The top two high school football programs in the country meet the day after Thanksgiving to decide who will be California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Division I champions when Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) faces St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). Mater Dei is the No. 1 team in the MaxPreps national high school football rankings, while No. 2 St. John Bosco is right behind. The November 25 matchup will be the second between the two this season, after the Monarchs outlasted the Braves 17-7 on October 7.

Kickoff from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA is set for 10:30 p.m. ET, and Mater Dei will be looking to repeat as Southern Section champs. Find out more about this matchup and follow it at MaxPreps here.

What you need to know about Mater Dei

The Monarchs outclassed Los Alamitos in their state semifinal matchup last Friday, 52-0. Sophomore running back Jordon Davison stole the show in the game, with 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just ten carries. Only one player had more than one reception in the game, but junior running back Ajon Bryant made the most of his single catch, and he took it 63 yards for a touchdown.

Davison is an early five-star prospect in the 247Sports.com 2025 football recruiting rankings, and he already holds more than 40 NCAA Division I offers. Davison joins junior quarterback Elijah Brown in the backfield, who is the Monarchs' highest-ranked junior prospect, at four stars. Both players have been successful this season thanks to the efforts of two highly-ranked junior offensive linemen in four-star offensive tackles Brandon Baker and DeAndre Carter. Follow Mater Dei's game here.

What you need to know about St. John Bosco

St. John Bosco marched to a 41-6 win last Friday over Mission Viejo in their Southern Section semifinal matchup. Junior running back Cameron Jones turned eight carries into 124 yards and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Pierce Clarkson only had to throw nine passes in the win, but his six completions resulted in 204 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei is the 33rd-ranked player in the country, and a composite five-star in the 247Sports.com 2023 football recruiting rankings. He had a sack and a tackle for a loss in last week's win, but 2024 four-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa finished with 12 total tackles in the victory. Mater Dei should also be on the lookout for three-star UCLA safety commit Ty Lee, who finished with a season-high eight total tackles in last week's win. Follow St. John Bosco's game here.

