super-bowl-lviii.jpg
Getty Images

The 2023 NFL season is finally here. We're now mere months away from crowning a champion in Super Bowl LVIII, which will be played on Feb. 11, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Of course, we have to play 272 regular season games and 13 more playoff contests between now and then, starting with the Kansas City Chiefs defending their title against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night. 

How will things shake out during the regular season? We're glad you asked. We gathered our panel of experts (senior NFL writers Pete Prisco and Will Brinson, and NFL writers Ryan Wilson, John Breech, Jared Dubin, and Tyler Sullivan) to predict the order of finish for every division, the wild card teams, and which team will both win and lose the Super Bowl. 

Here are a few notes before we get to the predictions:

  • There was less agreement among our panelists this year than ever before, and it's not even close. 
  • We did not have a single unanimous division winner, and in three of the league's eight divisions, our voters picked three different teams to finish in first. That means 19 of the 32 teams received at least one vote to win their division.
  • Just six teams were unanimously picked to make the playoffs, while 24 teams (75% of the league) got at least one vote for a playoff spot. Only eight didn't receive a single vote. (13 teams didn't receive a single playoff vote last year.) 
  • Teams with only one voter picking them to make the playoffs: Dolphins, Titans, Broncos, Giants, Commanders, Panthers. 
  • The one place there was unanimous agreement: the Rams finishing third in the NFC West and the Cardinals finishing last. All six voters had them finishing in the exact same order. Also, everyone had the Texans and Colts finishing either third or fourth in the AFC South, with an even 3-3 split for both teams. 
  • None of the six panelists picked the same Super Bowl matchup or the same Super Bowl winner. We have one vote for six different teams to win it all, and at least one for nine different teams making a trip to Vegas for the championship game. 
  • The only teams that multiple voters picked to reach the Super Bowl: Eagles (2) and 49ers (3). Everyone had a different representative from the AFC.

For more expert predictions, be sure to click here to see our picks for who will win all the major awards in 2023, including regular season MVP, Super Bowl MVP, and Rookie of the Year.

Alright, let's get to these predictions.

AFC East

player headshot
Pete Prisco
player headshot
Will Brinson
player headshot
Ryan Wilson
player headshot
John Breech
player headshot
Jared Dubin
player headshot
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Bills
Bills
Jets
Bills
Bills
Jets

2.
Jets
Jets
Bills
Jets
Dolphins
Bills

3.
Dolphins
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Jets
Dolphins

4.
Patriots
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Patriots
Patriots

AFC North

player headshot
Pete Prisco
player headshot
Will Brinson
player headshot
Ryan Wilson
player headshot
John Breech
player headshot
Jared Dubin
player headshot
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Bengals
Bengals
Steelers
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals

2.
Browns
Ravens
Bengals
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens

3.
Ravens
Steelers
Ravens
Browns
Steelers
Browns

4.
Steelers
Browns
Browns
Steelers
Browns
Steelers

AFC South

player headshot
Pete Prisco
player headshot
Will Brinson
player headshot
Ryan Wilson
player headshot
John Breech
player headshot
Jared Dubin
player headshot
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Titans
Jaguars
Jaguars

2.
Titans
Titans
Titans
Jaguars
Titans
Titans

3.
Colts
Texans
Colts
Colts
Texans
Texans

4.
Texans
Colts
Texans
Texans
Colts
Colts

AFC West

player headshot
Pete Prisco
player headshot
Will Brinson
player headshot
Ryan Wilson
player headshot
John Breech
player headshot
Jared Dubin
player headshot
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chargers
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs

2.
Chargers
Broncos
Chiefs
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers

3.
Broncos
Chargers
Raiders
Broncos
Broncos
Raiders

4.
Raiders
Raiders
Broncos
Raiders
Raiders
Broncos

AFC Wild Cards

player headshot
Pete Prisco
player headshot
Will Brinson
player headshot
Ryan Wilson
player headshot
John Breech
player headshot
Jared Dubin
player headshot
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Jets
Ravens
Chiefs
Ravens
Ravens
Bills

2.
Browns
Steelers
Bills
Jets
Dolphins
Bengals

3.
Chargers
Broncos
Bengals
Browns
Chargers
Chargers

NFC East

player headshot
Pete Prisco
player headshot
Will Brinson
player headshot
Ryan Wilson
player headshot
John Breech
player headshot
Jared Dubin
player headshot
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Eagles
Cowboys
Giants
Cowboys
Eagles
Eagles

2.
Commanders
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Cowboys
Cowboys

3.
Cowboys
Commanders
Cowboys
Giants
Giants
Giants

4.
Giants
Giants
Commanders
Commanders
Commanders
Commanders

NFC North

player headshot
Pete Prisco
player headshot
Will Brinson
player headshot
Ryan Wilson
player headshot
John Breech
player headshot
Jared Dubin
player headshot
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Packers
Lions
Lions
Vikings
Vikings
Packers

2.
Lions
Packers
Packers
Lions
Lions
Lions

3.
Bears
Vikings
Vikings
Packers
Packers
Vikings

4.
Vikings
Bears
Bears
Bears
Bears
Bears

NFC South

player headshot
Pete Prisco
player headshot
Will Brinson
player headshot
Ryan Wilson
player headshot
John Breech
player headshot
Jared Dubin
player headshot
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Saints
Falcons
Saints
Saints
Falcons
Saints

2.
Buccaneers
Panthers
Falcons
Falcons
Saints
Falcons

3.
Panthers
Saints
Panthers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Panthers

4.
Falcons
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Panthers
Panthers
Buccaneers

NFC West

player headshot
Pete Prisco
player headshot
Will Brinson
player headshot
Ryan Wilson
player headshot
John Breech
player headshot
Jared Dubin
player headshot
Tyler Sullivan

1.
49ers
49ers
Seahawks
49ers
49ers
Seahawks

2.
Seahawks
Seahawks
49ers
Seahawks
Seahawks
49ers

3.
Rams
Rams
Rams
Rams
Rams
Rams

4.
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals

NFC Wild Cards

player headshot
Pete Prisco
player headshot
Will Brinson
player headshot
Ryan Wilson
player headshot
John Breech
player headshot
Jared Dubin
player headshot
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Commanders
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Cowboys
Cowboys

2.
Lions
Seahawks
Cowboys
Lions
Lions
49ers

3.
Cowboys
Panthers
Packers
Falcons
Seahawks
Lions

Super Bowl Picks

player headshot
Pete Prisco
player headshot
Will Brinson
player headshot
Ryan Wilson
player headshot
John Breech
player headshot
Jared Dubin
player headshot
Tyler Sullivan

Winner
49ers
Bills
Chargers
Bengals
Chiefs
Eagles

Loser
Jaguars
49ers
Eagles
Cowboys
49ers
Ravens