falcons 5 +125/-145 Texans 4.5 +100/-120

2023 Super Bowl odds

Buffalo Bills +650

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750

Kansas City Chiefs +1000

Green Bay Packers +1100

Los Angeles Rams +1100

San Francisco 49ers +1600

Los Angeles Chargers +1600

Denver Broncos +1600

Dallas Cowboys +1800

Baltimore Ravens +2000

Cincinnati Bengals +2200

Cleveland Browns +2500

Indianapolis Colts +2500

Philadelphia Eagles +3000

Arizona Cardinals +3500

Tennessee Titans +3500

Las Vegas Raiders +4000

New England Patriots +4000

New Orleans Saints +4000

Minnesota Vikings +4000

Miami Dolphins +4000

Washington Commanders +8000

Pittsburgh Steelers +8000

Carolina Panthers +10000

New York Giants +10000

Chicago Bears +12500

Detroit Lions +12500

Jacksonville Jaguars +12500

New York Jets +12500

Seattle Seahawks +15000

Houston Texans +25000

Atlanta Falcons +25000