NFL games today, Week 4 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Baker Mayfield throws first career TD pass

NFL Week 4 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

Baker Mayfield gets No. 1

The Browns' rookie quarterback has already led his team to a glorious comeback victory, but he got his first start on Sunday against the Raiders. He didn't get off to a great start, throwing a pick-six on Cleveland's first drive, but he's bounced back and tallied his first official touchdown pass. It came via a 49-yard TD toss to Darren Fells.

Chubb chugs for six

Nick Chubb earned his first career touchdown with this big 63-yard rip against Oakland on Sunday.

Mariota to Davis for the win

The Titans grabbed an upset win on Sunday with a victory over the Eagles in overtime. Tennessee wideout Corey Davis found a great time to come down with his first career touchdown catch, reeling in the game-winning snag to shock Philly.

Bengals earn their stripes

Cincinnati picked up a thrilling win over the Falcons with a late game-winning touchdown connection between Andy Dalton and A.J. Green. That score gave the Bengals a one-point lead with seven seconds remaining.

Midas touch

Golden Tate is having himself a day in Detroit. The Lions wide receiver has over 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns, the latest of which came on this big fourth quarter toss from Matt Stafford.

Props to Tate for the great celebration, too.

Golden Tate shotgunning a football, hell yeah pic.twitter.com/8tNyCfVvN3 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 30, 2018

Ridley stays red hot

Calvin Ridley continues to be a major end zone threat for the Falcons in his rookie season. Ridley snagged his fifth and sixth touchdowns in his last three games. His first against the Bengals on Sunday came when Matt Ryan found him on a slant in the red zone.

Then he doubled down with a wide open snag on a 30-yard touchdown toss.

Good golly, Golladay

What a dang grab by Kenny Golladay.

That's Alshon Jeffery's music

The Eagles wide receiver is making his season debut but he seems to be in mid-season form. Jeffery pulled in an impressive second-half touchdown catch from Carson Wentz to double Philly's lead over the Titans.

Adam Vinatieri enters the record book

The Colts kicker now has more field goals than any other kicker in NFL history. His 566th career FG passes Morten Andersen for most all-time.

The most field goals made EVER.@AdamVinatieri's 566 career FGs is a new NFL RECORD! 🐐#HOUvsIND pic.twitter.com/oDqiSjD1UR — NFL (@NFL) September 30, 2018

Tuck & roll!

The Patriots took it to the Dolphins, leading 24-0 at halftime before going on to a 38-7 victory. New England's final score of the first half came on this great snag by Phillip Dorsett in the end zone. The fingertips grab followed by the smooth tuck and roll is a thing of beauty.

TUCK & ROLL DORSETT pic.twitter.com/Ne6UnNeHEl — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 30, 2018

Full stretch

Mitchell Trubisky didn't really need any help with the way he played against Tampa, but Taylor Gabriel provided it anyway. Just look at this sick diving catch.

Ankles!

Tom Brady had a rough start to Sunday's contest against the Dolphins, but he picked up a long touchdown pass on this toss to Cordarrelle Patterson in the second quarter. Patterson had a great cut to burn a Miami defender en route to six points.

Mitchy Missiles

Mitchell Trubisky got off to a burning hot start. He tossed a huge 39-yard touchdown to Trey Burton on the Bears' first drive of the day.

Trubisky added his second TD of the first quarter with this absolutely beautiful toss to Allen Robinson in the corner of the end zone. That's Robinson's first touchdown with the Bears.

And then Trubisky added three more touchdowns in the second quarter, giving him FIVE ... before halftime. BEFORE HALFTIME! Not a bad first half for the second-year QB, I guess.

Trubisky wasn't done either. He added a sixth TD pass in the second half.

Josh Gordon arrives in New England



The former Browns receiver made his Patriots debut against the Dolphins. He snagged his first catch from Tom Brady during the Patriots' first drive of the day, and it came in the red zone. The crowd in Foxborough gave him a loud ovation for his efforts. (The Patriots settled for a field goal.)

Gordon finished with two catches for 32 yards.