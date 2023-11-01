The NFL did not make any changes to the Week 10 schedule, as the league could have flexed the "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders. The league decided to keep the game in the primetime slot, not even moving any games from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m.

Per the NFL flex scheduling rules, flexing a game may be used up to twice between Weeks 5 though 10, and at the NFL's discretion during Weeks 11 to 17. "Monday Night Football" is eligible for flexing between Weeks 12 though 17 and "Thursday Night Football" between Weeks 13 through 17. "Thursday Night Football" flexing can only be used twice and the league has to give 12 days advance notice for any game that's flexed for "Sunday Night Football" in Weeks 5 through 12 and "Monday Night Football" in Weeks 12 through 17.

Only Sunday afternoon or TBD games are subject to being moved into the Sunday night, Monday, or Thursday night window. The NFL did have an appealing game to move in Week 10, as the San Francisco 49ers (5-3) and Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) play at 1 p.m. in the early afternoon slot.

Thursday, November 9

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday. November 12

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (Frankfurt), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, November 13

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Bye week: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles