NFL teams are more valuable than ever, and it seems like there is nowhere for the prices to go but up. The most recent example of that came just recently with the Josh Harris-led group being unanimously approved to pay a whopping $6.05 billion for the Washington Commanders. That, of course, set a new record held by the Walton-Penner family, who paid $4.65 billion for the Broncos the year prior. And they surpassed David Tepper, who shelled out $2.275 billion for the Panthers in 2018.

As you can see, these prices are shattering ceilings once thought unimaginable. But don't just take our word for it. The folks over at Sportico have released the valuations of every NFL franchise entering the 2023 season and, as you may expect, the prices are sky-high, with most teams seeing dramatic increases from the year prior.

Here's the full valuation list released by Sportico: