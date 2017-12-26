NFL Power Rankings: Playoffs could bring big-time drama the regular season lacked

There isn't much drama in Week 17, which is part of the reason why the NFL decided to abandon Sunday Night Football this week.

What we have this week instead are a bunch of meaningless games, other than the battle for top seed in the AFC, in the 1 p.m. EST window Sunday, followed by nine games starting at 4:25 EST that day that have playoff implications.

Of the eight divisions, the NFC South is the only one undecided, and that will go to the New Orleans Saints if they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Carolina Panthers if they beat the Falcons and the Saints lose.

That's it.

There are some wild-card spots in play in both conferences, which is why there are so many games in the late window being played.

This season, there were four teams that have gone from last to first – the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints. That's what makes the upcoming playoffs so intriguing.

Of course, the usual suspect is at the top of the league and atop the Power Rankings this week in the New England Patriots.

They started slowly against Buffalo last week, but turned it on and ended up with a victory that puts them one more away from being the top seed in the AFC. That would make the AFC playoffs go through Foxboro, which means beating Bill Belichick and Tom Brady on the road is the only way any of the AFC teams can get to the Super Bowl.

Good luck with that.

But this hasn't been a normal season, which is why when the final playoff field is locked into place any of the 12 teams can win it all. The one team that gets hot at the right time will be the champion.

The regular season hasn't been as good as in past years, but that could very well make for great playoffs.

Let's hope so.

The big-time drama has been missing this year, and there isn't as much this week as hoped, but the playoffs could be just the opposite. The NFL needs that, and so do we.