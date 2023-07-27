Training camp is always an exciting time across the NFL as all 32 teams are optimistic they can reach the Super Bowl and compete for a championship. Hard to dismiss the notion when looking at the success of the 1999 St. Louis Rams, 2017 Philadelphia Eagles and 2021 Cincinnati Bengals -- every team has a shot.

For these teams to compete for a championship, they need a player to play at a level beyond their capabilities. These players have to be a difference-maker for their franchise, a reason why these teams win football games every week. If these players can't play at that level, their teams are going to be looking at the 2024 NFL Draft instead of the postseason.

Not all these players have to be quarterbacks, but having one of the elite signal-callers does help. When picking the MVP of each NFC team, the difference-makers are in the spotlight (and some teams have quite a few of them). These are the players who can help their football teams win games, no matter which side of the ball they're on.

Let's predict who will be the MVP of every NFC team in 2023. Some will be predictable, while other will come out of left field.

If Baker ends up playing for the Cardinals in 2023, there's an excellent chance he's going to make a significant impact in Jonathan Gannon's defense. The only defensive back in the NFL with at least four seasons of 100-plus tackles since his rookie season in 2018, Baker also has seven interceptions in his last 43 games (none in his first 50).

Under Gannon's system, expect the takeaways to come Baker's way. The Cardinals are expected to struggle in 2023, but the pass defense could be a major strength with Baker on the field.

The cog of the Falcons run game is arguably the best run-blocking guard in the NFL. One of the best tacticians in the league, Lindstrom allowed just two sacks and seven pressures in 490 pass-blocking snaps last season (pressure rate allowed of 1.4%). Yes, he's good in pass blocking, too.

Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier should have big seasons on the ground thanks to Lindstrom, the best player on one of the best run-blocking offensive lines in football. If the Falcons win the NFC South, Lindstrom is a major reason why.

The Panthers haven't had a franchise quarterback play at a high level since Cam Newton's MVP season in 2015. They struggled to find a quarterback since injuries hindered Newton, which is why there is lot of hype around Young.

A transcendent player at Alabama, Young threw for 8,200 yards and 79 touchdowns over the last two seasons (the second most by any player in the FBS during that span) for the Crimson Tide. He commanded a pro-style offense and is built to handle playing quarterback at the NFL level.

Young is exactly what the Panthers need to lead the franchise. With Frank Reich's tutelage, Young could have this franchise competing for a spot in the playoffs in his rookie season. Carolina has a shot in the NFC South because of Young.

The No. 1 wide receiver Justin Fields needs to succeed in Chicago isn't at the talent level of A.J. Brown, but he doesn't have to be either.

Fields has never had a wide receiver as talented as Moore, who should immensely improve his passing numbers regardless of what the offense runs. Moore is eighth in the NFL in receiving yards (4,413) and 14th in receptions (309) since 2019 -- only trailing Justin Jefferson in yards per catch (14.3) among players who have over 300 receptions.

Moore gives Fields a reliable pass-catching target who will rack up the yards (his 6,303 total air yards targeted was fourth in NFL). The Bears should have a vertical passing game the franchise hasn't seen in years. Moore is going to be the difference-maker this offense needs.

What else is there to say about Parsons at this point? He's already one of the best defensive players in the NFL and the catalyst behind the Cowboys resurgent defense over the past two seasons.

Backing up an incredible rookie season (13 sacks, 67 pressures), Parsons topped those numbers with 13.5 sacks and 90 pressures in Year 2. Not only was Parsons a first-team All-Pro for the second consecutive season, he finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting for the second straight year. Parsons had a 19.3% pressure rate, which led the league.

He joined Reggie White and Aldon Smith as the only players in league history to have recorded 13-plus sacks in each of their first two seasons. The Cowboys will need 13-plus sacks from Parsons this season -- along with a high pressure rate allowed per drop back -- if they want to win a Super Bowl.

The best player on the Lions isn't Sewell at the moment, yet that should change at the conclusion of the season. Detroit already has a good offensive line, but Sewell can take the unit to another level.

Already one of the top run-blocking tackles in the league, Sewell also improved in pass protection in his sophomore season. He allowed just two sacks and 26 pressures (4.2% pressure rate) in 626 pass-blocking snaps last year.

Already one of the most athletic tackles in the game, Sewell is a reliable force for the Lions run game and a strong protector for Jared Goff. If Sewell takes his game to the elite level, the Lions offense will carry this team to the playoffs.

With Aaron Rodgers in New York, the Packers will need a committee of players to step up in his absence. The player who can make that impact on the defensive side of the ball is Alexander.

A second team All-Pro last season, Alexander finished with 56 tackles, 14 passes defensed and a career-high five interceptions for Green Bay. Four of those interceptions came in the fourth quarter, which was tied for the most in the NFL. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Alexander last season completed just 58.1% of his passes and had a 43.9 passer rating.

Alexander was a difference-maker in the secondary for the Packers and will need to be this season. He can have that Rodgers-like impact on that defense.

Los Angeles Rams

Even with all the depletions on the Rams defense, Donald is still the one that remains. Despite injuries that limited him to 11 games last season, Donald is still one of the best defensive players in the league. He can still make an impact that gives the Rams an opportunity to win games.

The Rams are relying on Donald to carry a pass rush that is nonexistent when he's off the field, leaving him on an island to beat interior offensive linemen without Leonard Floyd and Bobby Wagner (both departed in free agency). This is a year after Donald came off a career low in pressures (40), sacks (five) and quarterback hits (11).

Donald should be back to playing to his level, no matter how little help he gets. He'll keep the Rams defense competent, giving Los Angeles an opportunity to win games in 2023.

Jefferson is the best receiver in football after three seasons in the league, rewriting the record book for wide receivers. Jefferson set the NFL record for most receiving yards in a player's first three seasons in NFL history (4,248), passing Odell Beckham Jr. (4,122) and Randy Moss (4,163). He also has the NFL record for most receptions (324) after a player's first three seasons.

Jefferson led the NFL in catches (128) and yards (1,809) last season, winning the Offensive Player of the Year award. He's in store for another huge year, as his chemistry with quarterback Kirk Cousins is one of the best for a quarterback and wide receiver in the league.

The Vikings can repeat as NFC North champions, thanks to Jefferson. Perhaps a 2,000-yard season is in the cards.

The Saints pursued Carr for a reason. They believe he is the reason they can win the NFC South and become a contender in the conference.

Carr carried the Raiders franchise despite their poor defense over the past nine years. The Raiders have accumulated the most points per game allowed (26.2) since Carr entered the NFL in 2014, the most for any starting quarterback after nine seasons in NFL history (minimum 100 starts).

This will be the best defense Carr has played with in New Orleans. The Saints are fourth in the NFL in points per game allowed (20.9) over the past five seasons and haven't had a defense ranked below 14th in points or yards per game allowed over that span. New Orleans has a top three defense in yards allowed (314.2) over the last three seasons, despite missing the playoffs twice during that stretch.

New Orleans doesn't need the 2022 version of Carr (who played under Josh McDaniels), but the 2018-2021 version (68.7%, 90 touchdowns, 41 interceptions, 97.3 rating). If New Orleans gets that version of Carr, the Saints could be hosting a playoff game or two come January.

There's no denying how valuable Barkley is for the Giants offense, which is why it was wise for the Giants to sign him. Just look at how Daniel Jones has played in his career when Barkley is on the field.

Jones has 44 passing touchdowns and 17 interceptions in games Barkley plays, along with a 91.4 passer rating. He has 16 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in games Barkley doesn't play (77.3 rating).

Barkley playing in every game Jones did last season certainly helped the Giants reach the divisional round, as he finished fourth in rushing yards (1,312) and ninth in rushing touchdowns (10). Barkley had the most rushing yards for a Giants player in a season since Tiki Barber (2006) and finished seventh in the NFL in yards from scrimmage (1,650).

New York was 8-2 when Barkley rushed for 70-plus yards last season and 7-2 when he had 100-plus scrimmage yards. The Giants were 0-3 when Barkley rushed for less than 50 yards last season, proving the offense went through him.

Barkley is already the MVP of the Giants. They win games when he's on the field.

Philadelphia Eagles

On a team full of stars, the Eagles don't go to the Super Bowl without the play of Hurts. Plain and simple.

Hurts had a huge year to show he was the Eagles' franchise quarterback. He completed 66.5% of his passes for 4,280 yards with 25 touchdowns to just six interceptions for a 100.8 passer rating in his 18 starts (including playoffs). On the ground, he amassed 903 yards and 18 scores. Hurts reached 5,183 total yards and 43 total touchdowns to just seven turnovers in his 18 starts, with the Eagles going 16-2 in those games.

Hurts had one of the best games of his career in the Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, completing 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards with a touchdown and a 103.4 passer rating. He also added 15 carries for 70 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first quarterback to rush for three touchdowns in a Super Bowl.

Hurts is the first player in NFL history with 300 pass yards, 70 rush yards and three rushing touchdowns in a game. He finished with 374 total yards and four touchdowns. His 18 rushing touchdowns (including postseason) were the most by any quarterback in a season in NFL history.

If the Eagles get this version of Hurts again, Philadelphia will be the best team in the NFC. Hurts may just capture his first NFL MVP award, too.

Another team that's full of stars, but the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is the key component toward the 49ers being a Super Bowl contender once again.

Bosa led the NFL in sacks (18.5), quarterback hits (48) and tied for the league lead in pressures (90) last season -- notching a 18.8% pressure rate. Bosa has the most sacks (34), tackles for loss (40) and quarterback hits (80) over the last two seasons.

If there is a major pass-rushing statistic, Bosa is either first or second (trails only Maxx Crosby for most pressures over the last two seasons). He's the best pass rusher in the NFL -- and the 49ers need him to perform at a high level every week.

Fortunately for San Francisco, Bosa does just that.

The Seahawks getting Wagner back could be the difference toward this team winning the NFC West. That shows the significance Wagner has on a defense.

Even though he wasn't in Seattle in 2022, Wagner made his impact for the Los Angeles Rams. He finished with 140 tackles and notched a career-high six sacks along with two interceptions and five pass defensed. He was the only player in the NFL last season to compile such numbers.

Wagner had the most tackles in the NFL across his 10 seasons in Seattle (1,383), becoming the only player in NFL history with 1,300 tackles, 20 sacks, 10 interceptions and 50 passes defended across his first decade in the league. He returns to Seattle with 11 straight seasons of at least 100 tackles, the second-longest streak by any player since 2000 (London Fletcher has a longer streak at 14).

The Seahawks are instantly better on defense with Wagner, who is consistently productive every season.

The Buccaneers are going to have to rely on their defense in 2023, which will involve stopping the run. In comes Vea, the catalyst toward the Buccaneers' dominant run defense over the past several seasons.

Tampa Bay has allowed the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL over the past four seasons (92.3) and the fewest yards per carry (3.9), thanks to the presence of Vea in the middle. Also helped Vea had a career-high 6.5 sacks last season to go with 34 pressures, 13 quarterback hits and 31 tackles.

Vea doesn't rack up the stat sheet, but his impact on a defense is vital toward Tampa Bay winning the NFC South. He deserves more recognition than he gets.

The Commanders defense is carried by their front four, but no one on that unit was more dominant than Payne was last season.

Payne didn't make the Pro Bowl despite notching a career-high 11.5 sacks last year, along with 49 pressures and 20 quarterback hits (9.6% pressure rate). He was one of the best interior pass rushers in the game, and was paid like one as a result this offseason.

The reason Montez Sweat (and the Commanders are hoping Chase Young will, too) will be able to get to the quarterback because of Payne's pass rushing on the interior. If the Commanders are going to make the playoffs, they'll need Payne to perform at his 2022 level.

Payne is a difference-maker on that defense.