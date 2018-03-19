NFL Free Agent Tracker: An updated list of where the Top 50 players have signed

Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating tracker

Here are your top 50 NFL free agents for 2018, and details on where they've been ... and where they're headed. Check this page regularly for the latest updates. The 2018 NFL free agent rankings are determined by CBSSports.com Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco. Not all free agents will be listed. 

2018 NFL FREE AGENT TRACKER: TOP 50 PLAYERS
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1 Drew Brees (39) QB2 years
2 Kirk Cousins (29) QB3 years
3 Andrew Norwell (26) G5 years
4 Trumaine Johnson (28) CB5 years
5 Nate Solder (29) OT4 years
6 Kyle Fuller (26) CB4 years
7 Case Keenum (30) QB2 years
8 Trey Burton (26) TE4 years
9 Malcolm Butler (28) CB5 years
10 Star Lotulelei (28) DT5 years
11 Sheldon Richardson (27) DT1 year
12 Sammy Watkins (24) WR3 years
13 Dontari Poe (27) DT3 years
14 Jimmy Graham (31) TE3 years
15 Allen Robinson (24) WR3 years
16 Justin Pugh (27) OT/G5 years
17 Austin Seferian-Jenkins (25) TE2 years
18 Rashaan Melvin (28) CB1 year
19 Morgan Burnett (29) S
Unrestricted
20 Muhammad Wilkerson (28) DE1 year
21 Paul Richardson (25) WR5 years
22 Avery Williamson (26) LB3 years
23 Tyler Eifert (27) TE1 year
24 Bashaud Breeland (26) CB

25 Ryan Jensen (26) C4 years
26 NaVorro Bowman (29) LB4 years
27 Kenny Vaccaro (27) S
Unrestricted
28 Eric Reid (26) S
Unrestricted
29 T.J. Carrie (27) CB4 years
30 Jack Mewhort (26) G
Unrestricted
31 Beau Allen (26) DT3 years
32 Tre Boston (25) CB
Unrestricted
33 Nigel Bradham (28) LB5 years
34 Weston Richburg (26) C/G5 years
35 Marqise Lee (26) WR4 years
36 E.J. Gaines (26) CB
Unrestricted
37 Patrick Robinson (30) CB4 years
38 Teddy Bridgewater (25) QB1 year
39 Chris Hubbard (26) OT5 years
40 Justin Ellis (27) DT3 years
41 Josh Sitton (31) G2 years
42 Anthony Hitchens (25) LB5 years
43 AJ McCarron (27) QB2 years
44 Trent Murphy (27) LB3 years
45 Dion Lewis (27) RB4 years
46 Aaron Colvin (26) CB4 years
47 Albert Wilson (25) WR3 years
48 Carlos Hyde (27) RB3 years
49 Demario Davis (29) LB3 years
50 Jerick McKinnon (25) RB4 years
