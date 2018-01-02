NFL Power Rankings: The Top 10 doesn't look anything like it did in Week 1

There's nothing like an NFL season to make one look like a full-fledged idiot.

Take my Power Rankings.

As I do every year, I always look back at my Week 1 Power Rankings when it's time to work up the final batch.

The conclusion: Damn, I am dumb.

Of the 10 teams that opened in the top 10 of my first rankings before the season started, just three finished there and one -- the Atlanta Falcons -- barely made it.

The good news is the New England Patriots started in the top spot and they finished there. So I have that going for me.

The worst pick of the bunch was having the New York Giants at No. 5 to open the season. They finish at No. 29. The other teams that failed to live up to my perceived hype were the Green Bay Packers (No. 2 to open), Seattle Seahawks (No. 5), Arizona Cardinals (No. 7), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 8), Dallas Cowboys (No. 9) and Los Angeles Chargers (No. 10).

The biggest misses in terms of the other way were the Philadelphia Eagles (No. 18 to start), Minnesota Vikings (No. 22), New Orleans Saints (No. 23), Los Angeles Rams (No. 26) and Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 28).

All five of those teams finish in my top 10 as they head to the playoffs.

Oops.

I had the New York Jets as the No. 32 team when the season began. But as you know by now, the Cleveland Browns didn't win a game to finish in that spot. They opened at No. 29.

So just remember this major fail when I do the preseason rankings coming up after free agency and then again after the draft and before camps open.

We think we know. But do we really ever when it comes to the unpredictability of the NFL?