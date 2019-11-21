NFL playoff watch: Browns, Eagles have easiest strength of schedule over final six weeks, 49ers have hardest

After being hyped up for nearly the entire offseason, the Cleveland Browns basically fell flat on their face to start the year.

At the halfway point of the season the Browns were just 2-6, which led most people to write them off as a potential playoff team. However, maybe we should start re-thinking their playoff chances and that's because the Browns have the easiest schedule of any NFL team down the stretch.

Over the final six weeks of the season, the Browns will play teams that currently have a combined winning percentage of just .303. To put that in perspective, only three teams in the NFL, including the Browns, have a strength of schedule over the rest of the season that's even under .400. The Eagles have the second easiest strength of schedule (.350), which is why they're still very much alive in the NFC East race.

On the other hand, the 49ers playoff spot may not be so safe, and that's because they end the season with the most difficult strength of schedule. Between now and the end of the year, the 49ers will play the Packers, Ravens, Saints, Falcons, Rams and Seahawks, which comes out to a strength of schedule of .683.

If that schedule sounds tough, it definitely should, and that's because the 49ers are facing one of the most brutal closing stretches in NFL history.

Mentioned this just now on @KNBR and story for Friday: #49ers about to play the toughest 3-game stretch this late in the season in NFL history. No team has played three straight games against teams with an .800+ winning percentage this late in the season in the Super Bowl era. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 19, 2019

If you compare that to Cleveland's schedule: The Browns will only play ONE team that's currently over .500 over the final six weeks (Ravens). The Browns' other five games are against the Steelers, Cardinals, Dolphins and Bengals (twice). If the Browns can go 5-1 down the stretch, that would put them at 9-7 and in a prime spot to earn a playoff berth.

Although the Browns have the easiest schedule over the final six weeks, they're not currently being projected to make the playoffs. As a matter of fact, according to our number-cruncher Stephen Oh of SportsLine, the Browns are currently pegged to finish four spots out of the final AFC playoff spot (You can see our full playoff projections by clicking here).

Here's a look at every team's strength of schedule down the stretch. Any team with an asterisk next to it is a team that's currently slotted into a playoff spot based on the NFL standings heading into Week 12.

1. 49ers* (.683)

2. Rams (.613)

3. Titans (.600)

4. Seahawks* (.589)

5. Cardinals (.580)

T-6. Bills* (.567)

T-6. Panthers (.567)

T-6. Ravens* (.567)

9. Bears (.556)

10. Saints* (.550)

11. Broncos (.540)

12. Vikings* (.539)

13. Chargers (.538)

T-14. Falcons (.533)

T-14. Cowboys* (.533)

T-16: Colts* (.517)

T-16: Texans* (.517)

18. Chiefs* (.510)

19. Redskins (.492)

20. Jets (.467)

21. Patriots* (.449)

22. Packers* (.451)

23. Bengals (.450)

24. Lions (.443)

25. Jaguars (.443)

26. Buccaneers (.425)

27. Raiders (.419)

28. Steelers (.418)

29. Giants (.417)

30. Dolphins (.383)

31. Eagles (.350)

32. Browns (.303)

For a full look at the NFL playoff picture as we head into Week 12, be sure to click here.