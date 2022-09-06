The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams each won the Super Bowl after acquiring a new quarterback in the offseason the past two years. Denver will try to achieve the same feat this season after adding Russell Wilson from Seattle. The Broncos had plenty of talent last season, but poor quarterback play kept them from being one of the top Super Bowl contenders. They are now priced at 16-1 in the latest 2023 Super Bowl odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Denver is not in the top tier of 2023 Super Bowl favorites, as there are six teams listed ahead of them in the NFL futures market. Buffalo is the 6-1 favorite, while Tampa Bay is 15-2 and Green Bay is 11-1. Before you make any 2023 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 57 predictions from SportsLine NFL handicappers R.J. White, Alex Selesnick and Brett Anderson.

White consistently crushes the NFL as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in picks against the spread, and went 445-378-24 on his ATS NFL picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also well-known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. Anderson is coming off a dominant 2021 NFL season in which he went 23-9, returning $1,315 to $100 players, and was a perfect 4-0 in the playoffs. Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in MLB, NFL and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling to deliver profitable long-term results.

Now, with sportsbooks updating 2023 Super Bowl odds as the preseason gets underway, SportsLine's experts have scoured the wagering menu, analyzed all 32 teams, and released their top Super Bowl 57 picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Super Bowl picks

Anderson is backing the Philadelphia Eagles, even though they're 28-1 long shots in the Super Bowl odds 2023. The Eagles made moves in the offseason in hopes of turning themselves into serious contenders this year. They went on a 6-2 run before a meaningless loss to Dallas at the end of last season, giving them momentum heading into this year.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is primed to take a step forward after completing 61.3 percent of his passes for 16 passing touchdowns and nine rushing touchdowns. The Eagles gave Hurts more support in the form of star wide receiver A.J. Brown, who was acquired from Tennessee in an April trade. Philadelphia is playing in a division that does not have a clear favorite, which gives the Eagles a strong path to the playoffs. Anderson thinks there are multiple signs providing value on Philadelphia this season.

How to make Super Bowl 57 picks

SportsLine's experts are also eyeing an under-the-radar team that missed the playoffs last season. This massive long shot loaded up with a new head coach and plenty of playmakers in the offseason, and anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

Who are SportsLine's experts backing to win the Super Bowl 2023? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the 2023 Super Bowl odds below, then visit SportsLine to see all of the 2023 Super Bowl best bets, from the team of expert that have generated thousands of dollars in profit for followers over the past few seasons.

2023 Super Bowl odds to win

Buffalo Bills 6-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15-2

Green Bay Packers 11-1

Kansas City Chiefs 11-1

Los Angeles Rams 12-1

Los Angeles Chargers 15-1

San Francisco 49ers 16-1

Denver Broncos 16-1

Dallas Cowboys 20-1

Cincinnati Bengals 22-1

Baltimore Ravens 22-1

Cleveland Browns 25-1

Indianapolis Colts 25-1

Philadelphia Eagles 25-1

Las Vegas Raiders 30-1

Arizona Cardinals 35-1

Tennessee Titans 35-1

New England Patriots 40-1

New Orleans Saints 40-1

Minnesota Vikings 40-1

Miami Dolphins 40-1

Washington Commanders 80-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 80-1

New York Giants 100-1

Carolina Panthers 125-1

Detroit Lions 125-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 125-1

New York Jets 125-1

Chicago Bears 150-1

Seattle Seahawks 150-1

Atlanta Falcons 250-1

Houston Texans 300-1