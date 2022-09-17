Two teams down to their backup quarterbacks will meet on Sunday when the Cleveland Browns host the New York Jets. With Joe Flacco subbing for the injured Zach Wilson and Jacoby Brissett filling in for the suspended Deshaun Watson, Jets vs. Browns has the lowest over/under in the Week 2 NFL odds. Caesars Sportsbook lists the game's total at just 40, with the Browns as six-point favorites in the latest Week 2 NFL spreads. It's always appealing to jump on the Over in games like these, but is that the smart move with your NFL predictions? Knowing the historical NFL trends and advanced statistics could help when placing your Week 2 NFL bets. All of the Week 2 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 2 NFL picks now.

Top Week 2 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 2 NFL picks is that the Browns (-6.5) cover at home against the Jets. The Browns secured a thrilling 26-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers last week behind an impressive performance from running back Nick Chubb. The former Georgia standout recorded 22 carries for 141 yards, a yards per carry average of 6.4.

Kareem Hunt also had a big day against the Panthers, recording two touchdowns and 70 all-purpose yards. Cleveland's dynamic duo are expected to have more success this week against the Jets, who are coming off a season-opening loss to the Ravens. SportsLine's model expects the Browns to rush for over 130 yards on Sunday, helping Cleveland cover the spread in nearly 60% of simulations. The Over (40) also has value since it hits well over 50% of the time. See who else to back here.

Another one of its Week 2 NFL predictions: The Cardinals (+5.5) cover the spread on the road versus the Raiders. Vegas signed Chandler Jones, the Cardinals' franchise leader in sacks, in the offseason, but the Raiders were the only team in Week 1 that failed to record either a sack or a takeaway.

Las Vegas lost on the field and failed to cover against Los Angeles as underdogs. It hasn't had any more success as recent favorites, as the Raiders have failed to cover their last nine games laying points. That's the longest streak by any team since the Falcons in 2015-16. SportsLine's model acknowledges the Raiders' futility as favorites as well as the Cardinals' efficacy on the road. Last year, Arizona went 8-1 ATS on the road, so escaping its home stadium may do the team some good. The model projects just a two-point game, so the Cards (+5.5) cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 2 NFL picks

Week 2 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Sept. 18

Dolphins at Ravens (-3.5, 44.5)

Jets at Browns (-6.5, 39.5)

Colts at Jaguars (+3, 45)

Buccaneers at Saints (+2.5, 44.5)

Panthers at Giants (-2, 43.5)

Patriots at Steelers (+2, 40.5)

Commanders at Lions (-1, 48.5)

Seahawks at 49ers (-8.5, 40)

Falcons at Rams (-10, 46.5)

Texans at Broncos (-10, 45)

Cardinals at Raiders (-5.5, 51.5)

Bengals at Cowboys (+7, 41.5)

Bears at Packers (-10, 41.5)

Monday, Sept. 19

Titans at Bills (-10, 48)

Vikings at Eagles (-2, 50.5)