Every year, the NFL waits as long as possible before announcing the full Week 18 schedule and that announcement finally came on Sunday night.

The final week of the NFL season will kick off on Saturday with a doubleheader and then close out on Sunday night with the Dolphins and Bills battling in Miami with the winner taking home the AFC East title. That will be the 272nd and final game of the 2023 season. For the Bills, there's chance they could be in a situation where a win gives them a division title, but a loss leaves them out of the playoffs.

Before we get to that Sunday night game, though, there will be 15 games before that and a lot of those will have playoff implications, starting with both games that will be played on Saturday.

In the first game of the ESPN doubleheader, the Ravens will be hosting the Steelers. Although Baltimore has already clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC, there will be a lot on the line for Pittsburgh. If the Steelers win, that will open the door for them to clinch a playoff spot if the Bills or Jaguars lose (The Steelers could also get in with a loss, but they'll need a few other things to happen).

In the late game on Saturday, the Colts will play host to the Texans in a win-and-in AFC South showdown. The winner of the game is guaranteed a wild card berth and the winning team could also win the AFC South title if the Jaguars lose to the Titans.

With the in mind, here's a look at the full Week 18 schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 6

Steelers at Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)

Texans at Colts, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)

Sunday, Jan. 7

Buccaneers at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Browns at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Vikings at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Jaguars at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Falcons at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jets at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Bears at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Chiefs at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Broncos at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Eagles at Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Rams at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Cowboys at Commanders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Seahawks at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Bills at Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)