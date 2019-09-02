NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 1: Advanced computer model loving Browns, Eagles

NFL fans and bettors won't have to wait long to see potential playoff previews in the 2019 season. The Green Bay Packers visit the Chicago Bears to open the season on Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET in a battle of NFC North hopefuls, with linebacker Khalil Mack and Chicago going off as three-point favorites in the latest Week 1 NFL odds. Falcons vs. Vikings (-4) on Sunday also features a pair of NFC squads with legitimate postseason aspirations, while Steelers vs. Patriots (-6) on Sunday Night Football could be a preview of the AFC Championship Game as New England looks to continue its dominance, even without all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski, who's now retired. On the opposite sideline in Patriots vs. Steelers, Pittsburgh begins a new era without wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell. Before locking in any Week 1 NFL picks on these huge showdowns or any other games, see the NFL predictions form the proven projection model over at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It nailed its top-rated NFL picks in 2018-19, finishing the season on a sizzling 16-6 run. For the year, it went 30-15 on all top-rated picks (20-8 against the spread), extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49.

The model ranked inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 1 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Browns (-5.5) live up to the hype and cover against the Titans in Cleveland at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield accounts for almost 300 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, while new acquisition Odell Beckham Jr. records six catches for nearly 100 yards. The Titans enter the 2019 season with questions at quarterback, as Marcus Mariota has struggled with accuracy and durability. They only covered in two of their last seven games in 2018, and will also be without All-Pro offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (suspension). The Browns cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (45.5) hits more than 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 1 NFL picks from the model: the Eagles (-8.5) cover at home against the division-rival Washington Redskins in a 1 p.m. ET NFC East matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles bolstered their backfield this offseason by acquiring Jordan Howard from the Bears and drafting Miles Sanders in the second round out of Penn State. Carson Wentz also returns at quarterback after missing the end of 2018 with a back injury. He'll have an impressive group of pass-catchers to throw to that includes Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz, Nelson Agholor and DeSean Jackson.

The Redskins, meanwhile, could struggle mightily this year, and the model has taken that into account in its 10,000 simulations. With Case Keenum under center, Washington fails to reach 20 points, according to the model, opening up the door for the Eagles to cover one of the largest NFL spreads we'll see this season in more than 50 percent of simulations. The under (46) also hits more than half the time.

The model also has a strong pick for Patriots vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football, and is calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard this weekend. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 1? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.



Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-3, 46)

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-4, 47.5)

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-8.5, 45.5)

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (-3, 39.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins (+5, 37.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars (+4, 52)

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns (-5.5, 45.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers (+3, 50.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Seattle Seahawks (-9.5, 44)

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers (-7, 44)

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1, 49.5)

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (+2.5, 47.5)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-7, 45.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots (-6, 51.5)

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints (-7, 53.5)

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders (-1, 43)