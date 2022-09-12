Mexico will rock a traditional color scheme when they suit up for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this November. El Tri's new 2022 World Cup kit features a traditional green top that pays homage to the green jerseys the team has worn for home games since the 1950s. The green top features a scaly, serpent-like pattern across the chest that is inspired by Mexican deity Quetzalcoatl, a release from the team said. The Mexican women's national team debuted the green jersey during the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship on July 11, giving a preview of the highly-anticipated Mexico World Cup kit. You can buy Mexico's 2022 World Cup jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The kit also features Mexico's revamped crest, which was first revealed last December. The crest has underwent seven changes since it was first introduced in 1930. See the new Mexico 2022 World Cup kit here.

"For this season's home jersey which will be worn on football's biggest stage, we wanted to capture the spirit of the nation with a design that is deeply rooted in the culture of Mexico," James Webb, Adidas senior product designer, said in the release. "The head and feathered headdress of Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl is displayed with pride on the shirt which features a completely new crest. We hope it will help be a symbol to bring the players and fans together as they meet with their toughest opponents."

Mexico is well-versed in World Cup appearances as it makes its eighth consecutive World Cup appearance. The goal this time around, however, is to make a much bigger push. Despite reaching the Round of 16 seven straight years, El Tri hasn't reached the World Cup quarterfinals since Diego Maradona helped propel the team that far in 1986, when Argentina won the World Cup in Mexico City.

Mexico and Argentina are the teams to beat in Group C of the 2022 World Cup draw, with the reigning Copa America champions being the favorite to advance. The two sides will do their best to top Poland and Saudi Arabia, which round out their group to start the competition. The Mexican men's national team kicks off against Poland on Nov. 22 at Qatar 2022.

