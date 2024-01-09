It's let's-see-how-stupid-Pete-was day for my Power Rankings.

That's what I call the final batch of rankings for any season, since I usually go back and look at my opening rankings to compare them to the final ones to see just how off I was way back in September.

As usual, I messed up a bunch — although some of that was injury related.

Of my opening top 10 teams, four failed to finish there. The Philadelphia Eagles opened in the No. 2 spot, but finish at No. 11. The Cincinnati Bengals were at No. 4 to open the season, with the New York Jets at No. 7. Losing Joe Burrow and Aaron Rodgers ended their hopes of finishing there as they both tumbled down the rankings.

The final team in my original top 10 that finished outside of it is the Jacksonville Jaguars. I actually had them going to the Super Bowl. Oops. They finished 9-8 and lost five of six down the stretch to miss out on the playoffs and end up No. 15 in my final rankings.

Their collapse should lead to changes, but just how severe remains to be seen. They flopped in a big way.

As for teams that are now in the top 10 who weren't close to open the season, I give you the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams. I had the Lions at No. 15 to open the season, but it's even worse for the Rams. The Rams were No. 31 to open the season. Big props to coach Sean McVay for getting them to the playoffs with a young roster. They will be a real threat in the postseason.

The Houston Texans, who won the AFC South, opened at No. 30, one stop ahead of the Rams. They are now No. 12, which shows how hitting on a coach (DeMeco Ryans) and quarterback (C.J. Stroud) can change a franchise.

As bad as my Jacksonville Super Bowl pick was and is, I did pick the 49ers to win it all. They are the top seed in the NFC and favored to get to the Super Bowl. I also thought the Browns and Packers would be playoff teams. So there is some good from the initial list.

But, as usual, there was plenty of bad.

Go ahead and laugh. But it's a reminder that anybody who thinks they have this league figured out before the season needs to realize they simply do not.