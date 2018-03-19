NFL Free Agent Tracker: An updated list of where the Top 50 players have signed
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating tracker
Here are your top 50 NFL free agents for 2018, and details on where they've been ... and where they're headed. Check this page regularly for the latest updates. The 2018 NFL free agent rankings are determined by CBSSports.com Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco. Not all free agents will be listed.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
|Drew Brees (39)
|QB
|2 years
|2
|Kirk Cousins (29)
|QB
|3 years
|3
|Andrew Norwell (26)
|G
|5 years
|4
|Trumaine Johnson (28)
|CB
|5 years
|5
|Nate Solder (29)
|OT
|4 years
|6
|Kyle Fuller (26)
|CB
|4 years
|7
|Case Keenum (30)
|QB
|2 years
|8
|Trey Burton (26)
|TE
|4 years
|9
|Malcolm Butler (28)
|CB
|5 years
|10
|Star Lotulelei (28)
|DT
|5 years
|11
|Sheldon Richardson (27)
|DT
|1 year
|12
|Sammy Watkins (24)
|WR
|3 years
|13
|Dontari Poe (27)
|DT
|3 years
|14
|Jimmy Graham (31)
|TE
|3 years
|15
|Allen Robinson (24)
|WR
|3 years
|16
|Justin Pugh (27)
|OT/G
|5 years
|17
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins (25)
|TE
|2 years
|18
|Rashaan Melvin (28)
|CB
|1 year
|19
|Morgan Burnett (29)
|S
|Unrestricted
|20
|Muhammad Wilkerson (28)
|DE
|1 year
|21
|Paul Richardson (25)
|WR
|5 years
|22
|Avery Williamson (26)
|LB
|3 years
|23
|Tyler Eifert (27)
|TE
|1 year
|24
|Bashaud Breeland (26)
|CB
|25
|Ryan Jensen (26)
|C
|4 years
|26
|NaVorro Bowman (29)
|LB
|4 years
|27
|Kenny Vaccaro (27)
|S
|Unrestricted
|28
|Eric Reid (26)
|S
|Unrestricted
|29
|T.J. Carrie (27)
|CB
|4 years
|30
|Jack Mewhort (26)
|G
|Unrestricted
|31
|Beau Allen (26)
|DT
|3 years
|32
|Tre Boston (25)
|CB
|Unrestricted
|33
|Nigel Bradham (28)
|LB
|5 years
|34
|Weston Richburg (26)
|C/G
|5 years
|35
|Marqise Lee (26)
|WR
|4 years
|36
|E.J. Gaines (26)
|CB
|Unrestricted
|37
|Patrick Robinson (30)
|CB
|4 years
|38
|Teddy Bridgewater (25)
|QB
|1 year
|39
|Chris Hubbard (26)
|OT
|5 years
|40
|Justin Ellis (27)
|DT
|3 years
|41
|Josh Sitton (31)
|G
|2 years
|42
|Anthony Hitchens (25)
|LB
|5 years
|43
|AJ McCarron (27)
|QB
|2 years
|44
|Trent Murphy (27)
|LB
|3 years
|45
|Dion Lewis (27)
|RB
|4 years
|46
|Aaron Colvin (26)
|CB
|4 years
|47
|Albert Wilson (25)
|WR
|3 years
|48
|Carlos Hyde (27)
|RB
|3 years
|49
|Demario Davis (29)
|LB
|3 years
|50
|Jerick McKinnon (25)
|RB
|4 years
