November is quickly approaching, and the midterm election season is in full swing. This year in California, there is much more on the ballot than just elections for Congress or the Assembly; the future of California sports betting is also at stake. There are two measures that residents will have the opportunity to vote on to determine the path forward for sports betting in California. The first would California sports books in Indian gaming casinos, including racetracks, which currently already offer gambling. The other would legalize online and mobile sports betting and allow outside gambling operators to enter the state. There are two very different paths, but if the second measure is approved, California mobile sports betting could go live as soon as next year.

Californians love their sports teams, so the latest California sports book deposit bonus and California sports book promo code could be very popular if online sportsbooks get legalized. Until California online sports betting becomes a reality, bettors can head to the race track and take part in the sports betting in California the state has to offer now. They can also brush up on their sports-betting terms with this quick guide from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Cover: A cover is defined as a team going above the point spread, or line, offered by the sportsbook operator. Because they are low scoring, most lines in hockey and baseball are 1.5, so if the team wins by two runs or more, that team covers the spread. The lines in football and basketball are not the same and vary by matchups. For example, if a football team is favored by three points and wins the game by four, they win by more than the spread, so they cover.

Push: A push is a ticket that results in a tie or draw, and both parties, the person who placed the bet and the sportsbook operator, do not lose any money. This result is often referred to as a no-action bet because all parties get their money back and nothing is lost or won.

Bad Beat: A bad beat occurs when the projected outcome is very likely to result in a winner for a bettor who placed a wager, but something at the last minute, a missed kick, turnover, or mistake, turns the bet into a losing one. Often this happens at the end of the game or event, which can be heartbreaking for sports gamblers. Sooner or later, this will happen to everyone, so it's essential to bet within your means and never place too much on one wager. Nothing is automatic in the world of sports betting.

Where to find the best California sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in California or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush California online sports betting when it's a reality.