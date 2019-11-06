NFL Week 10 injuries: Patrick Mahomes practices in full for first time since knee injury

We're officially past the midway point of the 2019 NFL season. As we all know, football isn't just a sport of skill, but it's also a war of attrition. Seasons can be made or destroyed by injury luck. With that in mind, it's time to check in with the latest injury news and updates as Week 10 arrives.

All eyes will be on Patrick Mahomes' status as he nears his return from a dislocated knee cap that has prevented him from starting the Chiefs' past two games. It'll also be worth keeping an eye on Adam Thielen's availability as he recovers from a hamstring injury, David Johnson's situation as he looks to make his return from an ankle injury that has cost him three games, Jacoby Brissett's status after he sprained his MCL on Sunday, and Le'Veon Bell's availability as he deals with a knee injury.

Below, you'll find all the notable injury news and notes you need ahead of Week 10 as teams begin to file their injury reports.

Chargers (-1.5) at Raiders

The key Chargers names to monitor before kickoff are linebacker Denzel Perryman and nose tackle Brandon Mebane. The two defensive starters are key cogs in a Chargers defense that ranks 26th by DVOA and they'll be needed against an improving Raiders offense.

As for the Raiders, it would be problematic if right tackle Trent Brown and center Rodney Hudson are unable to play. A key component of Derek Carr's improved play this season has been improved offensive line play. Carr has always been a quarterback who struggles mightily under pressure and thrives in comfortable pockets. So, it's concerning that two of the Raiders' offensive linemen are dealing with injuries, especially when factoring in their opponent on Thursday: Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

Wednesday practice report notes

Chiefs (-3.5) at Titans

Guess who practiced in full for the Chiefs? Patrick Mahomes, who's missed the past two games with a dislocated knee cap and hadn't logged a full practice since the injury ... until Wednesday. While his status will be worth monitoring until Sunday, he's trending in the right direction. It certainly seems like he's on track to return this week. But the Chiefs are still a bit banged up, as both left tackle Eric Fisher (groin) and defensive end Alex Okafor (ankle) missed practice. Three key players were also limited: defensive end Frank Clark (neck), right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), and cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb).

Several Titans starters are banged up. Defensive lineman Jurrell Casey (shoulder), receiver Corey Davis (hip), tight end Delanie Walker (ankle), and linebacker Jayon Brown (groin) all missed practice while linebacker Harold Landry (shoulder) and center Ben Jones (concussion) were limited.

Bills at Browns (-3)

The Bills are mostly healthy. Nobody missed practice for injury reasons and only two players were limited: safety Kurt Coleman (hamstring) and cornerback Kevin Johnson (knee).

The Browns are a little less healthy. Tight ends Ricky Seals-Jones (knee) and Pharaoh Brown (concussion), defensive end Olivier Vernon (knee), and safety Eric Murray (knee) all missed practice. Left guard Joel Bitonio (back) and safety Damarious Randall (hamstring) were both limited. The good news is that Odell Beckham (groin) practiced in full. Now, if only he could get some red zone targets.

Cardinals at Buccaneers (-4.5)

Good news arrived for the Cardinals: running back David Johnson, who's been banged up in recent weeks, practiced in full as he recovers from an ankle injury. However, running back Chase Edmonds (hamstring) did not practice, so we're probably looking at a Cardinals backfield composed of Johnson and Kenyan Drake on Sunday. Linebacker Terrell Suggs (hamstring), defensive lineman Zach Allen (neck), cornerback Tramaine Brock (hamstring), and right tackle Justin Murray (knee) all didn't practice. Backup linebacker Brooks Reed (hamstring) was also limited.

For the Buccaneers, outside linebackers Carl Nassib (groin) and Anthony Nelson (hamstring) were the only two players who couldn't practice. Cornerback Carlton Davis (hip), left guard Ali Marpet (ankle), and right tackle Demar Dotson (hamstring) practiced, but were limited.

Giants (-2.5) at Jets

Big news concerning the Giants emerged on Wednesday when it was revealed that tight end Evan Engram could miss extended time with a mid-foot sprain. He did not participate at practice on Wednesday along with receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion protocol) and center Jon Halapio (hamstring). Additionally, right tackle Mike Remmers (back) was limited at practice.

Meanwhile, the Jets got good news. Even though running back Le'Veon Bell didn't practice on Wednesday, he avoided structural damage to his knee.

Falcons at Saints (-13)

All eyes will be on Matt Ryan's status as Sunday approaches. On that note, Ryan practiced, but he was limited with the ankle injury that forced him to miss his last start. Also for the Falcons, cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe), guards Jamon Brown (foot), Wes Schweitzer (head), and James Carpenter (knee) were among those limited. Two Falcons, running back Ito Smith (neck) and defensive end John Cominsky (ankle), missed practice.

Ravens (-9.5) at Bengals

Two Ravens offensive linemen missed practiced Wednesday for injury reasons: left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and right guard Marshal Yanda (illness). Receiver Chris Moore was limited with a thumb injury.

Panthers at Packers (-5)

Seven Panthers missed practice on Wednesday with the most notable absence being running back Christian McCaffrey (knee). Additionally, defensive tackle Vernon Butler (back), backup left tackle Greg Little (concussion), cornerback James Bradberry (groin), defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (knee), safety Eric Reid (ankle), and receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring) were unable to practice.

Only one Packer missed practice with an injury: starting safety Adrian Amos (hamstring). But three key players were limited: receiver Davante Adams (toe), cornerback Kevin King (groin), and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle, knee).

Lions at Bears (-2.5)

The Lions are banged up. Four players missed practice and another four were limited. Left guard Joe Dahl (ankle), defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (ankle), safety Tracy Walker (knee), and punter Sam Martin (abdomen) were all absent while defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot), guard/center Graham Glasgow (back), defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (ankle), and -- UH-OH -- quarterback Matthew Stafford (hip and back) were limited.

For the Bears, starting defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (thigh) and linebacker Isaiah Irving (quad) missed practice. The Bears aren't very good, but they're at least mostly healthy.

Dolphins at Colts (-10)

After spraining his MCL on Sunday, Jacoby Brissett was able to practice in a limited capacity. Colts coach Frank Reich said he was "encouraged," but also said, "I still don't think anything's a slam dunk." Also limited for the Colts was cornerback Pierre Desir (hamstring). Three important Colts players missed practice: receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf), safety Malik Hooker (knee), and rookie receiver Parris Campbell (hand).

Rams (-3.5) at Steelers

Analysis to come.

Vikings at Cowboys (-3)

In Minnesota, receiver Adam Thielen did not practice after he picked up a hamstring injury on Sunday. Meanwhile, cornerback Trae Waynes was limited with an ankle injury.