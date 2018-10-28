NFL games today, Week 8 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Rosen leads late game heroics for Cardinals
All of the best highlights from Week 8 are right here
NFL Week 8 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Houston Texans 42, Miami Dolphins 23 (Recap)
Sunday
- Philadelphia Eagles 24, Jacksonville Jaguars 18 (Recap)
- Carolina Panthers 36, Baltimore Ravens 21 (Recap)
- Pittsburgh Steelers 33, Cleveland Browns 18 (Recap)
- Kansas City Chiefs 30, Denver Broncos 23 (Recap)
- Chicago Bears 24, New York Jets 10 (Recap)
- Seattle Seahawks 28, Detroit Lions 14 (Recap)
- Cincinnati Bengals 37, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34 (Recap)
- Washington Redskins 20, New York Giants 13 (Recap)
- Indianapolis Colts 42, Oakland Raiders 28 (Recap)
- Los Angeles Rams 29, Green Bay Packers 27 (Recap)
- Arizona Cardinals 18, San Francisco 49ers 15 (Recap)
- New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday
Packers shoot themselves in the foot
After the Rams took a lead on a late field goal, it looked like Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were going to have a chance for yet another game-winning drive. Down by two with more than two minutes on the clock, they were in good shape to hand Los Angeles their first loss of the year. But then Ty Montgomery fumbled the kickoff and gave the ball right back to the Rams, who were able to run out the clock. Ouch.
Rookie tag team for the win in Arizona
The Cardinals earned a comeback win at home on Sunday and the game-winning strike came courtesy of two rookies. Josh Rosen found Christian Kirk in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with under a minute left.
A-A-ron getting it done
The Packers-Rams game in Los Angeles is getting spicy in the fourth quarter. Green Bay took a one-point lead when Aaron Rodgers took advantage of a Rams blitz and found Marquez Valdes-Scantling deep for a big touchdown.
Touchdown Todd is at it again
Todd Gurley made it an 11th straight game with a touchdown from scrimmage thanks to this catch against the Packers on Sunday. That sets a Rams record, but Gurley has a ways to go if he wants to top LaDainian Tomlinson's all-time record of 18 straight games.
Putting the 'Go' in Goodwin
The 49ers are looking for a win against the Cardinals and they're getting some help thanks to the wheels of Marquise Goodwin. The receiver hauled in a short pass and turned on the jets to register the first touchdown of the day in Arizona.
Casual.
The Rams decided to get tricky against the Packers and let Johnny Hekker use his arm instead of his leg. Hekker was cool as a cucumber and delivered an excellent toss to pick up the first down.
A little bit of history
Adam Vinatieri just became the NFL's all-time leading point scorer with this short field goal against the Raiders. That kick de-throned Morten Andersen, the longtime kicker who previously held the record.
Speaking of one-handed catches...
Odell may have two of them today but the best might belong to Mo Alie-Cox, who only needed one paw to make an outstanding touchdown catch.
Odell ... again.
I mean, come on. This is getting ridiculous.
FitzMagic resumes
Jameis Winston had himself a very tough day so Ryan Fitzpatrick is back under center for Tampa, and he is rediscovering a bit of that FitzMagic. This long bomb to Mike Evans provided some hope in the fourth quarter.
And wouldn't you know it, Fitzpatrick found more magic to help bring the Bucs back to tie the game. Unfortunately for him, the Bengals were able to kick a game-winning field goal as time expired.
All Day all the way
The resurgence of Adrian Peterson has been something to watch this year. The Washington running back had another big day on Sunday and went for nearly 150 yards on the ground -- including this 64-yard rip for a touchdown.
Holy Toledo, indeed!
Kareem Hunt is a freak of nature. This effort to get into the end zone will most likely end up as your play of the week. Goodness gracious.
In the Green
The Bengals are really taking it to the Bucs and you can only feel for Tampa when A.J. Green is making plays like this. There's really not much else you can do as a defender; it's just a green pitch and catch from Dalton and Green.
DeGone Jackson
Jameis Winston unleashed this monster bomb to D-Jax, who torched the defense and took it to the house for a 60-yard touchdown. Tough to keep up with speed like that.
Danger Russ in full effect
Have a gander at this outstanding Russell Wilson throw. Just an absolute thing of beauty.
Can't stop Odell
Odell Beckham sure can ball. The Giants receiver managed to make this sick one-handed grab despite being tackled and dragged to the ground mid-catch. Just unreal.
Didn't see that coming...
The Bears just ran a 70-yard screen pass in which the pulled linemen didn't have to block ANYONE. I think it's fair to say the Jets were caught off guard there.
Slippery Stafford
Matt Stafford did a great job eluding the rush before finding some space to unleash a perfect pass to Marvin Jones Jr. for a touchdown. That's some excellent work with the feet *and* the arm from the Lions QB.
Collins cruising
Alex Collins got a chance to do another Irish dance in the end zone on Sunday thanks to this strong run in the first quarter.
