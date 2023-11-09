super-bowl-lviii.jpg
The 2023 NFL season is a little more than halfway complete. Every team in the league has played either eight or nine games to date, and the playoff picture is starting to become clearer with each passing day. With that in mind, we are running back our preseason predictions, and updating them for the halfway point. 

How will things shake out through the rest of the regular season? We're glad you asked. We gathered our panel of experts (senior NFL writers Pete Prisco and Will Brinson, and NFL writers Ryan Wilson, John Breech, Jared Dubin, and Tyler Sullivan) to re-predict the order of finish for every division, the wild-card teams, and which team will both win and lose the Super Bowl. 

Here are a few notes before we get to the predictions:

  • As you might expect, there is much more agreement in this version of the predictions than there was back in the preseason, when our panel was as divided as ever. 
  • We have a unanimous winner for every division except the AFC East and NFC South, and there are two divisions where every panelist has the exact same order of finish. 
  • We have 11 consensus playoff teams: the Dolphins, Ravens, Bengals, Jaguars, Chiefs, Eagles, Cowboys, Lions, Saints, 49ers, and Seahawks.
  • Teams with only one or two voters picking them to make the playoffs: Texans, Steelers, and Falcons. 
  • Only two of our experts changed their Super Bowl winner, while just one changed their Super Bowl loser. As a result, we have vastly different Super Bowl matchups and winners, with very little agreement to go around.  
  • The only teams that multiple voters picked to reach the Super Bowl: Ravens (2), Jaguars (2), Eagles (2), and 49ers (2). Both experts that picked the Ravens also picked the Eagles, but the voters were split as to which team would win, while neither team that picked the Jaguars to reach the Super Bowl had them winning it.

Alright, let's get to these predictions.

AFC East

Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Bills
Bills
Dolphins
Dolphins
Bills
Dolphins

2.
Dolphins
Dolphins
Bills
Bills
Dolphins
Bills

3.
Jets
Jets
Jets
Jets
Jets
Jets

4.
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots

AFC North

Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Ravens
Bengals
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens

2.
Bengals
Ravens
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Steelers

3.
Browns
Steelers
Steelers
Browns
Steelers
Browns

4.
Steelers
Browns
Browns
Steelers
Browns
Steelers

AFC South

Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars

2.
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans

3.
Colts
Colts
Colts
Titans
Titans
Colts

4.
Titans
Titans
Titans
Colts
Colts
Titans

AFC West

Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs

2.
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers

3.
Raiders
Broncos
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders

4.
Broncos
Raiders
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos

AFC Wild Cards

Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Bengals
Ravens
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals

2.
Browns
Texans
Bills
Browns
Dolphins
Bills

3.
Dolphins
Dolphins
Texans
Chargers
Chargers
Steelers

NFC East

Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles

2.
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys

3.
Commanders
Commanders
Commanders
Commanders
Commanders
Commanders

4.
Giants
Giants
Giants
Giants
Giants
Giants

NFC North

Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Lions
Lions
Lions
Lions
Lions
Lions

2.
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings

3.
Packers
Packers
Bears
Packers
Packers
Packers

4.
Bears
Bears
Packers
Bears
Bears
Bears

NFC South

Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Saints
Falcons
Saints
Saints
Saints
Saints

2.
Buccaneers
Saints
Buccaneers
Falcons
Buccaneers
Falcons

3.
Falcons
Buccaneers
Falcons
Buccaneers
Falcons
Buccaneers

4.
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers

NFC West

Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Tyler Sullivan

1.
49ers
49ers
49ers
49ers
49ers
49ers

2.
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks

3.
Rams
Rams
Rams
Rams
Rams
Rams

4.
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals

NFC Wild Cards

Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys

2.
Seahawks
Seahawks
Vikings
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks

3.
Vikings
Saints
Seahawks
Falcons
Vikings
Falcons

Super Bowl Picks

Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Tyler Sullivan

Winner
49ers
Lions
Ravens
Bengals
Chiefs
Eagles

Loser
Jaguars
Jaguars
Eagles
Cowboys
49ers
Ravens