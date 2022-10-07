The biggest matchup of the high school football season takes place on Friday in southern California between the top two teams in the nation, and you can follow all the action at MaxPreps. St. John Bosco, the No. 1 team in the MaxPreps national football rankings, will visit No. 2 Mater Dei in a battle of 6-0 powerhouse teams. Mater Dei was Bosco's only loss last year during the regular season before a surprising loss to Servite (Anaheim, CA) in the CIF Southern Section Football Playoffs. The Braves took down Servite last week, 49-3, and look to get revenge on the Monarchs this week. Follow it here.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET at Santa Ana Stadium. Bosco hasn't defeated Mater Dei since 2018, when the game was played at a neutral site. The two sides are each 5-5 against each other in their last 10 meetings.

Servite isn't close to the same team it was last season when it bounced Bosco from the playoffs, but the Braves showed no mercy in a 49-3 win. Quarterback Pierce Clarkson only completed 6-of-12 passes for 184 yards, but he finished with three touchdowns through the air, and he ran for another 78 yards on just four carries. The majority of those passing yards went to wide receiver DeAndre Moore, who finished with three catches for 107 yards and a score.

Junior running back Cameron Jones barely out-gained Clarkson on his five carries for 81 yards, but he and fellow junior Khalil Warren (4 carries, 43 yards) each had a rushing touchdown. Clarkson and Moore are both committed to begin their college football careers next season at Louisville, along with four-star cornerback Aaron Williams and three-star wide receiver Jahlil McClain. Jones doesn't quite have the cache of college offers that some of his more notable teammates do just yet, but he does hold a few from Louisville, Maryland and UNLV, and has rushed for 508 yards with eight touchdowns this season.

The Monarchs had a little bit of a close call last week against JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), but pulled out the 21-13 win. Sophomore linebacker Nasir Wyatt had a sack and five total tackles, including 2.5 for a loss to help preserve the win. Wyatt is already marked as a five-star prospect in the 247Sports composite 2025 football recruiting rankings, and he has seven sacks with 15 tackles for loss on the season.

Wyatt is part of a stacked group of Mater Dei linebackers that also includes four-star senior Leviticus Su'a, and junior three-star prospect Ramere Davis. The strength of Mater Dei's roster comes from its junior class, which also includes four-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland, and a pair of four-star cornerbacks in Brandon Baker and Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins. The Monarchs almost got caught in a lookahead spot last week, but will be motivated to continue their recent success against Bosco on Friday night.

St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei