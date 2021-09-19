The Buffalo Bills were a popular pick to win the Super Bowl heading into the 2021 NFL season. However, the Bills are in serious jeopardy of starting the season 0-2 after suffering a 23-16 setback at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. The Bills will now travel to face the Miami Dolphins Sunday in a key AFC East showdown on the Week 2 NFL schedule. The Dolphins squeaked out a 17-16 win on the road over the New England Patriots last week and will look to start the season with two consecutive division victories.

Top Week 2 NFL predictions

One of the top Week 2 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Falcons (+12.5) stay within the spread against the Buccaneers. The defending champs looked sloppy in their opener, as Tampa had four giveaways while allowing 29 points to the Cowboys. Dallas should have had even more points and possibly a win, but kicker Greg Zuerlein left seven points on the board by missing three attempts.

While Atlanta's dreadful Week 1 performance is a big reason for the 12.5-point spread, quarterback Matt Ryan usually rises to the occasion in these types of games. He is 6-2 against the spread in his career as a double-digit underdog and has gone 3-0 since 2019. This is the largest spread Ryan and the Falcons have gotten since being 14-point underdogs in 2019 against the Saints, a game Atlanta won outright.

The model has Ryan throwing for 250 yards. It projects Tampa to win straight-up almost 80 percent of the time, but Atlanta covers the 12.5-point spread in over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 2 NFL picks from the model: The Bears (-3) cover the spread at home against the Bengals. Cincinnati is coming off an emotional overtime victory over the Vikings in Week 1. Rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase had a strong showing in his NFL debut, recording five receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Chicago, meanwhile, failed to get things going on offense in its 34-14 loss against the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday. Despite scoring just 14 points, the Bears have to be encouraged after running back David Montgomery rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown against a stingy Rams defense. If Chicago is able to establish the ground game early on Sunday, the Bengals will be forced to put more defenders in the box, which will open up the Bears' aerial attack.

The Bengals gave up over 350 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air against the Vikings last week, which bodes well for Andy Dalton and the Bears. The model is predicting Dalton throws for 214 yards and 1.6 touchdowns, while Montgomery averages nearly five yards per carry, resulting in Chicago covering the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Week 2 NFL odds, spreads, lines

Sunday, Sept. 19

Saints at Panthers (+3, 44.5)

Bengals at Bears (-2.5, 45)

Texans at Browns (-12.5, 48)

Rams at Colts (+3.5, 47.5)

Broncos at Jaguars (+6, 45.5)

Bills at Dolphins (+3.5, 47.5)

Patriots at Jets (+6, 42)

49ers at Eagles (-3, 50)

Raiders at Steelers (-5.5, 47.5)

Vikings at Cardinals (-3.5, 50.5)

Falcons at Buccaneers (-12.5, 52)

Titans at Seahawks (-5.5, 54)

Cowboys at Chargers (-3.5, 55.5)

Chiefs at Ravens (+3, 55)

Monday, Sept. 20

Lions at Packers (-11, 48)