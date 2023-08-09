jerry-jones.jpg
Getty Images

NFL teams are more valuable than ever, and it seems like there is nowhere for the prices to go but up. The most recent example of that came just recently with the Josh Harris-led group being unanimously approved to pay a whopping $6.05 billion for the Washington Commanders. That, of course, set a new record held by the Walton-Penner family, who paid $4.65 billion for the Broncos the year prior. And they surpassed David Tepper, who shelled out $2.275 billion for the Panthers in 2018. 

As you can see, these prices are shattering ceilings once thought unimaginable. But don't just take our word for it. The folks over at Sportico have released the valuations of every NFL franchise entering the 2023 season and, as you may expect, the prices are sky-high, with most teams seeing dramatic increases from the year prior. 

Here's the full valuation list released by Sportico

RankTeam2023 ValuationYear-over-year value increase

1

Dallas Cowboys

$9.2 billion

20%

2

New York Giants

$7.04 billion

23%

3

Los Angeles Rams

$6.94 billion

17%

4

New England Patriots

$6.7 billion

14%

5

San Francisco 49ers

$6.15 billion

19%

6

New York Jets

$6.11 billion

27%

7

Washington Commanders

$6.05 billion

27%

8

Chicago Bears

$6 billion

20%

9

Philadelphia Eagles

$5.95 billion

27%

10

Las Vegas Raiders

$5.77 billion

41%

11

Houston Texans

$5.35 billion

16%

12

Miami Dolphins

$5.24 billion

29%

13

Atlanta Falcons

$5.15 billion

33%

14

Denver Broncos

$4.87 billion

5%

15

Seattle Seahawks

$4.82 billion

10%

16

Pittsburgh Steelers

$4.8 billion

13%

17

Green Bay Packers

$4.75 billion

13%

18

Los Angeles Chargers

$4.63 billion

28%

19

Kansas City Chiefs

$4.52 billion

28%

20

Minnesota Vikings

$4.43 billion

19%

21

Tennessee Titans

$4.37 billion

33%

22

Carolina Panthers

$4.27 billion

27%

23

Baltimore Ravens

$4.24 billion

23%

24

Indianapolis Colts

$4.21 billion

30%

25

Cleveland Browns

$4.2 billion

32%

26

New Orleans Saints

$4.19 billion

29%

27

Arizona Cardinals

$4.17 billion

32%

28

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

$4.15 billion

27%

29

Buffalo Bills

$4.13 billion

38%

30

Detroit Lions

$4.1 billion

43%

31

Jacksonville Jaguars

$4.04 billion

37%

32

Cincinnati Bengals

$4 billion

41%