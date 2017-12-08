NFL odds and picks, Week 14: Advanced computer model loving Bengals, Patriots

The 2017 NFL season's 14th weekend will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors. The New England Patriots are 11-point favorites over the Miami Dolphins, the L.A. Rams are 1.5-point favorites over the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are 4.5-point home favorites against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in a game that opened at -7.



With so many eye-popping games and so many NFL odds on the move, you need to know what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.

SportsLine's Projection Model went 174-80-2 on straight-up NFL picks last season, better than all 98 experts tracked by NFLPickWatch -- every single one. It's again threatening to be one of the top models in 2017 and already called the Falcons' big win on Thursday Night Football against the Saints.



SportsLine computer picks also would have won more than 96 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool Manager leagues that made straight-up NFL picks last season and would be leading many pools again this year.



It's fresh off a week in which it went 13-3 on straight-up NFL picks, improving its record to 26-6 over the past two weeks. Last week, it nailed the exact margin of victory for the Steelers' win over the Bengals and It was also all over the Titans' win and cover over the Texans, nailing that margin of victory within a single point. Anyone who has followed its picks is up big.



With Week 14 here, the computer simulated every matchup 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.



One team SportsLine's proven model is all-in on: the New England Patriots. The model loves Tom Brady and company to beat the Dolphins in an AFC East showdown and easily cover an 11-point spread in a 28-12 decision. They've covered six straight games.

The Patriots covered against the Dolphins two weeks ago as 16.5-point favorites, winning by 18. Even with Rob Gronkowski (suspension) out, the model has New England covering the spread in 59 percent of simulations. And the Patriots may get WR Chris Hogan (shoulder) back on Sunday for the first time since Week 8. He's practiced on a limited basis all week.

Another team the model is all over in Week 14: the Cincinnati Bengals, who are 6.5-point home favorites against the Chicago Bears, up a half-point from the opener.

The Bengals have won two of their last three after dropping a close game to the division-rival Steelers last week. Rookie RB Joe Mixon (concussion) is out for Week 14, so it'll be Giovani Bernard as a nearly every-down back.

Meanwhile, the Bears have lost five straight and are 1-4 on the road this season, most recently a 31-3 destruction at the hands of the Eagles two weeks ago. Cincinnati is winning a whopping 76 percent of simulations straight up and 58 percent of the time against the spread. SportsLine is calling for a 21-11 Bengals win that easily clears the Under (38.5).

One surprise: the AFC South-leading Titans, who are three-point favorites on the road against the Cardinals, go down hard in a 23-21 upset.

The Titans will likely get WR Rishard Matthews (hamstring) back after a two-week absence, although he'll face Patrick Peterson and the Cardinals' 12th-ranked total defense. Arizona beat the 8-4 Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago.

The public is taking Arizona (+3) against the spread just 38 percent of the time, but the model likes the Cardinals against the spread 59 percent of the time. The Arizona money line is +135.



The model also has a strong pick for the huge NFC showdown between the L.A. Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles -- two legitimate Super Bowl contenders.



What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 14? Check out the NFL odds below:



Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5, 38.5)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (+3.5, 41.5)

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-4, 48.5)

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers (+2.5, 40.5)

Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns (+3, 40.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans (-2.5, 45)

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Bucs (n/a)

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills (n/a)

New York Jets at Denver Broncos (+1.5, 41.5)

Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals (+3, 44)

Washington Redskins at L.A. Chargers (-6, 46.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5, 40)

Philadelphia Eagles at L.A. Rams (-1.5, 48)

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4.5, 43.5)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (+11, 47.5)