Could 2023 finally be the year that Texas sports betting is approved? The most recent push to bring Texas mobile sports betting into the light stalled last year, but due to increased tax revenue in other states, analysts are projecting a further push in 2023. The candidates for governor have also weighed into this issue, with one leaning towards approving sports betting in Texas. But, neither candidate has come out for or against sports gambling in quite some time. However, once wagering on sports is approved, Texas, with its large population, has the potential to take in billions of dollars over the first few years. With the passion of Texas sports fans, this large influx would surprise no one in the industry. Moreover, with the success of sports betting in Southern states like Louisiana and Tennessee, there is newfound optimism for Texas sports betting will come to the state in the near future.

If Texas online sports betting gets legalized, then the latest Texas sportsbook bonus offer and Texas sportsbook promo code could bound to be very popular with new bettors in Texas. Before Texas online sports books get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

First-half Bet: To eliminate last-minute comebacks and game-ending theatrics, sometimes it's better to bet on the first half of a game or match instead of the final outcome. Most sportsbooks allow you to place bets on first-half bets, usually seen as 1H, for another way to gamble on the game. Most of the time, the posted lines are different across multiple sportsbooks, so make sure to check before placing the bet.

First/Last/Anytime Scorer: This is a fun wager, placed most of the time in Football, Hockey, and Soccer. If you place a bet on a player to be the first scorer, the person must score the first goal or touchdown in the game to win. It's the same for the last scorer, who must score last to win. For any time scorer bets, all that player must do is score at any time during the game. Usually, these come as high-risk bets with high odds, so if you get it right, you may win a lot.

Live Betting: This type of gambling is the most common way to gamble in the U.K. and is growing rapidly in the U.S. Throughout the game or match, sportsbooks provide live lines, so you can place bets as the game occurs. The odds often change according to gameplay, and it may be hard to place, but this is a great way to wager with friends or see a trend as you watch the game.

