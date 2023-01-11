The final power rankings of the season are a good way for all of you to get your laughs at my expense. That's because I go back and compare the final rankings to the ones I did right before the season started.

Let's just say it isn't pretty. But it was pretty bad.

The worst misses were having the Green Bay Packers at No. 2, the Los Angeles Rams at No. 4, the New Orleans Saints at No. 6 and the Indianapolis Colts at No. 11. I also had the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 13. Then there was Dallas at No. 15, the Baltimore Ravens at No. 16 and the Miami Dolphins at No. 18.

Teams that made me look bad the other way were the Jacksonville Jaguars, who were 25th to start, the New York Giants, who were 28th and the Seattle Seahawks, who opened in the 31st spot.

That's puke-inducing bad.

There was some good. Of the teams in my preseason top 10, eight finished there. That's pretty good. I didn't think Denver would be a playoff team, opening them in the 17th spot, and that actually proved to be a little too high.

The Atlanta Falcons opened at the bottom, but they moved up a bit as the Chicago Bears, who opened at No. 30, close as the worst team. The Texans are the second-worst team.

So it wasn't all bad. I ranked the Buffalo Bills first, and they closed there.

When you look back at Week 1 power rankings, it's always going to be humbling. Picking this league from year to year is so tough, especially when injuries, like those the Rams suffered, impact a season. This isn't like college football where you can just pay your way to a title.

So go ahead and get a chuckle out of this. Unlike some, I can admit when I was wrong. Can you?