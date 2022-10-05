Californians are roughly one month away from voting on two referendums that could legalize California sports betting in the Golden State. One proposition would allow in-person sports betting at tribal casinos, while the other would legalize California mobile sports betting. Gambling at race tracks and at Indian gaming casinos is currently the only legal form of betting in the state, and California tribes are pushing for things to stay that way. However, if either of the new propositions on the November ballot passes with more than 50% of the vote, sports betting in California will be legalized in one form or another.

Until California online sports betting becomes a reality, bettors can head to the race track and take part in the sports betting in California the state has to offer now.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Against the spread: Football is huge in California, so spread betting will be very popular. If San Francisco is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, that side must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. L.A. can cover that spread by winning outright or losing by 7 or fewer points.

Over/Under: Basketball will be back in November, as will this commonly-used betting style. If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Golden State and Los Angeles at 200, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 200.

Parlay: This is a high-risk, high-reward betting style which involves having two or more teams in one wager. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return $1,100 if all four sides win.

