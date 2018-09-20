Stanley Cup playoffs odds: Each NHL team's chances of making the postseason

The 2018-19 NHL season is right around the corner, and while there are many questions surrounding each team, it's clear that only a couple of contenders are considered serious Stanley Cup Final material. What about the playoff picture as a whole, though? Which teams are locks to at least be in the postseason, and which ones are destined to be sitting at home during the race for the Cup?

According to Bovada's latest playoff odds, there's quite a bit of flexibility when it comes to the 16-team postseason, and the NHL's yearly parity supports that. There are, however, some standouts on both ends of the spectrum.

The Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning, for example, are far and above the safest bets to return to the playoffs in 2018-19. Their -1800 (1/18) odds are unmatched, with only the Winnipeg Jets (-1600) and Toronto Maple Leafs (-1500) coming close. The rebuilding Ottawa Senators, meanwhile, just might be the laughingstock of the league this year, and their odds of a playoff run (+800) confirm that seeing as though they have the worst odds among all 31 teams.

Within divisions there are some major disparities, such as in the Metropolitan, where the Pittsburgh Penguins (-1000) are ridiculously favored for a trip to the postseason over their rival Philadelphia Flyers (-150). There are some obvious forecasts, like the rejiggered Detroit Red Wings (+700) ranking among the NHL's least likely playoff teams. And then there are some bold ones, like the 2017-18 stud Vegas Golden Knights (-240) barely registering as favorites in contrast to, say, the defending champion Washington Capitals (-1000).

Here's the entire list of every team's odds of making the playoffs, per Bovada:

Anaheim Ducks: -130

Arizona Coyotes: +800

Boston Bruins: -800

Buffalo Sabres: +350

Calgary Flames: +200

Carolina Hurricanes: +240

Chicago Blackhawks: +275

Colorado Avalanche: +275

Columbus Blue Jackets: -200

Dallas Stars: -130

Detroit Red Wings: +700

Edmonton Oilers: -130

Florida Panthers: Even

Los Angeles Kings: -300

Minnesota Wild: -130

Montreal Canadiens: +400

Nashville Predators: -1800

New Jersey Devils: +155

New York Islanders: +275

New York Rangers: +240

Ottawa Senators: +900

Philadelphia Flyers: -150

Pittsburgh Penguins: -1000

San Jose Sharks: -550

St. Louis Blues: -140

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1800

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1500

Vancouver Canucks: +750

Vegas Golden Knights: -240

Washington Capitals: -1000

Winnipeg Jets: -1600