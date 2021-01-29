A few weeks into this weird NHL season and I'm already prepared to say that the North division (aka the all-Canadian division) should stay. I know it's highly unlikely, considering the burden of travel, but watching these Canadian teams reignite rivalries (and start to form new ones) has been thrilling so far.

Not surprisingly, Toronto and Montreal appear to be the cream of that crop. Those two clubs have looked great out of the gate and it wouldn't be shocking if they spent the entire abbreviated season jockeying for position at the top. Such a battle would be great for the NHL. Two Original Six teams with arguably the biggest and most passionate hockey markets going head-to-head in a fierce battle all season long? That's entertainment.

While the rest of the North has been dealing with various early season issues, there's the potential for lots of entertainment there as well. The Battle of Alberta is almost guaranteed to get the blood flowing. The Canucks tend to be a high-event team, for better or for worse. Same could be said for the Jets, who just made a blockbuster trade two weeks into the season. The Senators? Well, they stink, but every family has that child they just choose to ignore.

Even as someone who likes to take shots at Canadian hockey markets whenever I get the chance, it's impossible to pretend like the North isn't fun as hell. Even if it's only a novelty, it may be the most redeeming part of this mutant season.

On to the Power Rankings to see what our early impressions look like.