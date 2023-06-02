It looks like North Carolina sports betting could become a reality. In-person sports betting in North Carolina is already legal at select spots in the Tar Heel State, but legislators have been hard at work trying to make North Carolina mobile sports betting a reality. The NC Senate passed the latest North Carolina online sports betting bill and a final vote of approval is expected within the next week. Once that happens, it will only be a matter of months before North Carolina sports betting sites will officially launch.

The Tar Heel State already has in-person sports betting locations, so fans may already be familiar with common sports betting terms. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with sports betting terminology, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Over/Under: Here is your go-to method for wagering on the pro basketball playoffs. If Caesars Sportsbook sets the over/under for Denver vs. Miami at 220, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams' final scores will land over or under 220.



Money line: If the pro hockey playoffs are your jam, this betting style is for you. If Florida is listed as a -200 favorite against Vegas, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Florida to return $100 on that side to win. If Vegas is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet if that side wins the game.



Live betting: Baseball is king this time of year and live betting is a great way to play along with your favorite pro baseball team. Caesars Sportsbook will update certain odds as a game progresses, so you can bet on a player having a great game to hit a home run -- and many other outcomes -- as the innings unfold.

