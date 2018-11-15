NFL Week 11 QB Power Rankings: Why the Ravens need to turn to Lamar Jackson over Joe Flacco

It is crossroads time in Baltimore, with the Ravens sitting at 4-5, set to play a run of potential playoff teams with questionable defenses, and badly needing a win against the Bengals on Sunday to get back to .500 and try and save people's jobs/just make the playoffs.

Which means it's Lamar Jackson time.

Joe Flacco is hurt -- he's battling a hip injury that could result in him just being questionable or missing up to a couple of weeks -- and Jackson is a first-round pick chosen to kickstart a new era for the franchise.

As CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora and I discussed on the Pick Six Podcast Wednesday (it's a DAILY NFL PODCAST, you should subscribe right here), the injury and Flacco's performance add up to the Ravens needing to make the switch.

La Canfora actually believes the switch is likely to happen this week, although the Ravens have been unsurprisingly mysterious and vague about their quarterback depth chart.

"I believe it will end up being Lamar Jackson. Flacco may respond to treatment in a way that makes him more viable to play by the weekend. But my read on that situation is there's going to be a lot of reps for Lamar in practice this week and I'd be surprised if it's not Lamar," La Canfora said.

Will this make the Ravens better? Worse?

"I think it could make them ... more difficult to defend. Big part of playing quarterback is throwing the football right? Joe Flacco doesn't do that all that well," La Canfora said. "But it's also managing the offense, it's putting yourself in positions that are conducive to game management, winning football, situational football and also a defense that has been on the field almost an average of 35 minutes a game and that relies on a 36-year old pass rusher and a 33-year old free safety and a bunch of linebackers who can't run."

JLC spent his Tuesday evening poring through NFL gamebooks to look at how the team is rushing the ball with Jackson under center vs. Flacco and, in what shouldn't be a shock to anyone, they're better when Lamar, a mobile, lighting-quick quarterback, is taking snaps.

"I went through the gamebooks, through every play, every snap of Lamar Jackson, when he's in at quarterback and compared it to the running game when Joe Flacco is under center," La Canfora explained. "Lamar has played 63 snaps by my count as a quarterback. He's thrown the ball 12 times -- they don't always label when the quarterback changes, so I've identified 62 of the 63 plays he's been on the field. The 50 run plays I found with Lamar Jackson at quarterback -- 50 carries, 232 yards, 4.64 per carry. That would be 10th in the NFL in per carry rushing.

"With Joe Flacco at quarterback, they've run the ball 181 times for 502 yards, 2.77 per carry. The league average is 4.38. The worst team in the league is Arizona at 3.41. Baltimore's second worst at 3.61. But with Joe Flacco under center it's 2.77.

"That, my friends, coupled with a quarterback who's 27th in QB Rating, 20th in touchdowns, 8th worst in interception percentage, 31st in yards per attempt, 20th in 25 yard plays, is that winning football?"

Spoiler alert: IT IS NOT.

And coming up on the docket are a group of games that make for an absolutely perfect spot to start Lamar. The Bengals (Week 11) defense is in freefall right now -- Marvin Lewis just fired Teryl Austin and took back playcalling duties after they became the first NFL team to give up 500 yards in three straight games. The Raiders (Week 12) are a JV team on that side of the ball right now. The Falcons (Week 13) can't stop anyone, including another AFC North rookie quarterback. The Chiefs (Week 14) are getting better, but more than willing to acquiesce to quarterback demands. The Buccaneers (Week 15) are the worst defense in football by many metrics.

You can't ask for a better spot to start Lamar Jackson right now. Flacco is injured, ineffective and the Ravens are desperate with a group of difficult offensive-first teams who don't stop anyone on the schedule. Just run RPOs and read options for the next five weeks and let Lamar do what he did to win the Heisman.

Pull the trigger, John Harbaugh.

