For the first half of the season, Patrick Mahomes kind of got left out of the MVP conversation, but that's likely going to change this week after the Chiefs quarterback almost single-handedly staved off an upset attempt by the Carolina Panthers during Kansas City's wild 33-31 win on Sunday.

In a game where the Chiefs only rushed for 30 yards, they needed everything Mahomes had to offer and he came through with 372 passing yards and four touchdowns, including two to Tyreek Hill, who finished with nine catches for 113 yards.

The Chiefs spotted the Panthers an early 14-3 lead, but after that Mahomes took over. The quarterback's first scoring pass in the game came on a one-yard throw, and although a one-yard pass isn't generally something that's worth showing you a highlight of, this one was. On the play, not only did the Chiefs send Mahomes into motion, but he caught the shotgun snap while still in motion and then he did this ...

It's almost not fair. That one-yard pass to Demarcus Robinson cut Carolina's lead to 14-13 just before halftime, and after the score it felt like there was no way Mahomes was going to let the Chiefs lose.

Although Carolina's offense went toe-to-toe with Kansas City, Mahomes just made too many big plays. With the Chiefs trailing 17-13 in the second half, Mahomes led Kansas City to a touchdown on three consecutive possessions, and all of a sudden the four-point deficit had turned into a 33-24 lead.

The Chiefs quarterback threw three touchdown passes in the second half, and one of those was a 28-yard score to Hill in that gave Mahomes 100 touchdown passes for his career, which is notable because it made him the fastest player in NFL history to reach 100 career touchdown passes.

The pass to Hill helped Mahomes reach 100 touchdowns in just 40 games, which topped Dan Marino's record of 44 games that had stood for 34 years.

The quarterback who won the MVP award in 2018 should now be considered the frontrunner to win it in 2020. For the first eight weeks of the season, Russell Wilson became the frontrunner thanks to Seattle's decision to "Let Russ Cook," but Wilson has burnt himself in the kitchen in two of the past three weeks.

There have been other quarterbacks -- like Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Josh Allen -- who have been good, but Mahomes has been great. He went into Sunday's game with 20 touchdown passes and one interception on the season, which is notable because no other quarterback in NFL history had ever thrown 20 or more touchdowns with one or fewer interceptions through eight games, and now he's added to that. Through nine games, Mahomes has been nearly perfect, throwing for 2,687 yards and 24 touchdown passes along with that one pick.

Mahomes just hasn't been making any mistakes, and the Chiefs are nearly impossible to beat when he's not making mistakes, as the Panthers found out on Sunday.

Kansas City 33-31 over Carolina

B+ Panthers The Panthers went into this game with a nearly perfect game plan, but they weren't quite able to come away with the upset. The return of Christian McCaffrey provided an instant spark for Carolina's offense, as he totaled 151 yards and two touchdowns. With McCaffrey playing so well, the Panthers were able to control the pace of the game, which kept Mahomes off the field. Carolina had the ball for 38:01 compared to just 21:59 for Kansas City. Since the start of the 2019 season, NFL teams had been 19-2 in non-overtime games where they had the ball for 38 or more minutes.

B+ Chiefs It's a good thing Patrick Mahomes brought his 'A' game, because no one else really did for Kansas City. The Chiefs had no run game and their defense got lit up. As a matter of fact, the Chiefs defense is probably going to want to forget this game ever happened, as the Panthers racked up 435 yards of offense while going 3 of 3 on fourth down. As for that run game, it totaled just 30 yards, which is the second-lowest number the team has ever recorded under Andy Reid, who was hired in 2013. Although Mahomes didn't get much help from Kansas City's ground game, he did get some serious help from Tyreek Hill (nine catches, 113 yards, two touchdowns) and Travis Kelce, who caught 10 passes for 159 yards



Atlanta 34-27 over Denver

C Broncos For the second straight week, the Broncos dug an early hole for themselves, but they weren't able to dig out of it this time around. At one point in this game, the Broncos trailed 27-6, but then they stormed back to cut the lead to 34-27. They had the ball with a chance to win, but Drew Lock threw three straight incompletions before losing a fumble. Basically, it was too little too late. Defensively, the Broncos had no answers for a Falcons offense that scored on its first four drives. B Falcons The old Falcons might have lost this game after jumping out to a 27-6 lead, but this looks like a new team under interim coach Raheem Morris. The Falcons improved to 3-1 with Morris, and a big reason for that is due to the play of an offense that came out on fire. On Atlanta's first three possessions, Matt Ryan went 14 of 18 for 166 yards and two touchdowns as the Falcons shot out to a 17-0 lead. After that, it was all about hanging on, which the Falcons actually managed to do. Defensively, the Falcons keep improving each week and the unit even came up with a big play in this game when they picked off Drew Lock in the third quarter, which led to an Atlanta touchdown just two plays later.

Minnesota 34-20 over Detroit

D Lions Matthew Stafford didn't practice all week, and it definitely showed in this game. The Lions quarterback threw two interceptions, including a back-breaking pick in the third quarter that came after Detroit drove all the way down to Minnesota's 5-yard line. Of course, the Lions might not have won even if Stafford had played a perfect game, and that's because Detroit's defense got absolutely steamrolled by a Vikings rushing attack that piled up 275 yards on the ground, which is the most the Lions have surrendered in any game since 2013. If Matt Patricia wasn't on the hot seat before, he's definitely back on it now.

A+ Vikings It's not quite Thanksgiving yet but Dalvin Cook probably felt like it was after he spent his Sunday feasting on the Lions defense. One week after going off for 163 yards, the Vikings running back topped himself by crossing the 200-yard mark for the first time in his career (206 yards). Everything was working offensively for the Vikings, who also got a strong performance from Kirk Cousins. Cousins completed his first four passes for 83 yards on Minnesota's first two possessions, which helped the Vikings jump out to an early 13-0 lead. After being left for dead in the playoff race just two weeks ago, the Vikings are slowly clawing their way back into contention.

Houston 27-25 over Jacksonville

B+ Texans It's a good thing the Texans didn't trade Will Fuller, because they absolutely needed him on Sunday. Fuller caught five passes for 100 yards, including a 77-yard score in the third quarter that ended up providing the game-winning points for Houston. Fuller's TD was one of two touchdown passes that Deshaun Watson had in the game that went for more than 50 yards (Brandin Cooks had a 57-yard score in the first quarter). The Texans defense wasn't great, but it did come up with a key interception in the third quarter that set up Fuller's TD. The Texans also came up with a big stop on a two-point conversion attempt by Jacksonville in the waning seconds that would have sent the game to overtime.

B+ Jaguars Whatever the expectations were for Jaguars rookie QB Jake Luton, he definitely exceeded them on Sunday. Things started off with a bang for Luton, who threw a 77-yard TD to D.J. Chark on the second throw of his NFL career. Although Luton did struggle a little bit, he played well enough to give the Jaguars a chance to win (26 of 38, 304 yards). The Jaguars defense actually played pretty well, but it got killed by two big touchdown passes by the Texans that went for 77 and 57 yards. Outside of those two plays, the Jaguars only gave up 242 yards in the game.

N.Y. Giants 23-20 over Washington

B- Giants The Giants entered Week 9 with the second-worst offense in terms of yards per game and also averaged just 18 points per game before Sunday. The Giants surpassed that mark in just the first half with 20 points scored, and it was a big reason they were able to hold on for a 23-20 lead. They did allow Alex Smith to mount a comeback in the second half, but they picked him off a total of three times, including two in the final minutes of the game when Washington was trying to engineer a game-winning drive. I'm not sure how much you can read into this victory, considering Washington seems to be the only team Jones can beat (four of his five career wins are against Washington).

C+ Football Team Give credit to Alex Smith for being able to come in off the bench and throw for 325 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, his three interceptions were the difference in this game, but you can probably chalk that up to rust. Washington's defense had its moments but overall was not too impressive. With Kyle Allen now out due to an ankle injury, you have to wonder who Ron Rivera will roll with under center. Will it be Smith, or could Dwayne Haskins return to the starting lineup?



Buffalo 44-34 over Seattle

D+ Seahawks Seattle came out of the gate flat both offensively and defensively. As Russell Wilson and company were shut out in the first quarter, the Bills dropped 14 points and never looked back. Wilson seemed to be pressing a number of times throughout the game, specifically when targeting Tyler Lockett. That duo connected on just four of their seven targets for 40 yards. On top of failing to protect Wilson, the Seahawks offense was inefficient on third down (25% conversation rate). While Wilson did commit four turnovers, the Seattle defense couldn't stop the Bills offense at all, creating even more pressure for the offense to come away with touchdowns on every possession, which is unsustainable. If they don't fix that defense soon, it could become a fatal flaw.

A+ Bills You can't ask for anything more than what the Buffalo Bills gave Sean McDermott in Week 9. Offensively, Josh Allen's unit was superb. The third-year quarterback threw just four incompletions in the first half to go along with 282 yards through the air and three touchdowns. Allen finished with 415 passing yards and four total touchdowns in the win. Meanwhile, the 34 points allowed may not tell the entire story about how much the Bills defense disrupted Russell Wilson. Not only did they sack him five times, but that pressure helped create four turnovers on the afternoon. When Buffalo plays like this, not many teams in the league will be able to stop them.



Tennessee 24-17 over Chicago

C Bears While they put together three fourth-quarter scoring drives, the Bears squandered far too many scoring opportunities earlier in the game. One of those opportunities came after Barkevious Mingo picked up a first down on Chicago's fake punt at the start of the second quarter. The Bears punted four plays later after David Montgomery was stonewalled on a third-and-2 from the Titans' 45-yard line. On their first possession of the second half, the Bears reached the Titans' 31-yard line before two false start penalties forced another punt. The Bears received solid performances on offense from quarterback Nick Foles (who attempted 52 passes) and receivers Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller. Defensively, the Bears continue to receive stellar play from linebacker Roquan Smith, who recorded one of the Bears' three sacks on Sunday while also leading the team in tackles.

B+ Titans For three quarters, Tennessee enjoyed a stellar performance from its defense, as the Titans applied consistent pressure on Bears quarterback Nick Foles. They also received a 63-yard fumble return for a touchdown by newcomer Desmond King. Tennessee also contained the Bears' rushing attack while forcing Chicago to become one-dimensional. On offense, Tennessee took care of the ball while maintaining balance as far as play calling was concerned. The Titans enjoyed a stellar performance from receiver A.J. Brown, whose 40-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter extended his streak of catching a touchdown pass to five games.



Baltimore 24-10 over Indianapolis

B+ Ravens The Baltimore offense was not asked to do much against the Colts Sunday, which is good because it was absent for most of the game. However, the defense was fantastic and made the big plays necessary to secure victory. Chuck Clark returned a fumble for a touchdown and Marcus Peters was credited with a controversial interception. Baltimore's offense had two fumbles of its own in a game where it just couldn't get anything going.

C+ Colts Philip Rivers played very poorly in Sunday's loss. Indianapolis' defense did everything necessary to keep this game close for awhile, but a lack of contributions from the offense made it difficult to keep pace with a generally dynamic offense. If the Colts are going to make the playoffs and be a factor, the offense will need to self-assess and become more consistent.



Ravens-Colts grades by Josh Edwards