I'm not sure what rock bottom is in the NFL, but I think we saw at least five teams hit it in Week 6. The Bengals blew a 21-0 lead, the Browns went full Browns, the Jets didn't score a single point and the Vikings lost to a previously winless team that had just fired its coach.

Oh, and let's not forget about the Cowboys, who not only got blown out on national television, but they also have a $90 million running back who fumbles every time he touches the ball. Also, I'm starting to think they might have actually downgraded from Jason Garrett in the coaching department, which I didn't even think was possible.

How do you feel about the season so far Cowboys fans?

That guy looks really sad, which is weird, because you would've thought that 25 straight years of losing would have softened the blow of the 2020 season, but I guess not. Also, I picked the Cowboys to beat Arizona, so I kind of know how he feels.

Usually, this is the part where I tell you that I've learned my lesson and that there's no way I'm picking the Cowboys to win this week, but they're playing an NFC East team, so I can't promise that. And honestly, at this point with NFC East games, I'm just flipping a coin to decide who wins, but that's for my own healthy because I'm going to have an aneurysm if I waste any more brain power on that division.

Alright, I've spent way too much time talking about bad teams, so let's get to the picks before someone gets ill like I did on Sunday while watching the Jets offense.

Alright, let's get to the picks.

NFL Week 7 Picks

N.Y. Giants (1-5) at Philadelphia (1-4-1)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Eagles, -6

The only reason I'm making this game a main pick this week is because I feel like there's a 40% chance that CBS might soon ban me from picking Thursday games. Through six weeks, I've somehow managed to go 0-4 with my Thursday night picks. It's gotten so bad that I think I might have been the only NFL writer in the country who celebrated with three shots of tequila when the NFL decided to ax "Thursday Night Football" last week.

If there are any teams in the NFL right now that understand how I feel about my winless streak, it's the Eagles and Giants. I mean, the Eagles haven't won a single home game all year (0-2-1) and I don't think the Giants have won a road game since something like 2007. Actually, after checking my notes, it appears the Giants have won a road game since 2007, but they're 3-17 in their past 20 road games, so I was basically right.

My biggest concern in this game is whether or not the Eagles are going to have enough players to field a team. If you haven't been playing close attention to the Eagles this year, that's probably for the best, because it's impossible to keep track of who's actually on their active roster. The Eagles have so many players get hurt in every game that every time I watch them, I feel like I'm watching an episode of "Grey's Anatomy." Of the 11 projected offensive starters the Eagles had coming out of training camp, only two of them are still healthy, and one of those two is Carson Wentz, and to be honest, it's a borderline miracle that's still healthy based on the amount of hits he's taken this year.

Despite all the injuries, my head says I should still pick the Eagles in this game, but my head is 0-4 with Thursday picks, so I'm going to ignore it this week.

The pick: Giants 27-24 over Eagles

Note: I did pick one Thursday game correctly, but that came in Week 1 when the Chiefs and Texans didn't have to play on short rest. Apparently, I have no idea how a team is going to play on short rest.

Pittsburgh (5-0) at Tennessee (5-0)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Steelers, -1.5

I don't care what anyone says, this game is the biggest thing happening in Nashville this week.

OK, it's possible I stand corrected. I guess the game is the second biggest thing. Have to say though, I live right here in Nashville and I'm kind of offended I didn't get asked to moderate the debate. On the other hand though, it's probably for the best that I didn't because I wouldn't have had any time to prep due to the fact that I've spent all my free time trying to decide who's going to win this game.

I thought both of these teams would be good this year, but I didn't think they would be "final two undefeated teams in the AFC" good.

On the Titans' end, I thought for sure that missing nearly two weeks of practice and having two games postponed while dealing with a full-fledged coronavirus outbreak would be a detriment to the team, but apparently, I was wrong. Somehow, the Titans have looked even better since returning from their long layoff. I'm not saying every team should skip two weeks of practice, but it's worked wonders for the Titans. Since returning to action in Week 5, the Titans gone over 40 points in consecutive games, which marks the first time since 1999 that's happened, and that's kind of notable since that was also the last time the Titans went to the Super Bowl.

For the Steelers, I thought for sure that the offense would struggle early in the season as Ben Roethlisberger tried to work off the rust that can come with missing nearly a year of football. Although the offense did struggle early, it didn't really matter, because the defense has been so good. The problem for the Steelers is that they haven't faced an offense as good as Tennessee's. As a matter of fact, you could argue the Steelers haven't really faced a good offense all season. Three of their five wins have come against three of the worst offenses in the NFL (The Giants, Broncos and Eagles all rank in the bottom six for total yards).

When you're trying to stop the Titans offense, you have to pick your poison, but in this case, one poison is going to make you feel like you got run over by a tank. If you try to take Derrick Henry out of the game, then Ryan Tannehill will burn you. If you try to take Tannehill out, then Henry will burn you and if you have no idea what you're doing -- like the Texans on Sunday -- then they'll both burn you. The Titans put up more than 600 yards of offense on Houston and although I don't think they'll hit that number against the Steelers, I think they're going to pull off the upset.

When I originally made my pick for this game back in Week 4, I took the Titans and I haven't seen anything over the past three weeks that has convinced me that I need to change my mind. The Titans suffered a big injury in Week 6 when they lost left tackle Taylor Lewan for the year, but if they can overcome a full-fledged coronavirus outbreak, I think they can overcome that. They also have a genius coach who wins games by taking penalties on purpose.

Yup, I'm sticking with the Titans.

The pick: Titans 30-27 over Steelers

Tampa Bay (4-2) at Las Vegas (3-2)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Buccaneers, -3

Guys, it might sound crazy, but I'm starting to think the only reason Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement was so he could play in this game. I mean, let's be real, there's no city that Gronk loves more than Vegas, and there's no way he would ever pass up a FREE TRIP TO VEGAS.

If you're wondering what a Gronk trip to Vegas is like, it does not involve shirts, which means there's a 50% chance he's going to be shirtless when he takes the field at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

A Gronk trip to Vegas also involves visiting every night club in the city and I have to say, if Gronk does half as much damage to the Raiders as he does during a trip to a Vegas night club, then the Buccaneers are going to win by 40. Originally, I wasn't even going to mention Gronk in this week's picks, because he hasn't really done anything all season, but then he went off against the Packers for 78 yards and a touchdown and now I'm convinced that he's almost as comfortable in the Buccaneers offense as he is slamming tequila shots with strangers during a two-night bender at Club XS.

The Buccaneers offense seems to get better every week and the scary thing about this team is that the offense might not even be their strength. Through six weeks, you could definitely make the case that the Tampa's defense has been carrying the team. That unit absolutely destroyed Aaron Rodgers on Sunday and the bad news for the Raiders is that Derek Carr is a less accurate, less mobile, less talented version of Rodgers. If Rodgers couldn't move the ball on Tampa, I'm not sure how the Raiders are going to make it happen.

For the Raiders to have a chance, they're going to need the Carr who showed up in Kansas City to show up for this game. They're also going to need to hope Gronk takes every single one of his teammates on a six-hour bender the night before the game. I'm picking against the Raiders this week, but don't write me hate mail Raiders fans, because this might actually be a good thing for you since the Raiders just happen to be the one team I've whiffed on the most this season (1-4).

The pick: Buccaneers 34-24 over Raiders

Chicago (5-1) at L.A. Rams (4-2)

Monday, 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Rams, -5.5

I have to admit, even though the Rams are 4-2, I still have no idea how good they are. The problem for me is that EVERY single win they have this season came against a team from the NFC East: They beat the Giants, they beat the Cowboys, they beat Washington and they beat the Eagles. Sweeping the NFC East is basically the NFL equivalent of beating four vegans in a meat loaf eating competition; it's just not that impressive.

You know what else isn't impressive? Watching Jared Goff play against a good defense. Fortunately for the Rams, that hasn't really happened this season because four of the Rams' six games have come against the NFC East and there are no good defenses in that division. On the other hand, the Bears have a good defense, which Goff definitely knows about, because he always seems to struggle against them. In two career games against Chicago, Goff has thrown ZERO touchdowns to five interceptions while completing just 50% of his passes and averaging just 176.5 yards per game. Those numbers might be good enough to beat a team in the NFC East, but I don't think they're going to be good enough to beat the Bears.

I might be horrible at picking Thursday games, but that's canceled out by the fact that I rarely miss on Mondays. Through six weeks I'm 7-2 and I'm taking the Bears.

The pick: Bears 20-17 over Rams*

Lock of the Week

Buffalo (4-2) at N.Y. Jets (0-6)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Bills, -11

If you've watched the Jets play a single game this year -- first, if you have, let me say how sorry I am that you had to sit through that -- but if you did watch, you may have noticed that they're bad, and this isn't just any kind of bad, it's "I'd rather watch all six Sharknado movies on a loop for the rest of time than be forced to watch the Jets play" bad (P.S.: Shout out to everyone who knew there were six Sharknado movies).

I'm not sure if Adam Gase has a Twitter account, but if he does, he's probably going to want to stay off it for the next few weeks, because we've officially reached the point in the season where every Jets fan wants to see him fired. Actually, at this point, I don't even think it's just Jets fans, I think it's everyone, but especially Jets fans.

Now, I'm not going to sit here and say that Gase should or shouldn't be fired, but I will say that they're on pace to be outscored by more points than any other team in NFL history and they're also the only team in the NFL that's been shut out this year.

I mean, the highlight of their season so far came when a guy intercepted a pass with his butt and if that doesn't sum up the Jets' entire year, I don't know what does.

Guys, I think what I'm trying to say here is that the Jets are so bad that the lock of the week might just turn into me picking against them every week even though I promised a few weeks ago that I wouldn't do that.

The pick: Bills 30-13 over Jets

Lock of the week record: 7-1 straight-up, 6-2 against the spread

NFL Week 7 picks: All the rest

Lions 34-27 over Falcons

Bengals 23-20 over Browns

Saints 24-17 over Panthers

Cowboys 27-20 over Washington

Packers 31-24 over Texans

Seahawks 29-26 over Cardinals

Chiefs 30-20 over Broncos

Patriots 27-24 over 49ers

Chargers 31-20 over Jaguars

BYES: Colts, Dolphins, Vikings, Ravens

Last Week

Best pick: Last week, I predicted that Nick Foles would turn into an opossum and play dead for two full quarters before leading the Bears to a win and GUESS WHAT HAPPENED? Foles played dead for two full quarters before leading the Bears to a win.

In case you missed it, here's a quick rehash of how the game went for Foles: He started 11 of 12 for 84 yards and a touchdown as the Bears quickly jumped out to a 13-6 lead. After the hot start, he decided to play dead, which in Foles-speak means he was barely better than an actual opossum with his next 11 throws, going 3 of 11 for 30 yards and an interception. At that point, the Panthers probably thought they might be able to pull off a comeback, but then Foles broke their soul by completing his final four passes of the game for 34 yards. It was classic Foles.

If Nick Foles doesn't dress up as a opossum for Halloween, I will be highly disappointed.

Worst pick: As the president -- and possibly only member -- of the Andy Dalton fan club, I felt a moral obligation last week to pick his team to win in his first start of the year, and I have to say, that will definitely be the final time I make a pick based on moral obligations. The Cardinals took my moral obligations and shoved them in my face.

Finally, if you guys have ever wondered which teams I'm actually good at picking, I'm going to start sharing that information with you now that we're six weeks into the season and have a decent sample size.

Here's a quick look at the teams I've done well picking:

Teams I'm 6-0 picking this year (Straight-up): Ravens, Giants and Steelers (5-0).

Teams I'm 5-1 picking this year (Straight-up): Jets, Dolphins, Chiefs, Washington, Packers (4-1), Patriots (4-1), Saints (4-1), Chargers (4-1), Seahawks (4-1), Bengals (4-1-1).

On the other hand, you should probably just go ahead and ignore every pick I make in any Raiders games going forward. I'm 1-4 picking Raiders games, making them the only team in the NFL where I have a record of 0-5 or 1-4, so Raiders fans, it's actually a good thing that I'm picking them to lose this week.

Picks Record

Straight up in Week 6: 8-6

SU overall: 59-30-1

Against the spread in Week 6: 6-8

ATS overall: 43-46-1

