Ladies and gentlemen, Super Bowl weekend is finally here!

Before we get to today's newsletter, I have some good news and some great news (we don't do bad news here). The first bit of good news is that this ISN'T your final newsletter before the Super Bowl and that's because you'll be getting a special SUPER BOWL LVII edition of the newsletter around 11 a.m. ET on Sunday. I'm going to be waking up at roughly 5 a.m. mountain time to make sure that gets in your inbox, so please pray for me.

As for the great news: I'll be at the game on Sunday and if you follow me on Twitter or Instagram, I promise to keep sharing photos until my phone breaks. Let's hope it doesn't break.

Although the Super Bowl is just two days away, that won't be the only thing we're talking about today and that's because there was an AWARDS CEREMONY last night. We'll go over the winners of all the NFL's major awards, plus take a quick look at this year's Hall of Fame class.

Basically, we have got a huge newsletter today, so let's get to the rundown.

1. Today's show: Top Super Bowl props to bet on

With the Super Bowl just two days away, you can probably guess what we spent all of our time talking about today and if you guessed the Super Bowl, you are 100% right. For today's show, Ryan Wilson, Will Brinson and I revealed our favorite Super Bowl props.

Here are five of the props that we talked about during the episode:

First touchdown scorer

Best bet: Travis Kelce (+550). Kelce already has 15 career playoff touchdowns, which is the second most all time, and it won't be surprising at all if he ends up scoring the first TD of the game.

Kelce already has 15 career playoff touchdowns, which is the second most all time, and it won't be surprising at all if he ends up scoring the first TD of the game. Long shot: Boston Scott (+2100). Scott has scored in THREE straight playoff games for the Eagles and if they get down inside the 5-yard line, I could see Nick Sirianni turning to him again.

Patrick Mahomes OVER 18.5 rushing yards (-119). Mahomes went over this total 10 times this year and I think his injured ankle might work to his advantage here because the Eagles won't take him as seriously as a run threat due to the injury.

Jalen Hurts yards of first completion UNDER 7.5 (+130). With Hurts playing in his first Super Bowl, I'm fully expecting him to have some jitters and because of that, I think Nick Sirianni will ease his QB into the game with a relatively short and easy throw for his first pass.

Jake Elliott OVER 1.5 field goals (+100): The Eagles trust Elliott a lot and that's mostly because he has NEVER missed a field goal in the playoffs. Although Nick Sirianni has a tendency to get aggressive on fourth down, I think he'll gladly take points in the Super Bowl and because of that, I won't be surprised if Elliott hits two or three field goals.

Game to be tied after 0-0: Yes (-115) This prop has hit in five of the past eight Super Bowls and I'm thinking it's going to hit again.

To hear the rest of the props we like for the Super Bowl -- and there are quite a few -- be sure to click here so you can listen to the entire episode of the podcast. You can also watch the trio give out their picks and props on YouTube by clicking here.

2. NFL Honors: Patrick Mahomes wins second MVP in five years

With Kelly Clarkson hosting NFL Honors last night, I had no idea what to expect, but I have to say, she was surprisingly entertaining. I mean, she sang a duet with Kirk Cousins (which you can see here).

The only problem with NFL Honors this year is that there just wasn't much drama surrounding the awards. For instance, everyone has been assuming for the past month that Patrick Mahomes was going to win MVP and that's exactly what happened. The Chiefs QB took home the award for the second time in his career.

Actually, there was a small bit of drama and that came from the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. Garrett Wilson won the award even though he didn't get the most first-place votes. That honor went to Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III, who received 19 first-place votes compared to just 18 for the Jets receiver. However, Wilson won the award thanks to the new scoring system (Wilson finished with 156 points while Walker got 129).

Here's a look at all the awards that were handed out on Thursday night:

One interesting note about the MVP race is that Bills assistant trainer Danny Kellington, who played a major role in reviving Damar Hamlin, received an MVP vote. Hamlin was actually in attendance on Thursday night and he was introduced with the medical team that helped save his life (You can see the clip here).

If you missed the NFL Honors ceremony, you can relive it by clicking here and checking out our live blog from the event.

3. 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class revealed

Getty Images

Although the NFL's biggest awards were handed out on Thursday night, that wasn't the only thing that went down during NFL Honors. The Pro Football Hall of Fame also revealed its class of 2023 and here's a look at who got in:

You can take a closer look at each player's career by clicking here.

If you want to know who might get voted into the Hall of Fame next year, we took an early look at some of the candidates for the class of 2024 and you can check that out here.

4. Super Bowl LVII picks: Six writers are exactly split

I've basically spent half my week tracking down everyone's Super Bowl pick here at CBSSports.com and although we don't have every pick in yet -- I promise I'll have all of them by Sunday -- I did have several sent to me over the past 48 hours, so I'm going to share them with you now.

With that in mind, here is what six of our writers see happening in the Super Bowl in a game where the Eagles are currently favored by 1.5 points.

5. 57 bets to make for Super Bowl LVII

The only thing more fun than watching the Super Bowl is betting on the Super Bowl. Whether you're betting one dollar or $1,000, making a bet definitely adds some excitement to the game. If you're thinking about making a bet, but can't decide what you want to bet on, I have some good news for you: Jordan Dajani came up with 57 bets for Super Bowl LVII.

I have no idea how long it took him to write this, but I'm guessing he locked himself in a room and didn't see his friends or family for at least three days.

With that in mind, let's take look at seven of Jordan's bets:

Will there be a score in the last 3.5 minutes of the fourth quarter? YES -190. The"yes" has hit in eight straight Super Bowls, and in 14 out of the past 15.

The"yes" has hit in eight straight Super Bowls, and in 14 out of the past 15. Will the team that scores last win the game? YES (-210). This prop has hit in nine straight Super Bowls.

This prop has hit in nine straight Super Bowls. Total interceptions in game: OVER 1.5 (+140). There have been multiple interceptions thrown in four straight Super Bowls.

There have been multiple interceptions thrown in four straight Super Bowls. Total players with a passing attempt in game: OVER 2.5 (+115). This prop hit last year with FOUR different players attempting at least one pass.

This prop hit last year with FOUR different players attempting at least one pass. Largest lead in game: Under 14.5 (-130). Since 2003, there has been a lead of 15 or more points in just five of the 19 Super Bowls played. This line just sounds too high.

Since 2003, there has been a lead of 15 or more points in just five of the 19 Super Bowls played. This line just sounds too high. Harrison Butker made field goals: Over 1.5 (-154). Butker has crossed this line in each of the Chiefs' two playoff games.

Butker has crossed this line in each of the Chiefs' two playoff games. Jalen Hurts passing touchdowns: Under 1.5 (-125). Hurts has thrown two touchdowns in two postseason games. He failed to throw one in the NFC Championship, making it the third time in the last four games he failed to throw a touchdown. Hurts should throw one on Sunday, but two? I'm not sure.

If you want to see ALL 57 BETS, then be sure to check out Jordan's full story by clicking here.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Brett Favre files lawsuit against two former NFL players

